Banco Santander Brasil S A : 3Q22 Transcript

Mario Leão: Thank you Gustavo, good morning to all, and thank you for joining us in our first ever-quarterly presentation by video. I'll begin our session by highlighting some of my key beliefs concerning our performance, the way we look at our numbers, and my view of our expected path ahead. First and foremost, we continue to believe in our capacity to anticipate economic cycles successfully. We've done it in the past, and we believe we are in another cycle where our predictability was the key to where we are today. Yes, results on individuals are currently under pressure, we'll comment that further, but they´re an almost natural part of a growth cycle which led us to a record over record years for the past 7 years. With that, another key message - we believe we have one of the most powerful platforms for individuals. Yes, we've reduced our risk appetite in 4Q21, but we're ready to accelerate as soon as we feel confident. Also, with Selic declining, and consumer spending recovering, sometime in 2023, our consumer finance platform - which is the largest in Brazil - will also see accelerated growth again. Another key message - the quality of our balance sheet keeps improving, with business diversification, more customer loyalty, more cross-selling than ever. Our Corporates business will deliver its best year ever - across all segments, from individual SMEs to large global clients. And we'll keep investing, in order to become the leading platform in Brazil.

Videoconference Transcript 3Q22 Results Santander October 26th, 2022 Finally, we'll do all that while remaining the industry's benchmark on efficiency - and with that, an obsession on continuously reducing our cost to serve. In summary, results are below where we would like them to be for sure, but for a reason we understand and control. We have several growth opportunities ahead, and we'll explore some of them with you today. On slide 5 we provide a summary of where we are on 3Q22. As expected, a more selective approach toward higher rated customers, together with our negative rates sensitivity on the ALCO portfolio, keep generating pressure on revenues and net profit, and, results-wise, we believe we are in the most challenging part of the cycle - with lower or marginally negative customer NII growth, a negative market NII, and a cost of credit still at higher levels. As you will see further, our customer NII still expands substantially YoY, although reduces slightly QoQ; our market NII remains a detractor on margins, which should remain with us through late 2023; on commissions, we have a modest growth YoY, which happens due to our diversification - credit related commissions themselves have fallen much more. Overall, our net earnings reached R$ 3.12 billion for the quarter, with an YTD ROE at 19% and a quarter ROE at 15.6%. On slide 6 on the other hand, our ability to anticipate trends is leading to much improved loan vintages, which means we will begin 2023 with an improved balance sheet, provisions and asset quality under control, and better prepared to resume credit expansion. We present these results on this page and the next. The decline in asset quality is consistent with our projections, and older vintages are losing relevance within the portfolio. The more recent vintages currently account for 51% of the overall portfolio and are healthier than the previous ones, with 85% being AAA-B rated clients. Delinquency ratios remained fundamentally stable on a quarterly basis, with total delinquency at 3.0%, aligned to pre-pandemic levels. Then on slide 7 we share a few metrics that confirm we are on the right track, delivering a healthy growth throughout the cycle. We are currently growing in loan origination, which is increasing by 21% QoQ among customers with higher ratings. The delinquency ratio of newer vintages is considerably lower than that of older ones, and, when we examine the early arrears of certain products, we see substantial improvements: - 230 bps in personal loans and -180 bps in auto loans, YoY. Looking at our loss absorptions in some of our key portfolios, we see the same kind of results.

Videoconference Transcript 3Q22 Results Santander October 26th, 2022 Finally, we keep having a more predictable cost of credit than our peers through the years, as a result of the constant improvement we keep performing in our risk models. As a result of the risk measures adopted in late 2021, and given our strategic priorities, we see good growth prospects ahead, and will now concentrate on the next few pages on the interconnected pillars highlighted on slide 8: (i) Customer acquisition and loyalty; and (ii) Revenues and business expansion. In the following slides, I will describe the evolution of each of these pillars. One of the key factors in achieving consistent results is to continue to develop closer and stronger bonds with customers. We are after all a consumer-oriented company, and we're moving our culture and priorities more and more towards a true customer advocacy vision. In this slide number 9 we show that our most loyal customers keep growing at a more accelerated pace than our overall customer base, expanding 1.3x faster and representing 27% of the active client base. Also, loyal customers generate 5x more revenue than non- loyal customers, which means we'll keep pushing harder in making more of our total clients active, and more of our active clients loyal. There's great opportunities inside our customer base. Customer satisfaction and NPS remains a key part of our daily management. The NPS for key loyalty products such as credit cards, are all within 70 to 90 points. On slide 10, we highlight our broad platform, which affords cross-selling opportunities due to the multiple touch points with clients and prospective clients via different channels. Just two important examples to share the highlight of our ecosystem: we opened nearly 200K current accounts during the quarter, only taking Consumer Finance and Prospera which is our micro finance platform. Just two products cross-selling one quarter 220K accounts. Open finance is slowly becoming a reality. We've done already 2.4 inbound permissions, which is twice the number of outbound requests. With time, we will extract a lot of value from our open finance as well. Then in slides 11 and 12, I'll share some business highlights during the period, and also a good sample of where we believe our growth will come from. As I've mentioned initially, we're delivering the best year ever in Corporates. In SMEs, we recently introduced SX Integra, enabling clients to digitally discount their receivables, which increased by 50% in the third quarter, in addition to expanding our range of solutions for micro entrepreneurs. In wholesale, we have managed to maintain our FX #1 position and are currently the leader in commodities hedging and carbon credits trading, with 54% market share.

Videoconference Transcript 3Q22 Results Santander October 26th, 2022 In the investment business, I wanted to highlight two fronts: the new AAA model for advisory, and TORO the digital open sea broker dealer we developed. We have big ambitions in investments in general and we'll comment more throughout the course. In the insurance business, premiums increased by 33% in two years, and we have set a target of R$ 15 billion in premiums for 2023 - and we already have a 13% share in individuals and a 64% penetration rate in our client base. Moving on to slide 12, we have recently innovated in Select by eliminating the minimum income for clients joining our specialized segment named Select. We established a target of 1 million clients here by 2023 - and these are by far the most profitable individual clients by a large difference. The "Consórcio" business has been one of our top performers in fees in 2022, with a 37% rise in total origination. The enhancements made to customer experience and after-sales will drive even further growth. In Payroll loans, we also improved customer experience a lot expanding digitalization and have been producing at the fastest pace in many years. We set even further ambitions in 2023 for both "Consórcio" and Payroll Deductible Loans. In Agribusiness, we started with a 2% market share a few years ago, we are already at 6% and we will reach a R$ 50 billion portfolio by 2023. Finally, in the Auto segment, we are already in a leading position thanks to our comprehensive offering through Consumer Finance, Webmotors, and our alliance with automakers, and we will take our 23% market share in vehicles to 25% by 2023. With that I would like to turn it over to Angel Santodomingo our CFO for our highlights of the 3Q22. Thank you. Angel Santodomingo: Thank you Mario, good morning everybody, it is a pleasure being here again with all of you. Let me start with numbers on slide 14 where we detail our P&L. Our net profit as has already been mentioned amounted to R$ 3.1 billion. Also as already mentioned, our NII is still affected by credit measures and P&L provisions that have also been pressured from old vintages. With that in mind, let me go over a few of our key figures for the period. On the revenue front: (i) Total NII decreased by 5.2% in 9M, with client NII growing strongly but more than offset by market NII given our well-known negative sensitivity to interest rates; (ii) In Fees, the expansion of our customer base and transactionality translated into an increase of 2.4% over a little bit more than 2% over the period, despite the pressure from credit-related commissions, as was mentioned at the beginning of this presentation.