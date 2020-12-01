Log in
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 2021 Corporate Sustainability Index's (ISE)

12/01/2020 | 05:29pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME: 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE: 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has proudly received the news that it will be part of the 16th portfolio of the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE"), effective from January 4th, 2021 to December 30th, 2021. The index, which is compiled by B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, is comprised of the top performing companies in corporate sustainability.

The new portfolio includes 46 shares from 39 companies across 15 sectors, with a combined market cap of R$ 1.8 trillion (based on the closing prices of November 25th, 2020), which is equivalent to 38% of the total market cap of all companies listed on B3.

The inclusion of Santander Brasil in the ISE for the 11th consecutive year confirms the Company's commitment to sustainability and the engagement of its employees, who are building the history of the institution in the country.

São Paulo, December 1st, 2020.

Angel Santodomingo

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 67 383 M 12 916 M 12 916 M
Net income 2020 12 498 M 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 145 B 26 923 M 27 774 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 45 147
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Director
José de Paiva Ferreira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-10.50%27 232
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%359 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%273 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%243 606
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.66%198 979
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.62%167 675
