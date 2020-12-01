Banco Santander Brasil S A : 2021 Corporate Sustainability Index's (ISE)

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/ME: 90.400.888/0001-42
NIRE: 35.300.332.067
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has proudly received the news that it will be part of the 16th portfolio of the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE"), effective from January 4th, 2021 to December 30th, 2021. The index, which is compiled by B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, is comprised of the top performing companies in corporate sustainability.
The new portfolio includes 46 shares from 39 companies across 15 sectors, with a combined market cap of R$ 1.8 trillion (based on the closing prices of November 25th, 2020), which is equivalent to 38% of the total market cap of all companies listed on B3.
The inclusion of Santander Brasil in the ISE for the 11th consecutive year confirms the Company's commitment to sustainability and the engagement of its employees, who are building the history of the institution in the country.
São Paulo, December 1st, 2020.
Angel Santodomingo
Investor Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
