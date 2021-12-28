Log in
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/28/2021 - Payment of Interest on Equity

12/28/2021 | 05:17pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on December 28, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On December 28, 2021, at 3 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To approve the proposal for declaration and payment of Interest on Equity, pursuant to the Company's Executive Board proposal.

RESOLUTIONS: The proposal of the Company's Board of Executive Officers was presented to the Board of Directors, as per the meeting held on this date, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2022, for the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws, in the gross amount of R$ 249,000,000.00 (two hundred and forty-ninemillion reais), corresponding to R$ 0.03178684696 per common share, R$ 0.03496553166 per preferred share and R$ 0.06675237862 per Unit, which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 211,650,000.00 (two hundred and eleven million and six hundred and fifty thousand reais) corresponding to R$ 0.02701881992 per common share, R$ 0.02972070191 per preferred share and R$ 0.05673952183 per Unit, except for immune and/or exempt shareholders.

The matter was discussed and approved by all the attending Directors.

It remained formalized that (i) the shareholders registered on the Company's books by the end of January 7th, 2022 (including) will be entitled to the Interest on Equity hereby approved. Therefore, as of January 10th, 2022 (including), the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex- Interest on Equity"; (ii) the Interest on Equity approved (a) shall be fully considered within the amount of the mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2021; and (b) shall be paid on February 3rd, 2022, with no compensation of monetary restatement;

  1. the amount of Interest on Equity proposed in the base-year fits the limits settled in the tax legislation; (iv) the Board of Directors authorized the Executive Board to take the actions

1/2

necessary for the release of the proper "Notice to Shareholders", to disclose to market the resolution just taken; and (v) the support documents of the mentioned declaration and payment of Interest on Equity shall be kept filed at the Company's headquarters.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman; Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial

  • Vice President; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors. São Paulo, December 28, 2021.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

2/2

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
