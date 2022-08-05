Banco Santander Brasil S A : 2Q22 Transcript

Confidential Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Santander July 28th, 2022 Mr. Gustavo Sechin: Hello. Very good morning, everyone and thank you all for joining us this morning to our Second Quarter Conference Call. I am Gustavo Sechin, Head of Investor Relation of Banco Santander Brazil. Here with me are our CEO, Mr. Mário Leão, our CFO, Mr. Angel Santodomingo, and our Investor Relation teams. Speaking first today is Mário, our CEO. He is going to make some comments regarding our strategy, and he will be followed by Angel, our CFO, with comments over our quarterly results. After that, we are going to open for a Q&A session. Just a reminder, this presentation is available in our website, and please refer to the disclaimer on it. At this time, I would like to turn over the call to our CEO. Mário, please, go ahead. Mário Leão: Thank you very much, Gustavo. Thank you very much all for joining. It's a pleasure to be here again for a second time. So, I'll kick off with strategy and then Angel will complement with the numbers and then we'll jointly cover the Q&A. So, I'll basically kick off with an update on the precautionary measures we've taken since September 21, and then I'll reinforce some of the strategic priorities I have outlined in the first quarter and for the remainder of the year, upon which we're already working on as a group. So, our ability to anticipate trends is resulting in better vintages, as expected. And as they start to gain relevance inside the portfolio, that should translate into a more controlled asset quality. The delinquency ratios remain stable quarter-over-quarter, with total delinquency at 2.9%, still below pre-pandemic levels. Also, incorporating new variables in risk models allowed us to increase the origination of secured loans, contributing to the maintenance of a strong balance sheet. We'll give you more examples later, but, for example, in consumer finance and in autos, in the second quarter we've increased our production share from roughly 18% to 22%, and therefore maintaining our overall position as market leader with a 24-ish percentage in terms of market share. 1

Confidential Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Santander July 28th, 2022 Besides all the challenges the macro scenario has been imposing on all of us, we were able to maintain our profitability above 20%, reaching a 20.8% ROE and also a very low efficiency level - our second best ever. Moving on to our strategy, which we'll describe in the next few pages. So, in terms of our strategic priorities that I outlined for the last quarter, we are designing our strategic thinking and developing for the next few years towards becoming what we call the best financial platform in terms of consumer finance operation, consumer services in general. And for that, we've outlined four strategic pillars which we are already working on. They talk with our results obviously, as they should be. And the first one is customer centricity, sales channels, innovation, and culture - obviously outlining the importance that our people have in all the other pillars. I'll comment briefly on each of them and then touch a few of the points where they translate into results, so that you can connect the strategic initiatives we've outlined with how those initiatives materialize in terms of P&L. Starting with our customers centricity priority. A stronger and more intimate relationship with our customers will continue to be one of the main variables to keep delivering solid results. As you can see here in this slide, we've continued to increase our customer base. The gross customer base, the active customer base, and the loyal customer base, they all increased by significant percentage points. The loyal customer base increases a high-teens percentage year-over-year, and we make five times more revenue with those customers than we do with average customers. That's a very important data that we track. We continue to have tailored offerings towards our customer base, and obviously Open Finance has been giving us more data so that we can continue to offer the best possible lending and also services to our customers. We have continued to deploy dynamic and personalized models to have a more effective and assertive approach, and our loan share of wallet among our customers is 1.8x, almost 2 times greater than of non-loyal customers. So, the strategy of making customers become more and more loyal with more communication, more tailored offering, that continues to be at the center of our strategy. Moving on to the next page. We continue to be obsessed with our efficiency, not only to achieve a low efficiency number, but also to achieve the lowest cost to serve among our peers. So, we keep reducing our cost to serve. As you can see here from 19 to 2022 with more than half, and year-over-year, we reduced almost 30% our cost to serve our digital customers. Obviously, that's an important data because as we grow digitally the customer base more and more, as we've been growing over the past two years, it's very important that we have the lowest possible cost to serve. And that continues to be an obsession, like I said, that includes our ability to be simpler, to have 2

Confidential Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Santander July 28th, 2022 simplified offerings, which doesn't mean not adding products to our offerings, but doing so in a much simpler way reducing therefore processing costs - obviously, the amount of people we need to process and systems alike. And another big focus, which we also cover here, is our obsession in delivery, in time to market. We reduced year-over-year 34% the timing between origination and granting mortgages and 23% the time in between origination and granting for Agri- related products. So, we consider ourselves to be industry best in both lead times. We're not satisfied with these levels. We're going to keep improving our efficiency levels systems-wise and processes-wise so that we will continue to deliver a quick execution to our clients, to our customers, and therefore improving their loyalty and their satisfaction with Santander. On the next slide we highlight our recognition as the best consumer company by a prestigious Brazilian publication, and the best bank for low-income individuals by IBOPE. That means we're obviously focus on the lower base of the pyramid, as you all know. But I wanted to highlight that we are obviously very focused as well in medium and in high-income. We have two segments, two specific segments here, which are called Van Gogh and Select. We're going to be renewing our ambition in both segments, particularly on Select. We're going to be talking more about it in the next part. And that has to do a lot with our big initiative on investments on liabilities. We launched the platform, which we'll comment more later, which is called the Santander AAA, which is our answer - our strong answer - to the investments side of the balance sheet. And therefore, we'll grow much more rapidly than we did in the liability side, particularly in retail, compared to what we grew over the past few years. Our NPS is at 65 points. We keep working on that. We were in 2017 the first one to start talking about it in Brazil, and that continues to be an obsession. NPS is one of the measures - not the only one -, but we continue to read it, to understand what it means, and talk to customers through the NPS in all different segments. Moving on to our distribution. That's a big pillar. If you want to be the best consumer company in Brazil, we obviously need to dominate distribution. And that has to do with our four different pillars in distribution. The first one that we call the physical channel, the stores. We like to call it "stores" because that's what they are. They are physical stores, such as any retail company in Brazil that sells physical products. It's just that our products are different, but our stores they should be the same. We keep expanding the stores throughout Brazil. That's an important message. We believe in the relevance of the physical stores. We are in places where there's no competition like we have in the main Faria Lima and Leblon pieces of Brazil. So, we keep opening stores throughout mainly the Midwest, North and Northeast of Brazil. 3

Confidential Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Santander July 28th, 2022 We're going to have open 70 stores this year, that compares to 120 last year, but that's still a very good pace of growth. The stores we open are very profitable. They have a payback many times within months, less than a year almost all of them. We have increased lately the stores' availability business, the hours availability. We were the first company in Brazil to have a 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for all stores. That makes a difference because that allows our customers that go to stores - and many customers still go to stores - to be talking to our personnel. We also have our Bank to Go initiative, which is already selling dozens of thousands of contracts in the stores where we have the ATMs. Remember that we have 16 million people going to our ATMs on a monthly basis. Half of those are customers, half of those are not. So, we have a tremendous opportunity to cross sell those that are customers and to onboard those that are not. So, we keep believing a lot in our physical channel, that integrated with our other channels, which we'll cover in the next page, will provide us a very powerful distribution platform, which we will construct to be the most powerful in Brazil. Talking about the other three channels very quickly. Our digital channel keeps expanding. We're having more than 500 million visits a month in all the different apps and portals. We continue to do business and do post-sale in the digital channel more than any other channel - obviously, given its scale and availability. We have added new features, which we call the "Gent&", which allows us to talk to our customers and explain to them better their consumptions in a very didactic and emphatic way. So, with that, we want to have more time from our customers inside our apps, understanding their financial needs, their financial goals within the information that we have, and we are now publishing in a very organized way. In terms of our remote channel, that keeps expanding very rapidly. We're soon going to open our third headquarter for our remote channel in the countryside of São Paulo, in Sorocaba. We right now have in the South of Brazil, in Novo Hamburgo, and also in Rio, and we're going to have our third spot. We're already selling two times more in these channels than we did a year ago. So, that has become already a very important sales channel. And obviously, it's a very important channel for us to do post-sale, and we're doing much more and much better there as well. We have our first call resolution above 90% level. That was slightly above 80% early this year, and our ambition is to get to 95% by the end of this year. And we're working hard on that. Finally, on the external channel, as we call it. That is everything that we have in terms of points of sale apart from our typical branches, the stores. We already have 2,000 locations, which is a decent number, but it's well below where we want to be, And here we are launching an ambition to grow at a triple-digit rate for the next few years. So 4