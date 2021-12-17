Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/17/2021 - Minutes of the Shareholder's Meeting on 12/17/2021
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Public Company with Authorized Capital
Taxpayer Registry Number (CNPJ/ME) 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registry Number (NIRE) 35.300.332.067
MINUTE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 17th,
2021
DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: December 17th, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the headquarters of Banco
Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") located in the city of São Paulo,
State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, No. 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK - Vila Nova Conceição - CEP 04543-011
ATTENDANCE: Shareholders representing 93.94% of the voting capital of the Company, as verified by the signatures in the Shareholders' Attendance Book and considering the remote voting forms, as per the summarized voting map disclosed by the Company.
BOARD: Mr. Daniel Pareto, as President; and Mrs. Carolina Trindade, as Secretary.
CALL AND LEGAL PUBLICATIONS: Call notice published on the "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" and in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", editions of November 17, 18 and 19, 2021
AGENDA: (a) To FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors in the current term of office until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2023; (b) To ELECT Messrs. Mario Roberto Opice Leão; Angel Santodomingo Martell; and Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto as new members to compose the Company's Board of Directors; (c) to APPOINT Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, current Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the position of Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from January 1st, 2022; and (d) to ELECT Mr. José Roberto Machado Filho; and Mrs. Cassia Maria Matsuno Chibante as new effective members to compose the Fiscal Council of the Company.
READING OF DOCUMENTS, VOTING, AND DRAFTING OF THE MINUTES: (1) The
reading of the documents related to the Agenda was dismissed, considering that they are entirely knew by the shareholders and were disclosed on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM" - www.cvm.gov.br) on November 16th, 2021, as per Instruction CVM No. 481/2009, as amended; (2) The declarations of votes, objections and divergences submitted shall be
numbered, received and certified by the Board and shall be kept filed at the Company's
headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, first paragraph, of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended, and will be sent to the CVM by means of an electronic system available on the CVM's website in the world computer network, pursuant to Article 21, X, of CVM Instruction 480/2009, as amended; and (3) Authorized the drafting of these minutes as summary,
and its publishing without the signatures of all the attending shareholders, pursuant to Article 130, paragraphs 1st and 2nd, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.
REMOTE VOTING: The attending shareholders resolved to dismiss the reading of the Consolidate Voting Map disclosed to market on December 16th, 2021, pursuant to the fourth paragraph of Article 21-W of Normative Instruction CVM No. 561/2015, which was also made available by the Board for verification of the shareholders jointly with the other above mentioned documents.
RESOLUTIONS: Following the discussions related to the Agenda's matters, the attending shareholders of the Company resolved to, with abstention of the prevent shareholders:
TO FIX by majority, with 3,664,615,589 favorable votes, 28,818 against votes and 22,122 abstentions, the number of eleven (11) members to be part of the Board of Directors in the mandate valid until the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2023, pursuant to the §1º of the article 14 of the Company's Bylaw;
TO ELECT by majority, with 3,661,735,924 favorable votes, 1,114,526 against votes and 1,816,079 abstentions, the members of the Board of Directors for a complementary mandate that shall be enforce until the investiture of the members elected in the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2023, namely: Sr. Mario Roberto Opice Leão, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº 24752106 SSP/SP, enrolled at the CPF/ME under the nº 248.745.618-37; Sr. Angel Santodomingo Martell, Spanish, married, economist, bearer of the Identity Card RNM nº G033621-T, enrolled at the CPF/ME under the nº 237.035.738-05; e Sr. Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº 07578580-8 SSP/RJ, enrolled at the CPF/ME under the nº 843.603.807-04, all domiciled in São Paulo, State of São Paulo with offices at Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK - Vila Nova Conceição - CEP 04543-011.
It remains registered in this minutes that, according to the representations presented and filed at the Company, the Board of Directors' members, just elected, (i) are not convicted of any crime that forbids the performance of commercial activities, especially those mentioned in the first and second paragraphs of Article 147 of the Brazilian Corporations Law; (ii) fulfill the requirements set out on Resolution No. 4.122, of August 2nd, 2012, of the National Monetary Council; and (iii) shall only take office to the positions to which they have been elected after authorization of their appointment by the Central Bank of Brazil and by means of execution of the representation set in Article 2nd, of the Normative Instruction CVM No. 367, of May 29th, 2002;
toAPPOINT, by majority, with 3,653,304,017 favorable votes, 11,341,448 against votes and 21,064 abstentions, Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, Brazilian, single, economist, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº 04.621.473-0 IFP/RJ, enrolled at the CPF/ME under the nº 595.644.157-72, current Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the position of Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from January 1st, 2022; and
TO ELECT by majority, with 3,664,564,862 favorable votes, 80,600 against votes and 21,067 abstentions, the following members, appointed by the controlling shareholders of the Company, to compose the Fiscal Council, as effective members: Mr. José Roberto Machado Filho, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº 17.421.547-2 SSP/SP, enrolled at the CPF/ME under the nº 116.001.028-59; and Mrs. Cassia Maria Matsuno Chibante, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº 23.824.955 SSP/SP, enrolled at the CPF/ME under the nº 289.400.948-83, both domiciled in São Paulo, State of São Paulo with offices at Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK - Vila Nova Conceição - CEP 04543-011. The members of the Fiscal Council elected herein will have a term of office until the next Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 162 of Law 6,404/76. The members of the Fiscal Council elected herein must declare to the Company that they do not have any legal impediment that prevents their elections and investiture in the position of fiscal councilor and that they meet the legal requirements for the exercise of the function, and will only take office after the ratification of their elections by the Bank Central of Brazil. The members of the Fiscal Council elected herein will be invested in their positions by signing a term of office in the proper book, which will remain filed at the Company's headquarters.
CLOSING: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by the Board members and the attending shareholders.
SIGNATURES: Daniel Pareto - President; Carolina Trindade - Secretary. Shareholders: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. - Carolina Trindade, attorney-in-fact;GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SANTANDER, S.L. - Carolina Trindade, attorney-in-fact; and STERREBEECK, B.V. - Carolina Trindade, attorney-in-fact;UI-E- J P MORGAN S/A
DTVM; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T F MTBJ400045832; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T. FOR MTBJ400045835; JEFFREY LLC;
ONEPATH GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARES(UNHEDGED) INDEX POOL; NORDEA GENERATIONSFOND 80-TAL; CONNECTICUT GENERAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; FIDELITY INVESTMENT FUNDS FIDELITY INDEX EMERG MARKETS FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TR FOR MUTB400045792; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. TRUSTEE MUTB400045794;
CONSTRUCTION BUILDING UNIONS SUPER FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP, LTD. AS TR. FOR MTBJ400045828; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP., LTD. AS TR. FOR MTBJ400045829; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRUSTEE FOR MUTB4000; JPMORGAN DIVERSIFIED RETURN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF; GODFOND SVERIGE VARLDEN; MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED INCOME FUND; ARTEMIS GLOBAL
VERDIPAPIRFONDET STOREBRAND INDEKS ALLE MARKEDER; VERDIPAPIRFONDET STOREBRAND INDEKS NYE MARKEDER; MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE; MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED DEFENSIVE FU; MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND; BLACKROCK CDN MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; EMERGING MARKETS ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX MASTER FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS ALPHA TILTS-ENHANCED FUND; NEW SOUTH WALLES TR CORP AS TR FOR THE TC EMER MKT SHAR FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRU FO MTBJ400045849; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND; ABU DHABI RETIREMENT PENSIONS AND BENEFITS FUND; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN NORDEA INVEST EMERGING MKTS E. KL; MSCI EQUITY INDEX FUND B - BRAZIL; MSCI ACWI EX-U.S. IMI INDEX FUND B2; ARTEMIS FUNDS (LUX) - GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS; VANGUARD ESG INTERNATIONAL; AVIVA I INVESTMENT FUNDS ICVC - AVIVA I INTERNATIONAL I T F; NORDEA GENERATIONSFOND 90-TAL; VANGUARD FIDUCIARY TRT COMPANY INSTIT T INTL STK MKT INDEX T; FIDEICOMISO FAE; MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT FUNDS MULTI-ASSET RISK CONTROL FUN; VANGUARD F. T. C. INST. TOTAL INTL STOCK M. INDEX TRUST II; GLOBAL ALL CAP ALPHA TILTS FUND; MORGAN STANLEY INVEST. FUNDS G. BALANCED SUSTAINABLE FUND; NORDEA 2, SICAV - EMERGING MKTS SUSTAINABLE ENHANCED EQ FUND; MAINSTAY VP EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY PORTFOLIO; MAINSTAY CANDRIAM EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND; NORDEA EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND; MACQUARIE MULTI-FACTOR FUND;MACQUARIE TRUE INDEX EMERGING MARKETS FUND; TRINITY COLLEGE CAMBRIDGE; ALLIANZ GL INVESTORS GMBH ON BEHALF OF ALLIANZGI-FONDS DSPT; AMONIS NV; AVIVA INVESTORS; BLACKROCK ASSET MANAG IR LT I ITS CAP A M F T BKR I S FD; ISHARES EMERGING MARKETS IMI EQUITY INDEX FUND; KAPITALFORENINGEN PENSAM INVEST, PSI 2 GLOBALE AKTIER 2; FORSTA AP-FONDEN; H.E.S.T. AUSTRALIA LIMITED; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR PENSION FUND; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR RETIREMENT FUND; NORDEA GENERATIONSFOND 60-TAL; NORDEA GENERATIONSFOND 70-TAL; NVIT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND; SAS TRUSTEE CORPORATION POOLED FUND; SBC MASTER PENSION TRUST; SPP AKTIEINDEXFOND GLOBAL; SPP EMERGING MARKETS SRI; STATE OF NEW MEXICO STATE INV. COUNCIL; STATE OF WYOMING; STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY POOL; STICHING PENSIOENFONDS VOOR HUISARTSEN; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS SHARES INDEX FUND; VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FD, A SE VAN S F; COMMONWEALTH SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION; QSUPER; CUSTODY B. OF J. LTD. RE: STB D. B. S. M. F.; CUSTODY B. OF J. LTD. RE: STB D. E. E. F. I. M. F.; COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT FUND 10; CMLA INTERNATIONAL SHARE FUND; COMMONWEALTH BANK GROUP SUPER; CHANG HWA CO BANK, LTD IN ITS C AS M CUST OF N B FUND; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM; MUNICIPAL E ANNUITY A B FUND OF
CHICAGO; NEW YORK STATE NURSES ASSOCIATION P P; THE BOARD OF.A.C.E.R.S.LOS ANGELES,CALIFORNIA; HOSPITAL AUTHRORITY PROVIDENT FUND SCHEME; UTAH STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS; CITY OF LOS ANGELES FIRE AND POLICE PENSION PLAN; NTGI QM COMMON DAILY ALL COUNT WORLD EXUS EQU INDEX FD LEND; NORTHERN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; NEW ZEALAND SUPERANNUATION FUND; NTGI-QM COMMON DAC WORLD EX-US INVESTABLE MIF - LENDING; NTGI-QM COMMON DAILY EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY I F- NON L; NTGI QUANTITATIVE MANAGEMENT COLLEC FUNDS TRUST; KBI FUNDS ICAV; EXELON GENERATION COMP, LLC TAX QUALIFIED NUCLEAR DECOMM PAR; THREE MILE ISLAND UNIT ONE QUALIFIED FUND; CLINTON NUCLEAR POWER PLANT QUALIFIED FUND; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE ALL COUNTRY WORLD I (ACWI) E-UF-L; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND-LEND; ASCENSION ALPHA FUND, LLC; KBI DST EMERGING MARKET ESG FUND; MOBIUS LIFE LIMITED; CHEVRON UK PENSION PLAN; INTERNATIONAL EXPATRIATE BENEFIT MASTER TRUST; NORTHERN TRUST INVESTIMENT FUNDS PLC; NORTHERN TRUST UCITS FGR FUND; VERDIPAPIRFONDET KLP AKSJE FREMVOKSENDE MARKEDER INDEKS I; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS ING; FORD MOTOR COMPANY OF CANADA, L PENSION TRUST; GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION BOARD; QIC INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES FUND; MERCER EMERGING MARKETS SHARES FUND; SUPERANNUATION FUNDS MANAGEMENT; CORPORATION OF S AUSTRALIA; QIC LISTED EQUITIES FUND; THE MASTER T BK OF JPN, LTD AS T OF NIKKO BR EQ MOTHER FUND; THE NOMURA T AND B CO LTD RE I E S INDEX MSCI E NO HED M FUN; CONSULTING GROUP CAPITAL MKTS FUNDS EMER MARKETS EQUITY FUND; CUSTODY BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. RE: RTB NIKKO B. E. A. M. F.; CUSTODY BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. RE: EMERG EQUITY PASSIVE MOTHR F; LACM EMERGING MARKETS FUND L.P.; NN (L); FIRST TRUST BRAZIL ALPHADEX FUND; FIRST TRUST LATIN AMERICA ALPHADEX FUND; NN (L) EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND; VANGUARD FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; SEI GLOBAL MASTER FUND PLC, THE SEI EMERGING MKT EQUITY FUND; SEI INST INT TRUST EM MKTS EQUITY FUND; SEI INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENTS TRUST- EMERGING MARKETS E FUND; KBI GLOBAL INVESTORS (NA) LTD CIT; LACM EMII, L.P.; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC / VANGUARD ESG EMER; VANGUARD FUNDS PLC / VANGUARD ESG GLOBAL ALL CAP U; CIBC EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND; PHILADELPHIA GAS WORKS PENSION PLAN; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC; SSGA MSCI BRAZIL INDEX NON-LENDING QP COMMON TRUST FUND; IBM 401 (K) PLUS PLAN; STATE STREET ACTIVE EM MKTS SEC LEND QP COM TR FD; STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES RET PLAN; MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED; STATE ST GL ADV TRUST COMPANY INV FF TAX EX RET PLANS; STATE STREET VARIABLE INSURANCE SERIES FUNDS, INC; ALASKA COMMON TRUST FUND; CHANG HWA COM BK LTD IN ITS CAP AS M CUST OF P LAT A EQ FD; SPDR SP EMERGING MARKETS ETF; STATE STREET EMERGING MARKETS E N- L C TRUST FUND; TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS; ISHARES MSCI BRIC ETF; SCHWAB EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF; ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF;TIAA-CREF FUNDS - TIAA-CREF EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY I F;
