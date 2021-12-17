Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/17/2021 - Minutes of the Shareholder's Meeting on 12/17/2021

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Taxpayer Registry Number (CNPJ/ME) 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry Number (NIRE) 35.300.332.067

MINUTE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 17th,

2021

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: December 17th, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the headquarters of Banco

Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") located in the city of São Paulo,

State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, No. 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK - Vila Nova Conceição - CEP 04543-011

ATTENDANCE: Shareholders representing 93.94% of the voting capital of the Company, as verified by the signatures in the Shareholders' Attendance Book and considering the remote voting forms, as per the summarized voting map disclosed by the Company.

BOARD: Mr. Daniel Pareto, as President; and Mrs. Carolina Trindade, as Secretary.

CALL AND LEGAL PUBLICATIONS: Call notice published on the "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" and in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", editions of November 17, 18 and 19, 2021

AGENDA: (a) To FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors in the current term of office until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2023; (b) To ELECT Messrs. Mario Roberto Opice Leão; Angel Santodomingo Martell; and Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto as new members to compose the Company's Board of Directors; (c) to APPOINT Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, current Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the position of Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from January 1st, 2022; and (d) to ELECT Mr. José Roberto Machado Filho; and Mrs. Cassia Maria Matsuno Chibante as new effective members to compose the Fiscal Council of the Company.

READING OF DOCUMENTS, VOTING, AND DRAFTING OF THE MINUTES: (1) The

reading of the documents related to the Agenda was dismissed, considering that they are entirely knew by the shareholders and were disclosed on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM" - www.cvm.gov.br) on November 16th, 2021, as per Instruction CVM No. 481/2009, as amended; (2) The declarations of votes, objections and divergences submitted shall be

numbered, received and certified by the Board and shall be kept filed at the Company's

headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, first paragraph, of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended, and will be sent to the CVM by means of an electronic system available on the CVM's website in the world computer network, pursuant to Article 21, X, of CVM Instruction 480/2009, as amended; and (3) Authorized the drafting of these minutes as summary,