Banco Santander Brasil S A : 4Q22 BR GAAP Historical Series

Investor Relations PABX: 55 11 3553 3300 Financial Statements Prepared in Accordance with Accounting Practices established by Brazilian Corporation Law - BR GAAP [ Income Statement [ Net Fees [ Income Statement - Managerial until 2018 [ Expenses [ Income Statement - Managerial from 2019 [ Balance Sheet [ Managerial Reconciliation until 2010 [ Management_Indicators [ Managerial Reconciliation 2011 to 2015 [ Breakdown of Credit Portfolio - Segment until 2013 [ Managerial Reconciliation 2016 to 2018 [ Breakdown of Credit Portfolio - Segment_new_series [ Managerial Reconciliation from 2019 [ Breakdown of Credit Portfolio - Product [ Net Interest Incomet until 2014 [ Allowance for loan losses [ Net Interest Incomet 2015 to 2018 [ Renegotiated Portfólio [ Net Interest Incomet from 2019 [ Funding Net Fees Expenses Income Statement - Managerial until 2018 Managerial Reconciliation until 2010 Breakdown of Credit Portfolio - Segment until 2013 Breakdown of Credit Portfolio - Product Net Interest Incomet 2015 to 2018 Allowance for loan losses Balance Sheet [ Net Interest Incomet until 2014 Renegotiated Portfólio Funding Breakdown of Credit Portfolio - Segment_new_series [ [ [ [ [ [ [ [ [ [ Net Interest Incomet from 2019 [ [ Income Statement - Managerial from 2019 [ [ Managerial Reconciliation from 2019 [ [ Managerial Reconciliation from 2019 [ Income Statement [ Managerial Reconciliation 2016 to 2018 [ Managerial Reconciliation 2011 to 2015 [ Management_Indicators [ [ Income_Statment ACCOUNTING BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. INCOME STATEMENT (Thousands of Brazilian Reais, except for per share data) Contents 1Q09 2Q09 3Q09 4Q09 2009 1Q10 2Q10 3Q10 4Q10 2010 1Q11 2Q11 3Q11 4Q11 2011 1Q12 2Q12 3Q12 4Q12 2012 1Q13 2Q13 3Q13 4Q13 2013 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 2014 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 2015 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 2022 FINANCIAL INCOME 9,176,450 6,234,373 8,502,034 9,694,442 33,607,299 10,377,660 11,215,976 11,017,139 9,074,495 41,685,270 12,734,295 13,390,986 16,991,821 14,255,670 57,372,772 13,980,850 15,412,875 13,462,815 12,630,410 55,486,950 12,705,638 14,263,166 14,393,372 15,015,449 56,377,625 14,986,210 12,770,095 18,647,291 18,563,405 64,967,001 19,238,014 16,083,450 25,272,487 20,172,215 80,766,166 21,094,906 22,297,344 22,193,707 20,318,387 85,904,345 21,100,350 18,626,285 20,025,546 16,558,601 76,310,782 19,577,662 21,078,301 19,008,360 19,657,756 79,322,079 21,076,296 18,514,686 28,100,880 15,048,550 82,740,412 51,691,916 27,871,557 21,783,259 7,641,541 108,988,273 37,756,910 (7,503,768) 39,555,930 29,303,170 99,112,241 (5,695,103) 48,094,723 37,313,257 20,055,744 99,768,621 Lending Operations 6,454,253 4,880,014 5,498,728 6,129,235 22,962,230 6,781,293 6,869,487 6,242,740 7,298,697 27,192,217 7,972,674 7,705,922 12,741,647 9,892,726 38,312,969 9,092,898 12,435,805 9,747,220 9,429,399 40,705,322 8,491,745 10,903,328 9,569,279 10,631,947 39,596,299 8,730,062 8,958,123 11,946,983 11,861,566 41,496,734 15,795,898 9,354,143 20,614,414 10,839,175 56,603,630 8,057,634 8,483,717 11,874,339 11,880,163 40,295,852 10,921,482 12,692,813 10,936,858 12,671,293 47,222,446 12,501,011 16,480,036 13,913,238 12,297,058 55,191,343 13,096,703 13,173,767 15,834,013 13,386,778 55,491,261 20,655,005 13,836,924 12,980,453 10,291,701 57,764,083 15,180,550 10,236,522 17,990,570 17,764,240 61,171,882 13,877,342 22,226,085 20,893,184 19,034,743 76,031,354 Leasing Operations 505,159 518,746 505,836 517,510 2,047,251 459,111 392,673 364,550 333,368 1,549,702 444,880 423,694 392,464 364,672 1,625,710 326,694 272,689 252,041 215,347 1,066,771 192,514 153,792 140,389 134,594 621,289 130,194 123,897 119,356 115,694 489,141 123,682 113,098 116,633 114,704 468,117 111,939 111,895 113,922 115,336 453,092 107,465 103,429 97,671 90,411 398,976 95,769 100,179 98,222 93,826 387,996 85,034 86,042 97,691 90,246 359,013 82,461 73,799 72,546 58,723 287,529 53,523 60,711 63,113 73,751 251,098 79,019 82,490 102,442 104,004 367,955 Securities Transactions 1,997,175 86,023 1,761,894 2,921,594 6,766,686 2,774,282 3,135,277 3,343,772 336,563 9,589,894 2,709,104 3,340,280 4,073,696 2,959,831 13,082,911 2,172,308 3,147,793 2,850,440 2,688,193 10,858,734 2,650,386 3,567,180 3,809,186 3,597,991 13,624,743 4,411,006 2,133,520 5,370,809 5,627,743 17,543,078 7,024,162 3,744,577 12,420,528 6,297,342 29,486,609 5,806,990 5,432,271 6,962,548 5,260,161 23,461,969 5,169,224 4,572,978 5,531,526 3,824,935 19,098,663 6,153,221 6,265,357 5,264,712 6,082,296 23,765,586 5,555,919 6,016,896 12,543,235 796,112 24,912,162 34,381,634 14,820,758 8,105,609 (3,073,047) 54,234,954 15,625,403 (13,845,006) 14,558,192 9,081,405 25,419,994 (8,778,666) 15,069,238 12,817,932 3,687,624 22,796,129 Derivatives 1,184,063 840,784 10,086 379,180 2,414,113 56,637 (56,852) 130,000 319,965 449,750 598,890 585,387 (1,932,516) 134,871 (613,368) 965,456 (1,547,373) (93,991) 83,588 (592,320) 998,216 (1,269,117) 198,198 450,864 378,161 356,499 332,476 (258,592) 32,390 462,773 (3,104,908) 1,386,998 (8,127,431) 1,060,716 (8,784,625) 1,531,966 3,244,051 628,813 448,414 5,853,244 1,932,217 (838,648) 2,126,926 (1,478,791) 1,741,704 (726,662) (3,283,427) (1,086,170) (87,592) (5,183,851) (1,081,401) (2,209,028) (85,598) 162,103 (3,213,924) 544,242 167,427 (116,702) 152,551 747,518 6,037,724 (2,826,780) 4,295,232 905,571 8,411,746 (10,433,260) 6,989,860 1,376,672 (3,400,923) (5,467,652) Foreign Exchange Operations (1,042,052) (163,377) 652,076 (328,752) (882,105) 199,611 376,959 336,522 99,024 1,012,116 73,001 280,582 564,709 (139,406) 778,886 449,446 291,519 12,624 (352,678) 400,911 (141,001) 408,382 21,454 (501,403) (212,568) 554,657 315,787 620,848 260,052 1,751,344 (1,336,885) 685,578 (995,947) 301,014 (1,346,240) 3,973,338 3,277,644 716,127 763,753 8,730,862 1,265,811 653,735 (7,514) 356,541 2,268,573 654,947 587,648 (163,001) 281,430 1,361,024 2,431,681 407,022 (1,318,344) (175,133) 1,345,226 (4,633,697) (1,383,642) 464,997 (53,391) (5,605,733) 594,617 (1,559,245) 1,979,844 417,479 1,432,696 (1,858,940) 2,039,791 88,806 (1,481,805) (1,212,149) Compulsory Investments 77,852 72,183 73,414 75,675 299,124 106,726 498,432 599,555 686,878 1,891,591 935,746 1,055,121 1,151,821 1,042,976 4,185,664 973,146 804,951 675,693 528,034 2,981,824 486,477 492,442 642,312 691,220 2,312,451 796,852 900,813 847,092 647,466 3,192,223 725,162 793,494 1,241,256 1,555,623 4,315,535 1,611,934 1,746,315 1,895,934 1,849,085 7,103,268 1,703,334 1,438,320 1,337,389 1,090,078 5,569,121 895,228 922,894 991,121 990,738 3,799,981 988,360 1,039,987 1,029,883 788,444 3,846,674 662,271 356,291 276,356 265,004 1,559,922 265,093 430,030 668,980 1,060,723 2,424,826 1,419,402 1,687,260 2,034,221 2,112,101 7,252,984 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 902 7,491 18,788 38,527 65,708 27,301 7,159 12,554 10,236 57,250 6,940 5,479 795 18,494 31,708 10,903 5,562 3,034 3,641 23,140 1,105 1,452 2,024 1,476 6,057 817 3,658 2,690 4,134 11,299 4,148 5,614 (9,762) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (6,089,224) (2,427,944) (5,378,521) (5,515,905) (19,411,594) (6,544,907) (7,295,763) (6,235,542) (4,312,731) (24,388,943) (7,887,579) (8,824,241) (14,383,416) (9,304,293) (40,399,529) (8,685,387) (12,352,191) (8,674,807) (8,202,698) (37,915,083) (8,130,559) (11,730,392) (9,798,592) (11,288,392) (40,947,935) (9,845,979) (8,155,143) (15,500,740) (14,875,420) (48,377,282) (18,608,140) (11,007,974) (28,308,417) (16,804,507) (74,729,038) (12,577,370) (13,462,118) (17,118,317) (15,953,064) (59,110,868) (13,579,622) (13,616,356) (11,239,112) (10,928,590) (49,363,680) (11,920,352) (18,293,946) (12,135,193) (10,033,689) (52,383,179) (12,830,660) (9,037,056) (22,252,859) (7,639,167) (51,759,742) (55,734,144) (24,174,961) (14,493,701) 6,651,854 (87,750,952) (29,816,689) 20,917,940 (31,148,999) (19,749,618) (59,797,366) 15,319,229 (41,234,983) (30,985,378) (14,752,803) (71,653,935) Funding Operations (4,169,239) (1,926,487) (2,951,604) (3,518,012) (12,565,342) (3,628,089) (4,799,082) (5,020,299) (2,185,780) (15,633,250) (5,183,783) (6,125,315) (8,545,543) (6,245,400) (26,100,041) (5,599,270) (6,506,338) (4,958,262) (4,418,914) (21,482,784) (4,446,894) (6,209,877) (6,144,970) (6,963,491) (23,765,232) (7,361,831) (5,392,050) (9,899,684) (10,148,849) (32,802,414) (11,070,072) (8,891,124) (16,238,026) (13,161,962) (49,361,184) (13,126,762) (13,230,899) (12,606,265) (11,582,093) (50,546,019) (11,020,390) (8,677,513) (9,111,390) (6,135,310) (34,944,603) (7,638,187) (7,834,449) (7,026,437) (8,143,742) (30,642,814) (7,663,975) (6,386,602) (12,580,160) (2,583,816) (29,214,553) (29,148,817) (12,045,041) (6,863,436) 2,176,619 (45,880,675) (16,095,396) 10,987,233 (16,855,752) (12,671,111) (34,635,026) 2,408,904 (22,099,299) (20,120,365) (12,204,924) (52,015,683) Borrowings and Onlendings 492,935 1,988,484 545,349 44,848 3,071,616 (578,727) (446,458) 650,969 (124,391) (498,607) 41,316 272,470 (2,856,739) (234,177) (2,777,130) 338,342 (1,487,513) (109,362) (182,378) (1,440,911) 32,381 (1,870,293) (119,451) (906,258) (2,863,621) 517,088 279,449 (2,531,128) (1,931,359) (3,665,950) (4,678,273) 1,347,583 (8,178,699) 914,516 (10,594,873) 3,165,990 2,905,116 (932,690) (463,629) 4,674,787 460,640 (1,997,559) 885,224 (1,988,581) (2,640,276) (991,014) (7,260,188) (2,145,007) 1,340,206 (9,056,003) (2,153,239) 694,694 (6,334,573) 1,314,182 (6,478,936) (22,998,944) (5,353,702) (4,491,590) 7,450,130 (25,394,106) (10,344,451) 13,618,042 (9,920,763) (3,159,060) (9,806,232) 17,840,286 (13,145,145) (4,382,883) 4,855,316 5,167,574 Allowance for Loan Losses (2,412,920) (2,489,941) (2,972,266) (2,042,741) (9,917,868) (2,338,091) (2,050,223) (1,866,212) (2,002,560) (8,257,086) (2,745,112) (2,971,396) (2,981,134) (2,824,716) (11,522,358) (3,424,459) (4,358,340) (3,607,183) (3,601,406) (14,991,388) (3,716,046) (3,650,222) (3,534,171) (3,418,643) (14,319,082) (3,001,236) (3,042,542) (3,069,928) (2,795,212) (11,908,918) (2,859,795) (3,464,433) (3,891,692) (4,557,061) (14,772,981) (2,616,598) (3,136,334) (3,579,362) (3,907,342) (13,239,636) (3,019,872) (2,941,284) (3,012,946) (2,804,699) (11,778,801) (3,291,151) (3,199,309) (2,963,749) (3,230,153) (12,684,362) (3,013,446) (3,345,148) (3,338,126) (6,369,533) (16,066,253) (3,586,383) (6,776,218) (3,138,675) (2,974,895) (16,476,171) (3,376,842) (3,687,335) (4,372,485) (3,919,446) (15,356,108) (4,929,961) (5,990,539) (6,482,130) (7,403,195) (24,805,825) GROSS PROFIT FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 3,087,226 3,806,429 3,123,513 4,178,537 14,195,705 3,832,753 3,920,213 4,781,597 4,761,764 17,296,327 4,846,716 4,566,745 2,608,405 4,951,377 16,973,243 5,295,463 3,060,684 4,788,008 4,427,712 17,571,867 4,575,079 2,532,774 4,594,780 3,727,057 15,429,690 5,140,231 4,614,952 3,146,551 3,687,985 16,589,719 629,874 5,075,476 (3,035,930) 3,367,708 6,037,128 8,517,536 8,835,227 5,075,390 4,365,323 26,793,477 7,520,728 5,009,929 8,786,434 5,630,011 26,947,102 7,657,310 2,784,355 6,873,167 9,624,067 26,938,900 8,245,636 9,477,630 5,848,021 7,409,383 30,980,670 (4,042,228) 3,696,596 7,289,558 14,293,395 21,237,321 7,940,221 13,414,172 8,406,930 9,553,552 39,314,875 9,624,126 6,859,740 6,327,879 5,302,941 28,114,686 OTHER OPERATING/(EXPENSES) INCOME (2,437,701) (3,860,917) (4,866,545) (3,404,518) (14,569,681) (2,615,038) (2,518,718) (3,037,923) (3,180,976) (11,352,655) (3,222,372) (3,263,265) (3,178,947) (4,361,393) (14,025,977) (3,662,712) (3,607,773) (3,905,951) (3,811,881) (14,988,317) (3,478,972) (3,257,946) (3,900,160) (4,388,013) (15,025,091) (3,612,433) (3,265,101) (3,448,143) (3,786,487) (14,112,164) (3,500,954) 2,321,086 (3,182,247) (2,052,511) (6,414,626) (3,710,834) (3,522,534) (3,129,474) (2,674,134) (13,036,977) (3,373,829) (3,050,684) (4,066,359) (3,068,224) (13,559,096) (2,816,569) (2,725,013) (3,062,768) (3,633,614) (12,237,965) (2,895,080) (3,450,800) (2,958,208) (4,914,702) (14,218,790) (2,472,989) (3,647,724) (2,595,842) (3,838,496) (12,555,051) (4,035,615) (3,492,511) (4,012,442) (4,111,743) (15,652,311) (3,998,176) (1,553,030) (2,524,266) (3,284,531) (11,360,003) Income from Services Rendered 1,338,843 1,358,455 1,261,648 1,318,348 5,277,294 1,307,860 1,370,125 1,474,239 1,469,548 5,621,771 1,555,920 1,630,373 1,451,408 1,467,595 6,105,296 1,638,672 1,555,827 1,678,326 1,783,320 6,656,145 1,874,554 1,907,810 1,890,647 2,098,511 7,771,522 1,932,329 1,967,845 2,024,205 2,235,410 8,159,789 2,144,589 2,196,371 2,181,217 2,452,662 8,974,839 2,231,679 2,398,435 2,452,921 2,768,813 9,851,849 2,711,962 2,761,841 2,792,474 3,116,566 11,382,843 2,975,023 3,074,868 2,946,381 3,490,981 12,487,253 3,316,307 3,351,416 3,457,396 3,472,600 13,597,719 3,194,598 2,932,536 3,378,682 3,678,951 13,184,767 3,510,034 3,350,223 3,473,976 3,673,357 14,007,589 3,310,191 3,535,780 3,400,599 3,740,423 13,986,993 Income from Banking Fees 476,048 564,138 534,509 527,959 2,102,654 512,957 533,644 550,489 558,060 2,155,150 563,788 573,834 764,903 797,355 2,699,880 783,211 739,404 763,080 738,565 3,024,260 711,729 719,787 723,176 748,165 2,902,857 700,844 714,848 740,885 741,573 2,898,150 683,199 714,039 737,678 757,686 2,892,602 752,597 817,309 869,464 971,295 3,410,665 997,028 1,030,463 1,078,316 1,122,109 4,227,916 1,164,359 1,199,690 1,188,809 1,245,145 4,798,003 1,212,552 1,271,375 1,272,477 1,330,329 5,086,733 1,287,686 1,169,525 1,367,662 1,454,330 5,279,203 1,341,942 1,349,525 1,357,160 1,306,960 5,355,587 1,307,031 1,346,104 1,333,697 1,334,239 5,321,070 Personnel Expenses (1,219,319) (1,167,410) (1,171,086) (1,304,169) (4,861,984) (1,196,438) (1,210,067) (1,218,071) (1,396,423) (5,020,999) (1,348,355) (1,305,705) (1,341,947) (1,494,442) (5,490,449) (1,464,375) (1,575,630) (1,620,670) (1,657,446) (6,318,121) (1,507,303) (1,506,489) (1,579,892) (1,689,234) (6,282,918) (1,481,912) (1,512,523) (1,607,106) (1,793,774) (6,395,315) (1,597,349) (1,693,399) (1,793,384) (1,734,736) (6,818,868) (1,788,467) (1,761,486) (1,803,438) (2,135,523) (7,488,914) (1,881,136) (1,859,527) (1,881,442) (2,009,359) (7,631,464) (1,851,170) (1,864,194) (1,895,039) (2,142,951) (7,753,354) (1,866,433) (1,871,010) (1,914,707) (2,109,149) (7,761,299) (1,873,708) (1,747,918) (1,798,394) (1,757,197) (7,177,217) (1,777,528) (1,708,247) (1,821,009) (1,824,370) (7,131,154) (2,017,351) (1,826,412) (1,974,077) (2,046,540) (7,864,380) Other Administrative Expenses (2,291,686) (2,547,434) (2,584,154) (2,777,122) (10,200,396) (2,482,716) (2,517,213) (2,613,058) (2,565,622) (10,178,609) (2,629,898) (2,594,142) (2,697,261) (2,864,315) (10,785,616) (2,945,252) (2,956,854) (3,087,483) (3,191,221) (12,180,810) (3,047,729) (3,165,874) (3,202,992) (3,384,208) (12,800,803) (3,123,707) (3,153,458) (3,366,400) (3,407,189) (13,050,754) (3,191,178) (3,288,305) (2,675,658) (2,870,851) (12,025,992) (2,661,487) (2,732,538) (2,747,930) (2,885,203) (11,027,157) (2,884,307) (2,800,227) (3,048,765) (2,991,319) (11,724,618) (2,565,888) (2,650,457) (2,759,460) (3,169,588) (11,145,393) (2,836,982) (2,981,069) (2,969,745) (3,354,934) (12,142,730) (3,064,743) (3,068,739) (3,210,003) (3,456,910) (12,800,395) (4,048,120) (2,996,957) (3,226,086) (3,259,302) (13,530,465) (3,100,416) (3,148,355) (3,233,555) (3,466,481) (12,948,807) Tax Expenses (584,219) (580,656) (663,827) (628,475) (2,457,177) (510,632) (584,544) (637,028) (662,093) (2,394,297) (698,893) (788,056) (578,999) (770,247) (2,836,195) (845,566) (618,821) (780,493) (782,834) (3,027,714) (791,988) (602,078) (802,908) (790,794) (2,987,768) (834,305) (838,171) (758,945) (714,961) (3,146,382) (416,050) (706,808) 101,445 (849,498) (1,870,911) (1,140,125) (1,166,513) (781,826) (902,647) (3,991,110) (1,000,244) (729,195) (1,047,233) (810,803) (3,587,475) (952,279) (568,439) (1,081,862) (1,198,004) (3,800,585) (1,035,345) (1,290,714) (893,022) (1,351,847) (4,570,928) (526,058) (768,866) (995,847) (1,689,703) (3,980,474) (749,627) (1,687,000) (924,191) (1,170,208) (4,531,027) (1,508,220) (1,038,324) (1,106,062) (1,359,517) (5,012,122) Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries 134,398 13,184 19,645 1,361 168,588 406 438 446 490 1,780 1,071 502 (571) 3,072 4,074 386 345 363 (18) 1,076 217 5,279 17,055 (2,438) 20,113 (58) 349 253 2,005 2,549 629 217 223 436 1,505 1,511 1,478 1,051 2,481 6,522 5,371 10,638 10,226 (956) 25,279 2,516 6,483 4,888 5,025 18,912 11,352 10,368 13,389 9,255 44,364 7,272 2,276 15,393 26,777 51,718 7,651 20,915 20,739 20,090 69,396 10,271 33,129 46,058 25,506 114,965 Other Operating Income 630,420 567,993 549,476 403,030 2,150,919 340,415 375,570 334,070 400,723 1,450,778 399,735 516,909 574,760 410,286 1,901,690 405,557 457,258 382,417 613,149 1,858,381 413,270 582,687 515,639 619,934 2,131,530 564,016 683,417 870,688 761,662 2,879,783 1,008,900 7,565,842 1,150,752 1,373,496 11,098,990 1,114,029 1,113,018 1,002,206 973,715 4,202,967 1,212,596 827,269 958,570 1,057,808 4,056,243 701,724 1,369,415 1,328,675 779,276 4,179,090 666,821 959,176 1,698,682 1,869,285 5,193,964 1,882,096 1,296,877 1,515,853 1,571,042 6,265,868 1,254,452 1,403,352 975,229 1,288,392 4,921,424 2,181,133 3,809,885 3,487,670 3,066,661 12,545,349 Other Operating Expenses (922,186) (2,069,187) (2,812,756) (945,450) (6,749,579) (586,890) (486,671) (929,010) (985,659) (2,988,229) (1,065,740) (1,296,980) (1,351,240) (1,910,697) (5,624,657) (1,235,345) (1,209,302) (1,241,491) (1,315,396) (5,001,534) (1,131,722) (1,199,068) (1,460,885) (1,987,949) (5,779,624) (1,369,640) (1,127,408) (1,351,723) (1,611,213) (5,459,984) (2,133,694) (2,466,871) (2,884,520) (1,181,706) (8,666,791) (2,220,571) (2,192,238) (2,121,924) (1,467,066) (8,001,799) (2,535,099) (2,291,946) (2,928,505) (2,552,270) (10,307,820) (2,290,854) (3,292,379) (2,795,160) (2,643,498) (11,021,891) (2,363,352) (2,900,342) (3,622,678) (4,780,241) (13,666,613) (3,380,132) (3,463,415) (2,869,188) (3,665,786) (13,378,521) (3,574,419) (3,224,320) (3,868,259) (4,146,662) (14,813,661) (4,180,814) (4,264,838) (4,478,597) (4,578,822) (17,503,072) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 649,525 (54,488) (1,743,032) 774,019 (373,976) 1,217,715 1,401,495 1,743,674 1,580,788 5,943,672 1,624,344 1,303,480 (570,542) 589,984 2,947,266 1,632,751 (547,089) 882,057 615,831 2,583,550 1,096,107 (725,172) 694,620 (660,956) 404,599 1,527,798 1,349,851 (301,592) (98,502) 2,477,555 (2,871,080) 7,396,562 (6,218,177) 1,315,197 (377,498) 4,806,702 5,312,693 1,945,916 1,691,189 13,756,499 4,146,899 1,959,245 4,720,075 2,561,787 13,388,006 4,840,741 59,342 3,810,399 5,990,453 14,700,935 5,350,556 6,026,830 2,889,813 2,494,681 16,761,880 (6,515,217) 48,872 4,693,716 10,454,899 8,682,270 3,904,606 9,921,661 4,394,489 5,441,809 23,662,564 5,625,950 5,306,710 3,803,614 2,018,411 16,754,684 NONOPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME 88,405 1,206,794 2,698,281 133,659 4,127,139 255,871 15,560 110,200 10,936 392,567 43,487 125,109 40,912 745,607 955,115 42,945 (7,836) (1,824) 184,874 218,159 86,920 112,380 10,207 1,048,304 1,257,811 8,763 36,633 67,477 27,879 140,752 78,268 38,956 771,590 (322,407) 566,407 25,762 (4,669) 19,887 (455,258) (414,277) (68,400) (209,677) (34,545) 53,027 (259,595) 12,555 14,721 6,184 159,599 193,059 481 (111,863) 18,850 101,011 8,479 204,819 31,764 15,872 (13,488) 238,967 29,185 (1,108) 23,182 (42,259) 9,000 371,503 44,769 33,367 93,475 543,114 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME AND PROFIT SHARING 737,930 1,152,306 955,249 907,678 3,753,163 1,473,586 1,417,055 1,853,874 1,591,724 6,336,239 1,667,831 1,428,589 (529,630) 1,335,591 3,902,381 1,675,696 (554,925) 880,233 800,705 2,801,709 1,183,027 (612,792) 704,827 387,348 1,662,410 1,536,561 1,386,484 (234,115) (70,623) 2,618,307 (2,792,812) 7,435,518 (5,446,587) 992,790 188,909 4,832,464 5,308,024 1,965,803 1,235,931 13,342,222 4,078,499 1,749,568 4,685,530 2,614,814 13,128,411 4,853,296 74,063 3,816,583 6,150,052 14,893,994 5,351,037 5,914,967 2,908,663 2,595,692 16,770,359 (6,310,398) 80,636 4,709,588 10,441,411 8,921,237 3,933,791 9,920,553 4,417,671 5,399,550 23,671,565 5,997,453 5,351,478 3,836,981 2,111,886 17,297,798 INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES (103,459) (329,636) (347,946) (258,345) (1,039,386) (203,050) (120,748) (525,014) (404,669) (1,253,481) (323,826) (293,114) 1,722,693 (113,098) 992,655 (414,956) 1,345,236 (30,442) 130,771 1,030,609 (284,933) 1,436,338 67,256 432,182 1,650,843 (687,384) (553,521) 1,076,629 896,953 732,677 3,799,824 (3,276,560) 7,056,057 681,743 8,261,064 (3,302,689) (3,610,187) (112,768) 542,091 (6,483,554) (1,845,271) 576,397 (2,343,079) 333,662 (3,278,291) (1,484,923) 3,421,001 (240,109) (2,431,120) (735,151) (1,376,082) (1,960,310) 1,258,960 1,615,359 (462,073) 10,606,419 2,459,453 (412,625) (6,113,780) 6,539,467 (620,383) (5,306,496) 374,855 (951,200) (6,503,224) (1,539,411) (749,060) (226,682) 188,916 (2,326,237) Provision for Income Tax (491,684) (527,678) (901,170) (234,007) (2,154,539) (265,219) (216,762) (227,676) (232,964) (942,621) (166,084) (577,002) 232,452 83,491 (427,143) (307,155) (97,229) 21,964 111,181 (271,239) (375,742) 201,350 (58,829) 109,935 (123,286) (120,042) (623,169) (100,151) 218,306 (625,056) (205,999) (125,982) (101,711) (275,944) (709,636) (564,035) (552,898) (443,947) 978,969 (581,912) (876,321) (289,861) (778,733) 416,747 (1,528,168) (519,667) 145,735 (309,146) (575,366) (1,258,444) (385,287) (1,730,238) 730,101 (1,011,156) (2,396,580) (548,650) (577,834) (16,567) (376,255) (1,519,306) (576,630) (2,922,995) 1,219,830 (348,316) (2,628,111) (587,476) (885,410) (230,180) (406,739) (2,109,804) Provision for Social Contribution Tax (168,484) (250,082) (605,095) (24,243) (1,047,904) (113,931) (110,213) (205,466) (199,337) (628,947) (114,123) (397,415) 194,620 (7,852) (324,770) (198,488) (89,104) (17,930) 26,422 (279,100) (240,825) 94,174 (83,266) (97,147) (327,064) (70,583) (380,654) (84,094) 146,376 (388,955) (105,079) (81,877) (172,646) (76,615) (436,217) (550,641) (471,816) (386,757) 767,545 (641,669) (696,915) (184,382) (520,553) 442,680 (959,170) (375,557) 142,514 (215,730) (369,436) (818,209) (187,905) (963,445) 506,318 (690,933) (1,335,965) (323,978) (420,242) 81,910 (173,016) (835,326) (282,010) (2,344,195) 1,052,764 (452,185) (2,025,626) (289,799) (575,484) (74,742) (219,019) (1,159,044) Deferred Tax Credits 556,709 448,124 1,158,319 (95) 2,163,057 176,100 206,227 (91,872) 27,632 318,087 (43,619) 681,303 1,295,621 (188,737) 1,744,568 90,687 1,531,569 (34,476) (6,832) 1,580,948 331,634 1,140,814 209,351 419,394 2,101,193 (496,759) 450,302 1,260,874 532,271 1,746,688 4,110,902 (3,068,701) 7,330,414 1,034,302 9,406,917 (2,188,013) (2,585,473) 717,936 (1,204,423) (5,259,973) (272,035) 1,050,640 (1,043,793) (525,765) (790,953) (589,699) 3,132,752 284,767 (1,486,318) 1,341,502 (802,890) 733,373 22,541 3,317,448 3,270,472 11,479,047 3,457,529 (477,968) (5,564,509) 8,894,099 238,257 (39,306) (1,897,739) (150,699) (1,849,488) (662,136) 711,834 78,239 814,674 942,611 PROFIT SHARING (204,742) (220,024) (180,862) (248,770) (854,398) (241,719) (278,275) (297,194) (333,063) (1,150,251) (312,841) (307,940) (311,553) (324,809) (1,257,143) (364,935) (208,578) (213,956) (193,023) (980,492) (245,480) (228,384) (227,158) (257,372) (958,394) (277,667) (275,143) (256,157) (182,226) (991,193) (263,738) (268,796) (260,647) (467,187) (1,260,368) (318,360) (295,750) (332,913) (261,798) (1,208,821) (319,190) (345,738) (437,843) (357,238) (1,460,009) (466,304) (433,837) (452,175) (259,711) (1,612,027) (468,440) (456,822) (469,896) (339,712) (1,734,870) (479,097) (484,411) (457,730) (436,699) (1,857,937) (471,886) (468,581) (501,171) (618,036) (2,059,673) (475,629) (563,426) (566,204) (616,756) (2,222,015) MINORITY INTEREST (11,210) (15,142) (12,678) (14,450) (53,480) (14,185) (16,320) (15,539) (23,165) (69,209) (18,203) (16,211) (15,898) (30,378) (80,690) (30,834) (18,206) (35,853) (41,186) (126,079) (43,295) (94,454) (47,567) (62,216) (247,532) (53,111) (30,297) (49,528) (65,685) (198,621) (59,514) (9,182) (82,487) (40,226) (191,409) 1,325 (54,719) (84,600) 21,109 (116,886) (89,583) (100,761) (109,936) (93,254) (393,534) (82,336) (89,014) (85,614) (123,707) (380,671) (91,098) (88,080) (90,023) (123,228) (392,429) (42,921) (30,119) (28,084) (32,263) (133,387) (25,258) (42,660) (19,147) (33,884) (120,949) (36,527) (62,189) (5,254) (75,384) (179,354) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 418,519 587,504 413,763 386,113 1,805,899 1,014,632 1,001,712 1,016,127 830,827 3,863,298 1,012,961 811,324 865,612 867,306 3,557,203 864,971 563,527 599,982 697,267 2,725,747 609,319 500,708 497,358 499,942 2,107,327 518,399 527,523 536,829 578,419 2,161,170 683,760 3,880,980 1,266,336 1,167,120 6,998,196 1,212,740 1,347,368 1,435,521 1,537,333 5,532,961 1,824,455 1,879,466 1,794,672 2,497,984 7,996,577 2,819,733 2,972,213 3,038,685 3,335,514 12,166,145 3,415,417 3,409,755 3,607,704 3,748,111 14,180,987 3,774,003 2,025,559 3,811,149 3,858,669 13,469,380 2,816,264 4,102,816 4,272,208 3,796,430 14,987,718 3,945,886 3,976,804 3,038,840 1,608,662 12,570,191 1) On January 1st, 2017, CMN Resolution No. 4,517 of August 24th, 2016 went into effect, establishing the equity method of accounting for equity interests in jointly controlled companies. Therefore, for better comparability, we have reclassified our accounting information for the year 2016. More information see note 3) (a) to the Financial Statements. 2) In 3Q19, we made some reclassifications between line items to better reflect the Bank's results, particularly in regard to debt instrument costs and operating expenses. These changes impacted the net interest income, fees, general expenses, tax expenses and other operating income/expense lines. Accordingly, for the sake of comparability, we have reclassified our accounting information from 2018 onward. Contents Contents Income_Statement_Man until 2018 GERENCIAL BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. INCOME STATEMENT - MANAGERIAL (Thousands of Brazilian Reais) Contents We present below the managerial income statement. 1Q09 2Q09 3Q09 4Q09 2009 1Q10 2Q10 3Q10 4Q10 2010 1Q11 2Q11 3Q11 4Q11 2011 1Q12 2Q12 3Q12 4Q12 2012 1Q13 2Q13 3Q13 4Q13 2013 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 2014 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 2015 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 FINANCIAL INCOME 8,930,800 5,463,634 7,993,657 9,429,607 31,817,699 10,326,064 11,288,102 10,535,562 8,781,432 40,931,161 11,933,253 12,614,279 18,549,824 13,857,377 56,954,732 13,338,306 16,372,964 13,178,567 12,414,200 55,304,036 12,072,525 15,518,321 13,784,972 15,080,498 56,456,316 13,844,769 11,798,698 19,411,271 19,062,982 64,117,719 22,888,123 15,023,536 32,048,078 19,631,854 89,591,591 17,558,800 18,132,795 21,805,408 19,870,914 77,367,918 19,427,547 19,773,472 18,088,770 17,622,314 74,912,103 19,192,023 26,231,583 20,315,013 17,864,242 83,602,860 Lending Operations 6,340,732 4,701,343 5,328,056 5,948,258 22,318,389 6,561,904 6,659,935 5,925,483 7,013,121 26,160,443 7,369,135 7,285,247 12,249,488 9,344,847 36,248,717 8,759,389 11,885,236 9,367,715 8,924,326 38,936,666 8,147,049 10,455,222 8,733,294 9,753,631 37,089,196 8,074,880 8,366,662 11,343,080 11,194,719 38,979,341 15,339,371 8,725,816 20,087,860 10,104,530 54,257,577 7,453,848 7,686,594 11,148,871 11,171,605 37,460,918 10,132,842 12,146,262 10,314,461 12,023,605 44,617,171 11,948,584 15,903,287 13,405,383 11,726,173 52,983,428 Leasing Operations 505,159 518,746 505,836 517,510 2,047,251 577,834 534,314 514,515 472,836 2,099,498 444,880 423,694 392,464 364,672 1,625,710 326,694 272,689 252,041 215,347 1,066,771 192,514 153,792 140,389 134,594 621,289 130,194 123,897 119,356 115,694 489,141 123,682 113,098 116,633 114,704 468,117 111,939 111,895 113,922 115,336 453,092 107,465 103,429 97,671 90,411 398,976 95,769 100,179 98,222 93,826 387,996 Securities Transactions 1,997,175 86,023 1,761,894 2,921,594 6,766,686 2,774,282 3,135,277 3,343,772 336,563 9,589,894 2,709,104 3,340,280 4,073,696 2,959,831 13,082,911 2,172,308 3,147,793 2,850,440 2,836,685 11,007,226 2,650,386 3,567,180 3,809,186 3,816,354 13,843,106 4,411,006 2,133,520 5,370,809 5,627,743 17,543,078 7,024,162 4,034,699 12,541,555 6,714,813 30,315,229 6,092,643 5,432,271 6,962,548 5,647,945 24,135,406 5,169,224 4,572,978 5,531,526 4,316,935 19,590,663 6,153,221 6,265,357 5,437,892 6,403,753 24,260,223 Derivatives 1,051,934 248,716 (327,619) 295,322 1,268,354 105,708 83,185 (184,284) 173,010 177,619 401,387 229,355 117,646 284,457 1,032,844 656,421 (36,715) 1,266 223,959 844,930 709,799 434,144 425,783 1,175,865 2,745,591 (129,760) (47,460) 1,109,291 1,198,814 2,130,884 1,001,727 665,289 (946,313) 837,530 1,558,233 (1,686,007) (123,375) 965,982 321,714 (521,686) 1,048,053 855,090 812,547 (259,390) 2,456,300 (559,874) 2,446,603 555,158 (1,631,679) 810,208 Foreign Exchange Operations (1,042,052) (163,377) 652,076 (328,752) (882,105) 199,611 376,959 336,522 99,024 1,012,116 73,001 280,582 564,709 (139,406) 778,886 449,446 291,519 12,624 (352,678) 400,911 (141,001) 408,382 21,454 (501,403) (212,568) 554,657 315,787 620,848 260,052 1,751,344 (1,336,885) 685,578 (995,947) 301,014 (1,346,240) 3,973,338 3,277,644 716,127 763,753 8,730,862 1,265,811 653,735 (7,514) 356,541 2,268,573 654,947 587,648 (163,001) 281,430 1,361,024 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 77,852 72,183 73,414 75,675 299,124 106,726 498,432 599,555 686,878 1,891,591 935,746 1,055,121 1,151,821 1,042,976 4,185,664 973,146 804,951 675,693 528,034 2,981,824 486,477 492,442 642,312 691,220 2,312,451 796,852 900,813 847,092 647,466 3,192,223 725,162 793,494 1,241,256 1,555,623 4,315,535 1,611,934 1,746,315 1,895,934 1,849,085 7,103,268 1,703,334 1,438,320 1,337,389 1,090,078 5,569,121 895,228 922,894 991,121 990,738 3,799,981 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 902 7,491 18,788 38,527 65,708 27,301 7,159 12,554 10,236 57,250 6,940 5,479 795 18,494 31,708 10,903 5,562 3,034 3,641 23,140 1,105 1,452 2,024 1,476 6,057 817 3,658 2,690 4,134 11,299 4,148 5,614 (9,762) - 0 - 0 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (5,975,703) (2,249,273) (5,207,849) (5,334,928) (18,767,753) (6,444,241) (7,227,852) (6,068,250) (4,166,623) (23,906,965) (7,284,040) (8,403,566) (13,891,257) (8,756,414) (38,335,277) (8,351,878) (11,801,622) (8,295,302) (7,697,625) (36,146,427) (7,785,863) (11,282,286) (8,962,607) (10,318,481) (38,349,237) (9,190,797) (7,563,682) (14,896,837) (14,208,573) (45,859,889) (17,860,110) (9,881,992) (26,864,867) (15,009,909) (69,616,879) (12,385,030) (12,840,981) (16,375,762) (14,725,548) (56,327,321) (12,823,735) (13,035,319) (10,654,820) (10,779,459) (47,293,333) (11,281,129) (17,698,404) (11,789,751) (9,789,656) (50,558,939) Funding Operations (4,169,239) (1,926,487) (2,951,604) (3,518,012) (12,565,342) (3,628,089) (4,799,082) (5,020,299) (2,185,780) (15,633,250) (5,183,783) (6,125,315) (8,545,543) (6,245,400) (26,100,041) (5,599,270) (6,506,338) (4,958,262) (4,418,914) (21,482,784) (4,446,894) (6,209,877) (6,144,970) (6,963,491) (23,765,232) (7,361,831) (5,392,050) (9,899,684) (10,148,849) (32,802,414) (11,070,072) (8,891,124) (16,238,026) (13,161,962) (49,361,184) (13,126,762) (13,230,899) (12,606,265) (11,582,093) (50,546,019) (11,020,390) (8,677,513) (9,111,390) (6,135,310) (34,944,603) (7,638,187) (7,834,449) (7,026,437) (8,143,742) (30,642,814) Borrowings and Onlendings 492,935 1,988,484 545,349 44,848 3,071,616 (578,727) (446,458) 650,969 (124,391) (498,607) 41,316 272,470 (2,856,739) (234,177) (2,777,130) 338,342 (1,487,513) (109,362) (182,378) (1,440,911) 32,381 (1,870,293) (119,451) (906,258) (2,863,621) 517,088 279,449 (2,531,128) (1,931,359) (3,665,950) (4,678,273) 1,347,583 (8,178,699) 914,516 (10,594,873) 3,165,990 2,905,116 (932,690) (463,629) 4,674,787 460,640 (1,997,559) 885,224 (1,988,581) (2,640,276) (991,014) (7,260,188) (2,145,007) 1,340,206 (9,056,003) Allowance for Loan Losses (2,299,399) (2,311,270) (2,801,594) (1,861,764) (9,274,027) (2,237,425) (1,982,312) (1,698,920) (1,856,452) (7,775,108) (2,141,573) (2,550,721) (2,488,975) (2,276,837) (9,458,106) (3,090,950) (3,807,771) (3,227,678) (3,096,333) (13,222,732) (3,371,350) (3,202,116) (2,698,186) (2,448,732) (11,720,384) (2,346,054) (2,451,081) (2,466,025) (2,128,365) (9,391,525) (2,111,765) (2,338,451) (2,448,142) (2,762,463) (9,660,822) (2,424,259) (2,515,197) (2,836,807) (2,679,826) (10,456,089) (2,263,985) (2,360,247) (2,428,654) (2,655,568) (9,708,454) (2,651,927) (2,603,767) (2,618,307) (2,986,120) (10,860,122) GROSS PROFIT FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 2,955,097 3,214,361 2,785,808 4,094,679 13,049,946 3,881,824 4,060,250 4,467,313 4,614,809 17,024,196 4,649,213 4,210,713 4,658,567 5,100,963 18,619,455 4,986,428 4,571,342 4,883,265 4,716,575 19,157,609 4,286,662 4,236,035 4,822,365 4,762,017 18,107,079 4,653,972 4,235,016 4,514,434 4,854,409 18,257,830 5,028,012 5,141,544 5,183,211 4,621,945 19,974,712 5,173,770 5,291,815 5,429,646 5,145,367 21,040,597 6,603,812 6,738,153 7,433,950 6,842,855 27,618,770 7,910,894 8,533,179 8,525,262 8,074,586 33,043,921 OTHER OPERATING/(EXPENSES) INCOME (2,186,947) (3,306,979) (4,149,141) (2,784,065) (12,427,132) (2,052,333) (1,997,249) (2,479,986) (2,678,816) (9,208,383) (2,687,639) (2,778,394) (2,934,248) (3,253,262) (11,653,543) (3,075,868) (3,058,834) (3,208,369) (3,099,008) (12,442,080) (2,773,518) (2,751,201) (3,227,295) (3,083,118) (11,835,132) (2,913,276) (2,574,464) (2,786,532) (3,133,066) (11,407,338) (3,006,111) (3,203,128) (2,982,634) (3,008,442) (12,200,315) (3,336,076) (3,107,886) (2,999,712) (2,847,180) (12,290,854) (3,192,696) (3,166,465) (3,674,007) (2,983,796) (13,016,965) (3,367,075) (3,720,091) (3,512,717) (3,667,173) (14,267,057) Income from Services Rendered 1,338,843 1,358,455 1,261,648 1,318,348 5,277,294 1,307,860 1,370,125 1,474,239 1,469,548 5,621,771 1,555,920 1,630,373 1,451,408 1,467,595 6,105,296 1,638,672 1,555,827 1,678,326 1,783,320 6,656,145 1,874,554 1,907,810 1,890,647 2,098,511 7,771,522 1,932,329 1,967,845 2,024,205 2,235,410 8,159,789 2,144,589 2,196,371 2,181,217 2,452,662 8,974,839 2,231,679 2,398,435 2,452,921 2,768,813 9,851,849 2,711,962 2,761,841 2,792,474 3,116,566 11,382,843 2,975,023 3,074,868 2,946,381 3,490,981 12,487,253 Income from Banking Fees 476,048 564,138 534,509 527,959 2,102,654 512,957 533,644 550,489 558,060 2,155,150 563,788 573,834 764,903 797,355 2,699,880 783,211 739,404 763,080 738,565 3,024,260 711,729 719,787 723,176 748,165 2,902,857 700,844 714,848 740,885 741,573 2,898,150 683,199 714,039 737,678 757,686 2,892,602 752,597 817,309 869,464 971,295 3,410,665 997,028 1,030,463 1,078,316 1,122,109 4,227,916 1,164,359 1,199,690 1,188,809 1,245,145 4,798,003 Personnel Expenses (1,424,061) (1,387,434) (1,351,948) (1,552,939) (5,716,382) (1,438,157) (1,488,342) (1,515,265) (1,729,486) (6,171,250) (1,661,196) (1,613,645) (1,653,500) (1,819,251) (6,747,592) (1,829,310) (1,784,208) (1,834,626) (1,850,469) (7,298,613) (1,752,783) (1,734,873) (1,807,050) (1,946,606) (7,241,312) (1,759,579) (1,787,666) (1,863,263) (1,976,000) (7,386,508) (1,861,087) (1,962,195) (2,054,031) (2,201,923) (8,079,236) (2,106,827) (2,057,236) (2,136,351) (2,397,321) (8,697,735) (2,200,326) (2,205,265) (2,319,285) (2,366,597) (9,091,473) (2,317,474) (2,298,031) (2,347,214) (2,402,662) (9,365,381) Other Administrative Expenses (1,845,022) (1,845,213) (1,722,934) (1,916,592) (7,329,761) (1,672,136) (1,707,006) (1,802,857) (1,755,415) (6,937,414) (1,816,193) (1,856,099) (1,921,382) (2,088,441) (7,682,115) (2,036,006) (2,047,608) (2,178,237) (2,281,974) (8,543,825) (2,138,483) (2,256,628) (2,293,745) (2,366,556) (9,055,413) (2,214,461) (2,244,212) (2,439,412) (2,464,133) (9,362,218) (2,242,028) (2,337,489) (2,233,888) (2,430,489) (9,243,894) (2,214,072) (2,273,899) (2,299,763) (2,433,852) (9,221,585) (2,428,646) (2,344,424) (2,486,925) (2,816,027) (10,076,023) (2,496,420) (2,580,675) (2,689,678) (3,099,806) (10,866,580) Tax Expenses (575,387) (508,915) (626,781) (619,782) (2,330,865) (516,788) (595,007) (592,098) (637,077) (2,340,969) (665,024) (733,288) (798,626) (761,964) (2,958,902) (803,033) (770,550) (778,201) (786,185) (3,137,970) (750,300) (776,195) (812,132) (785,465) (3,124,091) (766,727) (781,638) (768,164) (822,370) (3,138,900) (929,034) (889,286) (769,907) (784,491) (3,372,717) (804,380) (809,788) (821,790) (898,600) (3,334,557) (905,715) (892,013) (914,308) (954,608) (3,666,644) (968,586) (1,028,537) (1,011,914) (1,047,029) (4,056,067) Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries 134,398 13,184 19,645 1,361 168,588 406 438 446 490 1,780 1,071 502 (571) 3,072 4,074 386 345 363 (18) 1,076 217 5,279 17,055 (2,438) 20,113 (58) 349 253 2,005 2,549 629 217 223 436 1,505 1,511 1,478 1,051 2,481 6,522 5,371 10,638 10,226 (956) 25,279 2,516 6,483 4,888 5,025 18,912 Other Operating Income 630,420 567,993 549,476 403,030 2,150,919 340,415 375,570 334,070 400,723 1,450,778 399,735 516,909 574,760 410,286 1,901,690 405,557 457,258 382,417 613,149 1,858,381 413,270 582,687 515,639 52,426 1,564,022 564,016 683,417 870,688 761,662 2,879,783 588,491 645,130 (71,660) 1,108,750 2,270,711 1,232,980 1,201,535 992,925 819,431 4,246,871 1,212,596 827,269 882,008 1,057,808 3,979,681 562,321 534,465 1,317,908 784,671 3,199,365 Other Operating Expenses (922,186) (2,069,187) (2,812,756) (945,450) (6,749,579) (586,890) (486,671) (929,010) (985,659) (2,988,229) (1,065,740) (1,296,980) (1,351,240) (1,261,914) (4,975,874) (1,235,345) (1,209,302) (1,241,491) (1,315,396) (5,001,534) (1,131,722) (1,199,068) (1,460,885) (881,155) (4,672,830) (1,369,640) (1,127,408) (1,351,723) (1,611,213) (5,459,984) (1,390,870) (1,569,916) (772,267) (1,911,073) (5,644,125) (2,429,564) (2,385,721) (2,058,170) (1,679,428) (8,552,883) (2,584,966) (2,354,974) (2,716,513) (2,142,091) (9,798,544) (2,288,813) (2,628,354) (2,921,897) (2,643,498) (10,482,562) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 768,150 (92,618) (1,363,333) 1,310,614 622,814 1,829,491 2,063,001 1,987,327 1,935,994 7,815,813 1,961,574 1,432,319 1,724,318 1,847,701 6,965,912 1,910,560 1,512,507 1,674,896 1,617,566 6,715,529 1,513,145 1,484,834 1,595,070 1,678,899 6,271,947 1,740,695 1,660,552 1,727,902 1,721,342 6,850,492 2,021,902 1,938,416 2,200,577 1,613,503 7,774,397 1,837,694 2,183,929 2,429,934 2,298,187 8,749,743 3,411,115 3,571,688 3,759,943 3,859,059 14,601,805 4,543,819 4,813,087 5,012,545 4,407,412 18,776,864 NONOPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME 88,405 1,206,794 2,698,281 133,659 4,127,139 255,871 15,560 110,200 10,936 392,567 43,487 125,109 40,912 96,824 306,332 42,945 (7,836) (1,824) 36,382 69,667 86,920 112,380 10,207 28,066 237,573 8,763 36,633 67,477 27,879 140,752 78,268 38,956 21,040 (20,960) 117,304 25,762 (4,669) 19,887 (5,258) 35,723 (68,400) (209,677) (34,545) 53,027 (259,595) 12,555 14,721 6,184 159,599 193,059 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME AND PROFIT SHARING 856,555 1,114,176 1,334,948 1,444,273 4,749,953 2,085,362 2,078,561 2,097,527 1,946,930 8,208,380 2,005,061 1,557,428 1,765,230 1,944,525 7,272,244 1,953,505 1,504,671 1,673,072 1,653,948 6,785,196 1,600,065 1,597,214 1,605,277 1,706,964 6,509,519 1,749,458 1,697,185 1,795,379 1,749,221 6,991,244 2,100,170 1,977,372 2,221,617 1,592,542 7,891,700 1,863,456 2,179,260 2,449,821 2,292,929 8,785,466 3,342,715 3,362,011 3,725,398 3,912,086 14,342,210 4,556,374 4,827,808 5,018,729 4,567,011 18,969,923 INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES 19,838 190,691 (47,287) (183,180) (19,939) (245,965) (250,322) (255,660) (282,731) (1,034,678) (160,192) 8,150 (107,841) (270,967) (530,850) (148,454) (13,693) (127,991) (6,248) (296,385) (38,205) (92,806) (151,104) (235,560) (517,675) (268,702) (230,119) (282,034) (162,061) (942,916) (407,746) (293,004) (431,024) 55,166 (1,076,608) (204,626) (318,534) (481,533) (325,354) (1,330,046) (973,016) (925,982) (1,029,720) (1,067,021) (3,995,739) (1,615,054) (1,714,027) (1,824,648) (1,038,009) (6,191,738) Provision for Income Tax (368,387) (7,351) (600,511) (158,842) (1,135,092) (308,134) (346,336) 41,678 (111,026) (723,818) (2,450) (275,738) (1,598,082) (74,378) (1,950,648) (40,653) (1,456,158) (75,585) (25,838) (1,598,233) (129,014) (1,327,794) (277,189) (557,807) (2,291,804) 298,640 (299,767) (1,458,814) (840,708) (2,300,649) (4,413,569) 2,857,574 (7,588,792) (902,521) (10,047,308) 2,534,028 2,738,755 (812,712) 111,524 4,571,596 (4,066) (1,792,240) 534,626 (983,936) (2,245,616) (649,798) (4,989,293) (1,893,685) 817,745 (6,715,031) Provision for Social Contribution Tax (168,484) (250,082) (605,095) (24,243) (1,047,904) (113,931) (110,213) (205,466) (199,337) (628,947) (114,123) (397,415) 194,620 (7,852) (324,770) (198,488) (89,104) (17,930) 26,422 (279,100) (240,825) 94,174 (83,266) (97,147) (327,064) (70,583) (380,654) (84,094) 146,376 (388,955) (105,079) (81,877) (172,646) (76,615) (436,217) (550,641) (471,816) (386,757) 767,545 (641,669) (696,915) (184,382) (520,553) 442,680 (959,170) (375,557) 142,514 (215,730) (369,436) (818,209) Deferred Tax Credits 556,709 448,124 1,158,319 (95) 2,163,057 176,100 206,227 (91,872) 27,632 318,087 (43,619) 681,303 1,295,621 (188,737) 1,744,568 90,687 1,531,569 (34,476) (6,832) 1,580,948 331,634 1,140,814 209,351 419,394 2,101,193 (496,759) 450,302 1,260,874 532,271 1,746,688 4,110,902 (3,068,701) 7,330,414 1,034,302 9,406,917 (2,188,013) (2,585,473) 717,936 (1,204,423) (5,259,973) (272,035) 1,050,640 (1,043,793) (525,765) (790,953) (589,699) 3,132,752 284,767 (1,486,318) 1,341,502 PROFIT SHARING - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 MINORITY INTEREST (11,210) (15,142) (12,678) (14,450) (53,480) (14,185) (16,320) (15,539) (23,165) (69,209) (18,203) (16,211) (15,898) (30,378) (80,690) (30,834) (18,206) (35,853) (41,186) (126,079) (43,295) (94,454) (47,567) (62,216) (247,532) (53,111) (30,297) (49,528) (65,685) (198,621) (59,514) (9,182) (82,487) (40,226) (191,409) 1,325 (54,719) (84,600) 21,109 (116,886) (89,583) (100,761) (109,936) (93,254) (393,534) (82,336) (89,014) (85,614) (123,707) (380,671) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 865,183 1,289,725 1,274,983 1,246,643 4,676,534 1,825,212 1,811,919 1,826,328 1,641,034 7,104,493 1,826,666 1,549,367 1,641,491 1,643,180 6,660,704 1,774,217 1,472,773 1,509,228 1,606,514 6,362,732 1,518,565 1,409,954 1,406,605 1,409,188 5,744,312 1,427,645 1,436,769 1,463,817 1,521,475 5,849,706 1,632,910 1,675,186 1,708,106 1,607,482 6,623,684 1,660,155 1,806,007 1,883,688 1,988,684 7,338,534 2,280,116 2,335,269 2,585,742 2,751,810 9,952,937 2,858,984 3,024,767 3,108,467 3,405,296 12,397,514 For the 2016 period, the managerial financial statement includes the accounting reclassifications mentioned on page 28 of the 1Q17 Earnings Release. Contents Contents Income_Statement_Man from 2019 GERENCIAL BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. INCOME STATEMENT - MANAGERIAL (Thousands of Brazilian Reais) Content We present below the managerial income statement. 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 2022 FINANCIAL INCOME 21,102,421 17,706,451 30,942,946 13,874,302 83,626,120 64,791,267 31,020,003 23,788,640 2,773,379 122,373,289 39,865,585 (11,181,447) 41,393,354 29,980,522 100,058,014 (6,311,052) 48,019,126 37,101,210 19,866,193 98,675,478 Lending Operations 12,926,006 12,850,429 15,594,995 12,738,989 54,110,420 20,506,836 13,575,883 12,754,490 10,170,601 57,007,809 14,886,175 9,882,082 17,269,430 17,429,096 59,466,783 13,592,519 22,012,748 20,621,670 18,871,503 75,098,440 Leasing Operations 85,034 86,042 97,691 90,246 359,013 82,461 73,799 72,546 58,723 287,529 53,523 60,711 63,113 73,751 251,098 79,019 82,490 102,442 104,004 367,955 Securities Transactions 5,581,448 6,115,896 12,607,235 1,456,268 25,760,847 34,351,601 14,822,792 8,115,655 (3,111,716) 54,178,332 15,634,383 (13,848,332) 14,568,766 9,192,028 25,546,845 (8,803,348) 15,024,289 12,815,972 3,729,872 22,766,785 Derivatives (910,108) (2,792,926) 2,931,485 (1,024,512) (1,796,061) 13,821,796 3,574,880 2,104,596 (4,555,842) 14,945,430 8,431,795 (6,146,693) 6,843,221 1,807,444 10,935,767 (10,739,704) 7,172,549 1,438,099 (3,469,482) (5,598,538) Foreign Exchange Operations 2,431,681 407,022 (1,318,344) (175,133) 1,345,226 (4,633,697) (1,383,642) 464,997 (53,391) (5,605,733) 594,617 (1,559,245) 1,979,844 417,479 1,432,696 (1,858,940) 2,039,791 88,806 (1,481,805) (1,212,149) Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 988,360 1,039,987 1,029,883 788,444 3,846,674 662,271 356,291 276,356 265,004 1,559,922 265,093 430,030 668,980 1,060,723 2,424,826 1,419,402 1,687,260 2,034,221 2,112,101 7,252,984 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (12,688,395) (8,784,331) (22,067,030) (4,252,522) (47,792,278) (55,571,548) (20,732,703) (14,271,492) 6,744,215 (83,831,528) (29,601,156) 21,280,214 (30,452,784) (19,523,398) (58,297,124) 15,637,678 (40,989,906) (30,712,720) (14,713,434) (70,778,382) Funding Operations (7,663,975) (6,386,602) (12,580,160) (2,583,816) (29,214,553) (29,148,817) (12,045,041) (6,863,436) 2,176,619 (45,880,675) (16,095,396) 10,987,233 (16,855,752) (12,671,111) (34,635,026) 2,408,904 (22,099,299) (20,120,365) (12,204,924) (52,015,683) Borrowings and Onlendings (2,153,239) 694,694 (6,334,573) 1,314,182 (6,478,936) (22,998,944) (5,353,702) (4,491,590) 7,450,130 (25,394,106) (10,344,451) 13,618,042 (9,920,763) (3,159,060) (9,806,232) 17,840,286 (13,145,145) (4,382,883) 4,855,316 5,167,574 Allowance for Loan Losses (2,871,181) (3,092,424) (3,152,296) (2,982,888) (12,098,789) (3,423,787) (3,333,960) (2,916,466) (2,882,534) (12,556,747) (3,161,309) (3,325,060) (3,676,270) (3,693,226) (13,855,866) (4,611,512) (5,745,461) (6,209,473) (7,363,826) (23,930,272) GROSS PROFIT FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 8,414,026 8,922,119 8,875,916 9,621,780 35,833,841 9,219,720 10,287,300 9,517,148 9,517,594 38,541,761 10,264,429 10,098,767 10,940,570 10,457,124 41,760,889 9,326,626 7,029,220 6,388,490 5,152,759 27,897,096 OTHER OPERATING/(EXPENSES) INCOME (3,309,285) (3,569,272) (3,579,810) (4,107,526) (14,565,892) (3,936,669) (4,323,262) (3,177,857) (3,749,822) (15,187,609) (3,826,600) (3,419,639) (4,731,984) (4,767,224) (16,745,448) (4,117,021) (2,179,229) (3,067,855) (3,670,748) (13,034,853) Income from Services Rendered 3,316,307 3,351,416 3,457,396 3,472,600 13,597,719 2,741,875 2,526,013 2,892,616 3,135,576 11,296,080 3,025,512 3,350,223 3,473,976 3,673,357 13,523,068 3,310,191 3,535,780 3,400,599 3,740,423 13,986,993 Income from Banking Fees 1,212,552 1,271,375 1,272,477 1,330,329 5,086,733 1,287,686 1,169,525 1,367,662 1,454,330 5,279,203 1,341,942 1,349,525 1,357,160 1,306,960 5,355,587 1,307,031 1,346,104 1,333,697 1,334,239 5,321,070 Personnel Expenses (2,334,873) (2,327,832) (2,384,603) (2,448,861) (9,496,169) (2,295,919) (2,174,840) (2,193,273) (2,127,920) (8,791,952) (2,188,262) (2,176,828) (2,322,180) (2,442,406) (9,129,675) (2,492,980) (2,389,838) (2,540,281) (2,663,296) (10,086,395) Other Administrative Expenses (2,767,200) (2,873,309) (2,872,938) (3,228,699) (11,742,146) (2,763,648) (2,761,109) (2,910,414) (3,185,299) (11,620,470) (2,819,665) (2,928,942) (3,157,988) (3,175,358) (12,081,953) (3,041,132) (3,041,648) (3,150,329) (3,386,124) (12,619,233) Tax Expenses (1,053,794) (1,031,747) (995,139) (1,108,182) (4,188,862) (995,769) (899,167) (1,007,761) (1,171,289) (4,073,986) (1,044,244) (1,209,054) (1,225,011) (1,277,860) (4,756,169) (1,206,898) (1,217,770) (1,166,432) (1,292,142) (4,883,242) Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries 11,352 10,368 13,389 9,255 44,364 7,272 2,276 15,393 26,777 51,718 7,651 20,915 20,739 20,090 69,396 10,271 33,129 46,058 25,506 114,965 Other Operating Income and Expenses (1,693,628) (1,969,543) (2,070,392) (2,133,968) (7,867,531) (1,918,165) (2,185,959) (1,342,080) (1,881,997) (7,328,202) (2,149,535) (1,825,477) (2,878,681) (2,872,009) (9,725,701) (2,003,504) (444,987) (991,167) (1,429,354) (4,869,012) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 5,104,742 5,352,848 5,296,106 5,514,254 21,267,949 5,283,051 5,964,038 6,339,291 5,767,772 23,354,152 6,437,828 6,679,128 6,208,586 5,689,900 25,015,442 5,209,605 4,849,991 3,320,635 1,482,011 14,862,242 NONOPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME 481 (111,863) 18,850 101,011 8,479 36,231 31,764 15,872 (13,488) 70,379 29,185 (1,108) 23,182 (42,259) 9,000 371,503 44,769 33,367 93,475 543,114 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME AND PROFIT SHARING 5,105,223 5,240,985 5,314,956 5,615,265 21,276,428 5,319,282 5,995,802 6,355,163 5,754,284 23,424,531 6,467,013 6,678,021 6,231,768 5,647,641 25,024,442 5,581,108 4,894,760 3,354,002 1,575,486 15,405,356 INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES (1,528,926) (1,518,211) (1,520,422) (1,766,491) (6,334,049) (1,583,600) (2,106,847) (2,463,050) (1,839,491) (7,992,987) (2,480,891) (2,464,530) (1,872,315) (1,733,382) (8,551,117) (1,539,411) (749,060) (226,682) 188,916 (2,326,237) Provision for Income Tax (538,131) (1,288,139) (2,049,281) (4,393,006) (8,268,556) (12,738,669) (5,144,134) (2,066,992) 3,898,034 (16,051,760) (2,437,138) (81,028) (1,027,339) (1,130,498) (4,676,003) (587,476) (885,410) (230,180) (406,739) (2,109,804) Provision for Social Contribution Tax (187,905) (963,445) 506,318 (690,933) (1,335,965) (323,978) (420,242) 81,910 (173,016) (835,326) (282,010) (2,344,195) 1,052,764 (452,185) (2,025,626) (289,799) (575,484) (74,742) (219,019) (1,159,044) Deferred Tax Credits (802,890) 733,373 22,541 3,317,448 3,270,472 11,479,047 3,457,529 (477,968) (5,564,509) 8,894,099 238,257 (39,306) (1,897,739) (150,699) (1,849,488) (662,136) 711,834 78,239 814,674 942,611 PROFIT SHARING - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 MINORITY INTEREST (91,098) (88,080) (90,023) (123,228) (392,429) (51,882) (38,433) (32,933) (37,153) (160,402) (30,732) (42,660) (19,147) (33,884) (126,423) (36,527) (62,189) (5,254) (75,384) (179,354) NET INCOME W/O EXTRAORDINARY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,485,199 3,634,694 3,704,511 3,725,546 14,549,950 3,683,800 3,850,523 3,859,180 3,877,639 15,271,142 3,955,391 4,170,831 4,340,306 3,880,374 16,346,902 4,005,170 4,083,511 3,122,066 1,689,018 12,899,765 Extraordinary Allowance for Loan Losses - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,200,000) - 0 - 0 (3,200,000) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Provision for Income Tax - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,440,000 - 0 - 0 1,440,000 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,485,199 3,634,694 3,704,511 3,725,546 14,549,950 3,683,800 2,090,523 3,859,180 3,877,639 13,511,142 3,955,391 4,170,831 4,340,306 3,880,374 16,346,902 4,005,170 4,083,511 3,122,066 1,689,018 12,899,765 1.From 2019, the managerial financial statement includes the reclassifications of discount granted from Net Interest Income to Allowance for Loan Losses Content Content Man Reconciliation until 2010 RECONCILIATION RECONCILIAÇÃO RECONCILIAÇÃO BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. MANAGERIAL RECONCILIATION (Thousands of Brazilian Reais) Contents We present below the reconciliation between managerial results and accounting results. Accounting 1Q09 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q09 Accounting 2Q09 Reclassifications Managerial 2Q09 Accounting 3Q09 Reclassifications Managerial 3Q09 Accounting 4Q09 Reclassifications Managerial 4Q09 Accounting 2009 Reclassifications Managerial 2009 Accounting 1Q10 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q10 Accounting 2Q10 Reclassifications Managerial 2Q10 Accounting 3Q10 Reclassifications Managerial 3Q10 Accounting 4Q10 Reclassifications Managerial 4Q10 Accounting 2010 Reclassifications Managerial 2010 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Exchange Hedge¹ Credit Recovery² Amortization of goodwill³ Leasing Adjustment4 Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing FINANCIAL INCOME 9,176,450 (132,129) (113,521) - 0 - 0 8,930,800 6,234,373 (592,068) (178,671) - 0 - 0 5,463,634 8,502,034 (337,705) (170,672) - 0 - 0 7,993,657 9,694,442 (83,858) (180,977) - 0 - 0 9,429,607 33,607,299 (1,145,759) (643,841) - 0 - 0 31,817,699 10,377,660 49,071 (219,389) - 0 118,723 10,326,064 11,215,976 140,037 (209,552) - 0 141,641 11,288,102 11,017,139 (314,284) (317,257) - 0 149,965 10,535,562 9,074,495 (146,955) (285,576) - 0 139,468 8,781,432 41,685,270 (272,131) (1,031,774) - 0 549,796 40,931,161 Lending Operations 6,454,253 (113,521) 6,340,732 4,880,014 (178,671) 4,701,343 5,498,728 (170,672) 5,328,056 6,129,235 (180,977) 5,948,258 22,962,230 (643,841) 22,318,389 6,781,293 (219,389) 6,561,904 6,869,487 (209,552) 6,659,935 6,242,740 (317,257) 5,925,483 7,298,697 (285,576) 7,013,121 27,192,217 (1,031,774) 26,160,443 Leasing Operations 505,159 505,159 518,746 518,746 505,836 505,836 517,510 517,510 2,047,251 2,047,251 459,111 118,723 577,834 392,673 141,641 534,314 364,550 149,965 514,515 333,368 139,468 472,836 1,549,702 549,796 2,099,498 Securities Transactions 1,997,175 1,997,175 86,023 86,023 1,761,894 1,761,894 2,921,594 2,921,594 6,766,686 6,766,686 2,774,282 2,774,282 3,135,277 3,135,277 3,343,772 3,343,772 336,563 336,563 9,589,894 9,589,894 Derivatives 1,184,063 (132,129) 1,051,934 840,784 (592,068) 248,716 10,086 (337,705) (327,619) 379,180 (83,858) 295,322 2,414,113 (1,145,759) 1,268,354 56,637 49,071 105,708 (56,852) 140,037 83,185 130,000 (314,284) (184,284) 319,965 (146,955) 173,010 449,750 (272,131) 177,619 Foreign Exchange Operations (1,042,052) (1,042,052) (163,377) (163,377) 652,076 652,076 (328,752) (328,752) (882,105) (882,105) 199,611 199,611 376,959 376,959 336,522 336,522 99,024 99,024 1,012,116 1,012,116 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 77,852 77,852 72,183 72,183 73,414 73,414 75,675 75,675 299,124 299,124 106,726 106,726 498,432 498,432 599,555 599,555 686,878 686,878 1,891,591 1,891,591 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (6,089,224) - 0 113,521 - 0 - 0 (5,975,703) (2,427,944) - 0 178,671 - 0 - 0 (2,249,273) (5,378,521) - 0 170,672 - 0 - 0 (5,207,849) (5,515,905) - 0 180,977 - 0 - 0 (5,334,928) (19,411,594) - 0 643,841 - 0 - 0 (18,767,753) (6,544,907) - 0 219,389 - 0 (118,723) (6,444,241) (7,295,763) - 0 209,552 - 0 (141,641) (7,227,852) (6,235,542) - 0 317,257 - 0 (149,965) (6,068,250) (4,312,731) - 0 285,576 - 0 (139,468) (4,166,623) (24,388,943) - 0 1,031,774 - 0 (549,796) (23,906,965) Funding Operations (4,169,239) (4,169,239) (1,926,487) (1,926,487) (2,951,604) (2,951,604) (3,518,012) (3,518,012) (12,565,342) (12,565,342) (3,628,089) (3,628,089) (4,799,082) (4,799,082) (5,020,299) (5,020,299) (2,185,780) (2,185,780) (15,633,250) (15,633,250) Borrowings and Onlendings 492,935 492,935 1,988,484 1,988,484 545,349 545,349 44,848 44,848 3,071,616 3,071,616 (578,727) (578,727) (446,458) (446,458) 650,969 650,969 (124,391) (124,391) (498,607) (498,607) Allowance for Loan Losses (2,412,920) 113,521 (2,299,399) (2,489,941) 178,671 (2,311,270) (2,972,266) 170,672 (2,801,594) (2,042,741) 180,977 (1,861,764) (9,917,868) 643,841 (9,274,027) (2,338,091) 219,389 (118,723) (2,237,425) (2,050,223) 209,552 (141,641) (1,982,312) (1,866,212) 317,257 (149,965) (1,698,920) (2,002,560) 285,576 (139,468) (1,856,452) (8,257,086) 1,031,774 (549,796) (7,775,108) GROSS PROFIT FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 3,087,226 (132,129) - 0 - 0 - 0 2,955,097 3,806,429 (592,068) - 0 - 0 - 0 3,214,361 3,123,513 (337,705) - 0 - 0 - 0 2,785,808 4,178,537 (83,858) - 0 - 0 - 0 4,094,679 14,195,705 (1,145,759) - 0 - 0 - 0 13,049,946 3,832,753 49,071 - 0 - 0 3,881,824 3,920,213 140,037 - 0 - 0 4,060,250 4,781,597 (314,284) - 0 - 0 4,467,313 4,761,764 (146,955) - 0 - 0 4,614,809 17,296,327 (272,131) - 0 - 0 17,024,196 OTHER OPERATING/(EXPENSES) INCOME (2,437,701) 8,832 - 0 446,664 - 0 (204,742) (2,186,947) (3,860,917) 71,741 - 0 702,221 - 0 (220,024) (3,306,979) (4,866,545) 37,046 - 0 861,220 - 0 (180,862) (4,149,141) (3,404,518) 8,693 - 0 860,530 - 0 (248,770) (2,784,065) (14,569,681) 126,312 - 0 2,870,635 - 0 (854,398) (12,427,132) (2,615,038) (6,156) - 0 810,580 (241,719) (2,052,333) (2,518,718) (10,463) - 0 810,207 (278,275) (1,997,249) (3,037,923) 44,930 - 0 810,201 (297,194) (2,479,986) (3,180,976) 25,016 - 0 810,207 (333,063) (2,678,816) (11,352,655) 53,328 - 0 3,241,195 (1,150,251) (9,208,383) Income from Services Rendered 1,338,843 1,338,843 1,358,455 1,358,455 1,261,648 1,261,648 1,318,348 1,318,348 5,277,294 5,277,294 1,307,860 1,307,860 1,370,125 1,370,125 1,474,239 1,474,239 1,469,548 1,469,548 5,621,771 5,621,771 Income from Banking Fees 476,048 476,048 564,138 564,138 534,509 534,509 527,959 527,959 2,102,654 2,102,654 512,957 512,957 533,644 533,644 550,489 550,489 558,060 558,060 2,155,150 2,155,150 Personnel Expenses (1,219,319) (204,742) (1,424,061) (1,167,410) (220,024) (1,387,434) (1,171,086) (180,862) (1,351,948) (1,304,169) (248,770) (1,552,939) (4,861,984) (854,398) (5,716,382) (1,196,438) (241,719) (1,438,157) (1,210,067) (278,275) (1,488,342) (1,218,071) (297,194) (1,515,265) (1,396,423) (333,063) (1,729,486) (5,020,999) (1,150,251) (6,171,250) Other Administrative Expenses (2,291,686) 446664 (1,845,022) (2,547,434) 702,221 (1,845,213) (2,584,154) 861,220 (1,722,934) (2,777,122) 860,530 (1,916,592) (10,200,396) 2,870,635 (7,329,761) (2,482,716) 810,580 (1,672,136) (2,517,213) 810,207 (1,707,006) (2,613,058) 810,201 (1,802,857) (2,565,622) 810,207 (1,755,415) (10,178,609) 3,241,195 (6,937,414) Tax Expenses (584,219) 8,832 (575,387) (580,656) 71,741 (508,915) (663,827) 37,046 (626,781) (628,475) 8,693 (619,782) (2,457,177) 126,312 (2,330,865) (510,632) (6,156) (516,788) (584,544) (10,463) (595,007) (637,028) 44,930 (592,098) (662,093) 25,016 (637,077) (2,394,297) 53,328 (2,340,969) Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries 134,398 134,398 13,184 13,184 19,645 19,645 1,361 1,361 168,588 168,588 406 406 438 438 446 446 490 490 1,780 1,780 Other Operating Income 630,420 630,420 567,993 567,993 549,476 549,476 403,030 403,030 2,150,919 2,150,919 340,415 340,415 375,570 375,570 334,070 334,070 400,723 400,723 1,450,778 1,450,778 Other Operating Expenses (922,186) (922,186) (2,069,187) (2,069,187) (2,812,756) (2,812,756) (945,450) (945,450) (6,749,579) (6,749,579) (586,890) (586,890) (486,671) (486,671) (929,010) (929,010) (985,659) (985,659) (2,988,229) (2,988,229) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 649,525 (123,297) - 0 446,664 - 0 (204,742) 768,150 (54,488) (520,327) - 0 702,221 - 0 (220,024) (92,618) (1,743,032) (300,659) - 0 861,220 - 0 (180,862) (1,363,333) 774,019 (75,165) - 0 860,530 - 0 (248,770) 1,310,614 (373,976) (1,019,447) - 0 2,870,635 - 0 (854,398) 622,814 1,217,715 42,915 - 0 810,580 - 0 (241,719) 1,829,491 1,401,495 129,574 - 0 810,207 - 0 (278,275) 2,063,001 1,743,674 (269,354) - 0 810,201 - 0 (297,194) 1,987,327 1,580,788 (121,938) - 0 810,207 - 0 (333,063) 1,935,994 5,943,672 (218,803) - 0 3,241,195 - 0 (1,150,251) 7,815,813 NONOPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME 88,405 88,405 1,206,794 1,206,794 2,698,281 2,698,281 133,659 133,659 4,127,139 4,127,139 255,871 255,871 15,560 15,560 110,200 110,200 10,936 10,936 392,567 392,567 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME AND PROFIT SHARING 737,930 (123,297) - 0 446,664 - 0 (204,742) 856,555 1,152,306 (520,327) - 0 702,221 - 0 (220,024) 1,114,176 955,249 (300,659) - 0 861,220 - 0 (180,862) 1,334,948 907,678 (75,165) - 0 860,530 - 0 (248,770) 1,444,273 3,753,163 (1,019,447) - 0 2,870,635 - 0 (854,398) 4,749,953 1,473,586 42,915 - 0 810,580 - 0 (241,719) 2,085,362 1,417,055 129,574 - 0 810,207 - 0 (278,275) 2,078,561 1,853,874 (269,354) - 0 810,201 - 0 (297,194) 2,097,527 1,591,724 (121,938) - 0 810,207 - 0 (333,063) 1,946,930 6,336,239 (218,803) - 0 3,241,195 - 0 (1,150,251) 8,208,380 INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES (103,459) 123,297 - 0 - 0 - 0 19,838 (329,636) 520,327 - 0 - 0 - 0 190,691 (347,946) 300,659 - 0 - 0 - 0 (47,287) (258,345) 75,165 - 0 - 0 - 0 (183,180) (1,039,386) 1,019,447 - 0 - 0 - 0 (19,939) (203,050) (42,915) - 0 - 0 - 0 (245,965) (120,748) (129,574) - 0 - 0 - 0 (250,322) (525,014) 269,354 - 0 - 0 - 0 (255,660) (404,669) 121,938 - 0 - 0 - 0 (282,731) (1,253,481) 218,803 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,034,678) Provision for Income Tax (491,684) 123,297 (368,387) (527,678) 520,327 (7,351) (901,170) 300,659 (600,511) (234,007) 75,165 (158,842) (2,154,539) 1,019,447 (1,135,092) (265,219) (42,915) (308,134) (216,762) (129,574) (346,336) (227,676) 269,354 41,678 (232,964) 121,938 (111,026) (942,621) 218,803 (723,818) Provision for Social Contribution Tax (168,484) (168,484) (250,082) (250,082) (605,095) (605,095) (24,243) (24,243) (1,047,904) (1,047,904) (113,931) (113,931) (110,213) (110,213) (205,466) (205,466) (199,337) (199,337) (628,947) (628,947) Deferred Tax Credits 556,709 556,709 448,124 448,124 1,158,319 1,158,319 (95) (95) 2,163,057 2,163,057 176,100 176,100 206,227 206,227 (91,872) (91,872) 27,632 27,632 318,087 318,087 PROFIT SHARING (204,742) 204,742 - 0 (220,024) 220,024 - 0 (180,862) 180,862 - 0 (248,770) 248,770 - 0 (854,398) 854,398 - 0 (241,719) 241,719 - 0 (278,275) 278,275 - 0 (297,194) 297,194 - 0 (333,063) 333,063 - 0 (1,150,251) 1,150,251 - 0 MINORITY INTEREST (11,210) (11,210) (15,142) (15,142) (12,678) (12,678) (14,450) (14,450) (53,480) (53,480) (14,185) (14,185) (16,320) (16,320) (15,539) (15,539) (23,165) (23,165) (69,209) (69,209) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 418,519 - 0 - 0 446,664 - 0 865,183 587,504 - 0 - 0 702,221 - 0 1,289,725 413,763 - 0 - 0 861,220 - 0 1,274,983 386,113 - 0 - 0 860,530 - 0 1,246,643 1,805,899 - 0 - 0 2,870,635 - 0 4,676,534 1,014,632 - 0 - 0 810,580 - 0 1,825,212 1,001,712 - 0 - 0 810,207 - 0 1,811,919 1,016,127 - 0 - 0 810,201 - 0 1,826,328 830,827 - 0 - 0 810,207 - 0 1,641,034 3,863,298 - 0 - 0 3,241,195 - 0 7,104,493 Notes: 1. Fiscal Hedge: Under Brazilian income tax rules, gains (losses) resulting from the exchange rate variation on the foreign currency investments are not taxable (tax deductible). This tax treatment leads to foreign exchange rate exposure in the tax line. A hedge position was set up in order to immunize the net profit from the impact of the foreign exchange variation on the income tax and tax expenses lines. 2. Credit Recovery: Reclassified from lending operations to allowance for loan losses. 3. Amortization of goodwill: Reversal of goodwill amortization expenses. 4. Santander Leasing: Leasing's accounting standardization proceeding occurred during the system integration of Banco Real and Banco Santander. Contents Contents Man_Reconciliation 2011 to 2015 RECONCILIAÇÃO BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. MANAGERIAL RECONCILIATION (Thousands of Brazilian Reais) Contents We present below the reconciliation between managerial results and accounting results. Accounting 1Q11 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q11 Accounting 2Q11 Reclassifications Managerial 2Q11 Accounting 3Q11 Reclassifications Managerial 3Q11 Accounting 4Q11 Reclassifications Non-recurring events5 Managerial 4Q11 Accounting 2011 Reclassifications Non-recurring events5 Managerial 2011 Accounting 1Q12 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q12 Accounting 2Q12 Reclassifications Managerial 2Q12 Accounting 3Q12 Reclassifications Managerial 3Q12 Accounting 4Q12 Reclassifications Others6 Managerial 4Q12 Accounting 2012 Reclassifications Others6 Managerial 2012 Accounting 1Q13 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q13 Accounting 2Q13 Reclassifications Managerial 2Q13 Accounting 3Q13 Reclassifications Managerial 3Q13 Accounting 4Q13 Reclassifications Others7 Managerial 4Q13 Accounting 2013 Reclassifications Others7 Managerial 2013 Accounting 1Q14 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q14 Accounting 2Q14 Reclassifications Managerial 2Q14 Accounting 3Q14 Reclassifications Others8 Managerial 3Q14 Accounting 4Q14 Reclassifications Managerial 4Q14 Accounting 2014 Reclassifications Others8 Managerial 2014 Accounting 1Q15 Reclassifications Managerial 1Q15 Accounting 2Q15 Reclassifications Others events9 Managerial 2Q15 Accounting 3Q15 Reclassifications Others events9 Managerial 3Q15 Accounting 4Q15 Reclassifications Others events9 Managerial 4Q15 Accounting 2015 Reclassifications Others events9 Managerial 2015 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Outros6 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Outros6 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Outros7 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Outros7 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Outros6 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Outros6 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing Profit Sharing FINANCIAL INCOME 12,734,295 (197,503) (603,539) - 0 11,933,253 13,390,986 (356,032) (420,675) - 0 12,614,279 16,991,821 2,050,162 (492,159) - 0 18,549,824 14,255,670 149,586 (547,879) - 0 13,857,377 57,372,772 1,646,212 (2,064,252) - 0 56,954,732 13,980,850 (309,035) (333,509) - 0 13,338,306 15,412,875 1,510,658 (550,569) - 0 16,372,964 13,462,815 95,257 (379,505) - 0 13,178,567 12,630,410 140,371 (505,073) - 0 148,492 12,414,200 55,486,950 1,437,250 (1,768,656) - 0 148,492 55,304,036 12,705,638 (288,417) (344,696) - 0 12,072,525 14,263,166 1,703,261 (448,106) - 0 15,518,321 14,393,372 227,585 (835,985) - 0 13,784,972 15,015,449 725,001 (878,316) - 0 218,363 15,080,498 56,377,625 2,367,430 (2,507,103) - 0 218,363 56,456,316 14,986,210 (486,259) (655,182) - 0 13,844,769 12,770,095 (379,936) (591,461) - 0 11,798,698 18,647,291 1,367,883 (603,903) - 0 19,411,271 18,563,405 1,166,424 (666,847) - 0 19,062,982 64,967,001 1,668,111 (2,517,393) - 0 64,117,719 19,238,014 4,720,553 (456,527) - 0 (613,918) 22,888,123 16,083,450 (882,287) (628,327) - 0 39,217 411,483 15,023,536 25,272,487 8,358,433 (526,554) - 0 (1,394,881) 338,594 32,048,078 20,172,215 (664,856) (734,645) - 0 441,669 417,471 19,631,854 80,766,166 11,531,844 (2,346,053) - 0 (1,527,913) 1,167,547 89,591,591 Lending Operations 7,972,674 (603,539) 7,369,135 7,705,922 (420,675) 7,285,247 12,741,647 (492,159) 12,249,488 9,892,726 (547,879) 9,344,847 38,312,969 (2,064,252) 36,248,717 9,092,898 (333,509) 8,759,389 12,435,805 (550,569) 11,885,236 9,747,220 (379,505) 9,367,715 9,429,399 (505,073) 8,924,326 40,705,322 (1,768,656) 38,936,666 8,491,745 (344,696) 8,147,049 10,903,328 (448,106) 10,455,222 9,569,279 (835,985) 8,733,294 10,631,947 (878,316) 9,753,631 39,596,299 (2,507,103) - 0 37,089,196 8,730,062 (655,182) 8,074,880 8,958,123 (591,461) 8,366,662 11,946,983 (603,903) 11,343,080 11,861,566 (666,847) 11,194,719 41,496,734 (2,517,393) 38,979,341 15,795,898 (456,527) 15,339,371 9,354,143 (628,327) 8,725,816 20,614,414 (526,554) 20,087,860 10,839,175 (734,645) 10,104,530 56,603,630 (2,346,053) 54,257,577 Leasing Operations 444,880 444,880 423,694 423,694 392,464 392,464 364,672 364,672 1,625,710 1,625,710 326,694 326,694 272,689 272,689 252,041 252,041 215,347 215,347 1,066,771 1,066,771 192,514 192,514 153,792 153,792 140,389 140,389 134,594 134,594 621,289 - 0 621,289 130,194 130,194 123,897 123,897 119,356 119,356 115,694 115,694 489,141 489,141 123,682 123,682 113,098 113,098 116,633 116,633 114,704 114,704 468,117 468,117 Securities Transactions 2,709,104 2,709,104 3,340,280 3,340,280 4,073,696 4,073,696 2,959,831 2,959,831 13,082,911 13,082,911 2,172,308 2,172,308 3,147,793 3,147,793 2,850,440 2,850,440 2,688,193 148,492 2,836,685 10,858,734 148,492 11,007,226 2,650,386 2,650,386 3,567,180 3,567,180 3,809,186 3,809,186 3,597,991 218,363 3,816,354 13,624,743 218,363 13,843,106 4,411,006 4,411,006 2,133,520 2,133,520 5,370,809 5,370,809 5,627,743 5,627,743 17,543,078 17,543,078 7,024,162 7,024,162 3,744,577 290,122 4,034,699 12,420,528 121,027 12,541,555 6,297,342 417,471 6,714,813 29,486,609 828,620 30,315,229 Derivatives 598,890 (197,503) 401,387 585,387 (356,032) 229,355 (1,932,516) 2,050,162 117,646 134,871 149,586 284,457 (613,368) 1,646,212 1,032,844 965,456 (309,035) 656,421 (1,547,373) 1,510,658 (36,715) (93,991) 95,257 1,266 83,588 140,371 223,959 (592,320) 1,437,250 844,930 998,216 (288,417) 709,799 (1,269,117) 1,703,261 434,144 198,198 227,585 425,783 450,864 725,001 1,175,865 378,161 2,367,430 - 0 2,745,591 356,499 (486,259) (129,760) 332,476 (379,936) (47,460) (258,592) 1,367,883 1,109,291 32,390 1,166,424 1,198,814 462,773 1,668,111 2,130,884 (3,104,908) 4,720,553 (613,918) 1,001,727 1,386,998 (882,287) 39,217 121,361 665,289 (8,127,431) 8,358,433 (1,394,881) 217,566 (946,313) 1,060,716 (664,856) 441,669 - 0 837,530 (8,784,625) 11,531,844 (1,527,913) 338,928 1,558,233 Foreign Exchange Operations 73,001 73,001 280,582 280,582 564,709 564,709 (139,406) (139,406) 778,886 778,886 449,446 449,446 291,519 291,519 12,624 12,624 (352,678) (352,678) 400,911 400,911 (141,001) (141,001) 408,382 408,382 21,454 21,454 (501,403) (501,403) (212,568) - 0 (212,568) 554,657 554,657 315,787 315,787 620,848 620,848 260,052 260,052 1,751,344 1,751,344 (1,336,885) (1,336,885) 685,578 685,578 (995,947) (995,947) 301,014 301,014 (1,346,240) (1,346,240) Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 935,746 935,746 1,055,121 1,055,121 1,151,821 1,151,821 1,042,976 1,042,976 4,185,664 4,185,664 973,146 973,146 804,951 804,951 675,693 675,693 528,034 528,034 2,981,824 2,981,824 486,477 486,477 492,442 492,442 642,312 642,312 691,220 691,220 2,312,451 - 0 2,312,451 796,852 796,852 900,813 900,813 847,092 847,092 647,466 647,466 3,192,223 3,192,223 725,162 725,162 793,494 793,494 1,241,256 1,241,256 1,555,623 1,555,623 4,315,535 4,315,535 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 902 902 7,491 7,491 18,788 18,788 38,527 38,527 65,708 65,708 27,301 27,301 7,159 7,159 12,554 12,554 10,236 10,236 57,250 - 0 57,250 6,940 6,940 5,479 5,479 795 795 18,494 18,494 31,708 31,708 10,903 10,903 5,562 5,562 3,034 3,034 3,641 3,641 23,140 23,140 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (7,887,579) - 0 603,539 - 0 (7,284,040) (8,824,241) - 0 420,675 - 0 (8,403,566) (14,383,416) - 0 492,159 - 0 (13,891,257) (9,304,293) - 0 547,879 - 0 (8,756,414) (40,399,529) - 0 2,064,252 - 0 (38,335,277) (8,685,387) - 0 333,509 - 0 (8,351,878) (12,352,191) - 0 550,569 - 0 (11,801,622) (8,674,807) - 0 379,505 - 0 (8,295,302) (8,202,698) - 0 505,073 - 0 (7,697,625) (37,915,083) - 0 1,768,656 - 0 (36,146,427) (8,130,559) - 0 344,696 - 0 (7,785,863) (11,730,392) - 0 448,106 - 0 (11,282,286) (9,798,592) - 0 835,985 - 0 (8,962,607) (11,288,392) - 0 878,316 - 0 91,595 (10,318,481) (40,947,935) - 0 2,507,103 - 0 91,595 (38,349,237) (9,845,979) - 0 655,182 - 0 (9,190,797) (8,155,143) - 0 591,461 - 0 (7,563,682) (15,500,740) - 0 603,903 - 0 (14,896,837) (14,875,420) - 0 666,847 - 0 (14,208,573) (48,377,282) - 0 2,517,393 - 0 (45,859,889) (18,608,140) - 0 456,527 - 0 291,503 (17,860,110) (11,007,974) - 0 628,327 - 0 (54,345) 552,000 (9,881,992) (28,308,417) - 0 526,554 - 0 566,996 350,000 (26,864,867) (16,804,507) - 0 734,645 - 0 250,997 808,955 (15,009,909) (74,729,038) - 0 2,346,053 - 0 1,055,151 1,710,955 (69,616,879) Funding Operations (5,183,783) (5,183,783) (6,125,315) (6,125,315) (8,545,543) (8,545,543) (6,245,400) (6,245,400) (26,100,041) (26,100,041) (5,599,270) (5,599,270) (6,506,338) (6,506,338) (4,958,262) (4,958,262) (4,418,914) (4,418,914) (21,482,784) (21,482,784) (4,446,894) (4,446,894) (6,209,877) (6,209,877) (6,144,970) (6,144,970) (6,963,491) (6,963,491) (23,765,232) - 0 (23,765,232) (7,361,831) (7,361,831) (5,392,050) (5,392,050) (9,899,684) (9,899,684) (10,148,849) (10,148,849) (32,802,414) (32,802,414) (11,070,072) (11,070,072) (8,891,124) (8,891,124) (16,238,026) (16,238,026) (13,161,962) (13,161,962) (49,361,184) (49,361,184) Borrowings and Onlendings 41,316 41,316 272,470 272,470 (2,856,739) (2,856,739) (234,177) (234,177) (2,777,130) (2,777,130) 338,342 338,342 (1,487,513) (1,487,513) (109,362) (109,362) (182,378) (182,378) (1,440,911) (1,440,911) 32,381 32,381 (1,870,293) (1,870,293) (119,451) (119,451) (906,258) (906,258) (2,863,621) - 0 (2,863,621) 517,088 517,088 279,449 279,449 (2,531,128) (2,531,128) (1,931,359) (1,931,359) (3,665,950) (3,665,950) (4,678,273) (4,678,273) 1,347,583 1,347,583 (8,178,699) (8,178,699) 914,516 914,516 (10,594,873) (10,594,873) Allowance for Loan Losses (2,745,112) 603,539 (2,141,573) (2,971,396) 420,675 (2,550,721) (2,981,134) 492,159 (2,488,975) (2,824,716) 547,879 (2,276,837) (11,522,358) 2,064,252 (9,458,106) (3,424,459) 333,509 (3,090,950) (4,358,340) 550,569 (3,807,771) (3,607,183) 379,505 (3,227,678) (3,601,406) 505,073 (3,096,333) (14,991,388) 1,768,656 (13,222,732) (3,716,046) 344,696 (3,371,350) (3,650,222) 448,106 (3,202,116) (3,534,171) 835,985 (2,698,186) (3,418,643) 878,316 91,595 (2,448,732) (14,319,082) 2,507,103 91,595 (11,720,384) (3,001,236) 655,182 (2,346,054) (3,042,542) 591,461 (2,451,081) (3,069,928) 603,903 (2,466,025) (2,795,212) 666,847 (2,128,365) (11,908,918) 2,517,393 (9,391,525) (2,859,795) 456,527 291,503 (2,111,765) (3,464,433) 628,327 (54,345) 552,000 (2,338,451) (3,891,692) 526,554 566,996 350,000 (2,448,142) (4,557,061) 734,645 250,997 808,955 (2,762,463) (14,772,981) 2,346,053 1,055,151 1,710,955 (9,660,822) GROSS PROFIT FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 4,846,716 (197,503) - 0 - 0 4,649,213 4,566,745 (356,032) - 0 - 0 4,210,713 2,608,405 2,050,162 - 0 - 0 4,658,567 4,951,377 149,586 - 0 - 0 5,100,963 16,973,243 1,646,212 - 0 - 0 18,619,455 5,295,463 (309,035) - 0 - 0 4,986,428 3,060,684 1,510,658 - 0 - 0 4,571,342 4,788,008 95,257 - 0 - 0 4,883,265 4,427,712 140,371 - 0 - 0 148,492 4,716,575 17,571,867 1,437,250 - 0 - 0 148,492 19,157,609 4,575,079 (288,417) - 0 - 0 4,286,662 2,532,774 1,703,261 - 0 - 0 4,236,035 4,594,780 227,585 - 0 - 0 4,822,365 3,727,057 725,001 - 0 - 0 309,958 4,762,017 15,429,690 2,367,430 - 0 - 0 309,958 18,107,079 5,140,231 (486,259) - 0 - 0 4,653,972 4,614,952 (379,936) - 0 - 0 4,235,016 3,146,551 1,367,883 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,514,434 3,687,985 1,166,424 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,854,409 16,589,719 1,668,111 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 18,257,830 629,874 4,720,553 - 0 - 0 - 0 (322,415) 5,028,012 5,075,476 (882,287) - 0 - 0 - 0 (15,128) 963,483 5,141,544 (3,035,930) 8,358,433 - 0 - 0 - 0 (827,885) 688,594 5,183,211 3,367,708 (664,856) - 0 - 0 - 0 692,666 1,226,426 4,621,945 6,037,128 11,531,844 - 0 - 0 - 0 (472,762) 2,878,502 19,974,712 OTHER OPERATING/(EXPENSES) INCOME (3,222,372) 33,869 - 0 813,705 (312,841) (2,687,639) (3,263,265) 54,768 - 0 738,043 (307,940) (2,778,394) (3,178,947) (219,627) - 0 775,879 (311,553) (2,934,248) (4,361,393) 8,283 - 0 775,874 (324,809) 648,783 (3,253,262) (14,025,977) (122,707) - 0 3,103,501 (1,257,143) 648,783 (11,653,543) (3,662,712) 42,533 - 0 909,246 (364,935) (3,075,868) (3,607,773) (151,729) - 0 909,246 (208,578) (3,058,834) (3,905,951) 2,292 - 0 909,246 (213,956) (3,208,369) (3,811,881) (3,351) - 0 909,247 (193,023) (3,099,008) (14,988,317) (110,256) - 0 3,636,985 (980,492) (12,442,080) (3,478,972) 41,688 - 0 909,246 (245,480) (2,773,518) (3,257,946) (174,117) - 0 909,246 (228,384) (2,751,201) (3,900,160) (9,224) - 0 909,247 (227,158) (3,227,295) (4,388,013) (57,260) - 0 909,246 (257,372) 710,280 (3,083,118) (15,025,091) (198,912) - 0 3,636,985 (958,394) 710,280 (11,835,132) (3,612,433) 67,578 - 0 909,246 (277,667) (2,913,276) (3,265,101) 56,533 - 0 909,246 (275,143) (2,574,464) (3,448,143) (131,332) - 0 926,988 (256,157) 122,113 (2,786,532) (3,786,487) (107,409) - 0 943,056 (182,226) (3,133,066) (14,112,164) (114,631) - 0 3,688,536 (991,193) 122,113 (11,407,338) (3,500,954) (512,984) - 0 949,150 (263,738) 322,415 (3,006,111) 2,321,086 95,878 - 0 950,816 (268,796) 15,128 (6,317,241) (3,203,128) (3,182,247) (871,352) - 0 441,770 (260,647) 827,885 61,956 (2,982,634) (2,052,511) 65,007 - 0 440,362 (467,187) (994,113) - 0 (3,008,442) (6,414,626) (1,223,450) - 0 2,782,098 (1,260,368) 171,316 (6,255,285) (12,200,315) Income from Services Rendered 1,555,920 1,555,920 1,630,373 1,630,373 1,451,408 1,451,408 1,467,595 1,467,595 6,105,296 6,105,296 1,638,672 1,638,672 1,555,827 1,555,827 1,678,326 1,678,326 1,783,320 1,783,320 6,656,145 6,656,145 1,874,554 1,874,554 1,907,810 1,907,810 1,890,647 1,890,647 2,098,511 2,098,511 7,771,522 - 0 7,771,522 1,932,329 1,932,329 1,967,845 1,967,845 2,024,205 2,024,205 2,235,410 2,235,410 8,159,789 8,159,789 2,144,589 2,144,589 2,196,371 2,196,371 2,181,217 2,181,217 2,452,662 2,452,662 8,974,839 8,974,839 Income from Banking Fees 563,788 563,788 573,834 573,834 764,903 764,903 797,355 797,355 2,699,880 2,699,880 783,211 783,211 739,404 739,404 763,080 763,080 738,565 738,565 3,024,260 3,024,260 711,729 711,729 719,787 719,787 723,176 723,176 748,165 748,165 2,902,857 - 0 2,902,857 700,844 700,844 714,848 714,848 740,885 740,885 741,573 741,573 2,898,150 2,898,150 683,199 683,199 714,039 714,039 737,678 737,678 757,686 757,686 2,892,602 2,892,602 Personnel Expenses (1,348,355) (312,841) (1,661,196) (1,305,705) (307,940) (1,613,645) (1,341,947) (311,553) (1,653,500) (1,494,442) (324,809) (1,819,251) (5,490,449) (1,257,143) (6,747,592) (1,464,375) (364,935) (1,829,310) (1,575,630) (208,578) (1,784,208) (1,620,670) (213,956) (1,834,626) (1,657,446) (193,023) (1,850,469) (6,318,121) (980,492) (7,298,613) (1,507,303) (245,480) (1,752,783) (1,506,489) (228,384) (1,734,873) (1,579,892) (227,158) (1,807,050) (1,689,234) (257,372) (1,946,606) (6,282,918) (958,394) - 0 (7,241,312) (1,481,912) (277,667) (1,759,579) (1,512,523) (275,143) (1,787,666) (1,607,106) (256,157) (1,863,263) (1,793,774) (182,226) (1,976,000) (6,395,315) (991,193) (7,386,508) (1,597,349) (263,738) (1,861,087) (1,693,399) (268,796) (1,962,195) (1,793,384) (260,647) (2,054,031) (1,734,736) (467,187) (2,201,923) (6,818,868) (1,260,368) (8,079,236) Other Administrative Expenses (2,629,898) 813,705 (1,816,193) (2,594,142) 738,043 (1,856,099) (2,697,261) 775,879 (1,921,382) (2,864,315) 775,874 (2,088,441) (10,785,616) 3,103,501 (7,682,115) (2,945,252) 909,246 (2,036,006) (2,956,854) 909,246 (2,047,608) (3,087,483) 909,246 (2,178,237) (3,191,221) 909,247 (2,281,974) (12,180,810) 3,636,985 (8,543,825) (3,047,729) 909,246 (2,138,483) (3,165,874) 909,246 (2,256,628) (3,202,992) 909,247 (2,293,745) (3,384,208) 909,246 108,405 (2,366,556) (12,800,803) 3,636,985 108,405 (9,055,413) (3,123,707) 909,246 (2,214,461) (3,153,458) 909,246 (2,244,212) (3,366,400) 926,988 (2,439,412) (3,407,189) 943,056 (2,464,133) (13,050,754) 3,688,536 (9,362,218) (3,191,178) 949,150 (2,242,028) (3,288,305) 950,816 (2,337,489) (2,675,658) 441,770 (2,233,888) (2,870,851) 440,362 (2,430,489) (12,025,992) 2,782,098 (9,243,894) Tax Expenses (698,893) 33,869 (665,024) (788,056) 54,768 (733,288) (578,999) (219,627) (798,626) (770,247) 8,283 (761,964) (2,836,195) (122,707) (2,958,902) (845,566) 42,533 (803,033) (618,821) (151,729) (770,550) (780,493) 2,292 (778,201) (782,834) (3,351) (786,185) (3,027,714) (110,256) (3,137,970) (791,988) 41,688 (750,300) (602,078) (174,117) (776,195) (802,908) (9,224) (812,132) (790,794) (57,260) 62,589 (785,465) (2,987,768) (198,912) 62,589 (3,124,091) (834,305) 67,578 (766,727) (838,171) 56,533 (781,638) (758,945) (131,332) 122,113 (768,164) (714,961) (107,409) (822,370) (3,146,382) (114,631) 122,113 (3,138,900) (416,050) (512,984) - 0 (929,034) (706,808) 95,878 - 0 (278,356) (889,286) 101,445 (871,352) - 0 (769,907) (849,498) 65,007 - 0 (784,491) (1,870,911) (1,223,450) (278,356) (3,372,717) Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries 1,071 1,071 502 502 (571) (571) 3,072 3,072 4,074 4,074 386 386 345 345 363 363 (18) (18) 1,076 1,076 217 217 5,279 5,279 17,055 17,055 (2,438) (2,438) 20,113 - 0 20,113 (58) (58) 349 349 253 253 2,005 2,005 2,549 2,549 629 629 217 217 223 223 436 436 1,505 1,505 Other Operating Income 399,735 399,735 516,909 516,909 574,760 574,760 410,286 410,286 1,901,690 1,901,690 405,557 405,557 457,258 457,258 382,417 382,417 613,149 613,149 1,858,381 1,858,381 413,270 413,270 582,687 582,687 515,639 515,639 619,934 (567,508) 52,426 2,131,530 (567,508) 1,564,022 564,016 564,016 683,417 683,417 870,688 870,688 761,662 761,662 2,879,783 2,879,783 1,008,900 (420,409) 588,491 7,565,842 111,353 (7,032,065) 645,130 1,150,752 (457,253) (765,159) (71,660) 1,373,496 (264,746) 1,108,750 11,098,990 (1,031,056) (7,797,224) 2,270,711 Other Operating Expenses (1,065,740) (1,065,740) (1,296,980) (1,296,980) (1,351,240) (1,351,240) (1,910,697) 648,783 (1,261,914) (5,624,657) 648,783 (4,975,874) (1,235,345) (1,235,345) (1,209,302) (1,209,302) (1,241,491) (1,241,491) (1,315,396) (1,315,396) (5,001,534) (5,001,534) (1,131,722) (1,131,722) (1,199,068) (1,199,068) (1,460,885) (1,460,885) (1,987,949) 1,106,794 (881,155) (5,779,624) 1,106,794 (4,672,830) (1,369,640) (1,369,640) (1,127,408) (1,127,408) (1,351,723) (1,351,723) (1,611,213) (1,611,213) (5,459,984) (5,459,984) (2,133,694) 742,824 (1,390,870) (2,466,871) (96,225) 993,180 (1,569,916) (2,884,520) 1,285,138 827,115 (772,267) (1,181,706) (729,367) (1,911,073) (8,666,791) 1,202,371 1,820,295 (5,644,125) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,624,344 (163,634) - 0 813,705 (312,841) 1,961,574 1,303,480 (301,264) - 0 738,043 (307,940) 1,432,319 (570,542) 1,830,534 - 0 775,879 (311,553) 1,724,318 589,984 157,869 - 0 775,874 (324,809) 648,783 1,847,701 2,947,266 1,523,505 - 0 3,103,501 (1,257,143) 648,783 6,965,912 1,632,751 (266,502) - 0 909,246 (364,935) 1,910,560 (547,089) 1,358,929 - 0 909,246 (208,578) 1,512,507 882,057 97,549 - 0 909,246 (213,956) 1,674,896 615,831 137,019 - 0 909,247 (193,023) 148,492 1,617,566 2,583,550 1,326,994 - 0 3,636,985 (980,492) 148,492 6,715,529 1,096,107 (246,728) - 0 909,246 (245,480) 1,513,145 (725,172) 1,529,144 - 0 909,246 (228,384) 1,484,834 694,620 218,360 - 0 909,247 (227,158) 1,595,070 (660,956) 667,742 - 0 909,246 (257,372) 1,020,238 1,678,899 404,599 2,168,518 - 0 3,636,985 (958,394) 1,020,238 6,271,947 1,527,798 (418,682) - 0 909,246 (277,667) 1,740,695 1,349,851 (323,402) - 0 909,246 (275,143) 1,660,552 (301,592) 1,236,550 - 0 926,988 (256,157) 122,113 1,727,902 (98,502) 1,059,014 - 0 943,056 (182,226) 1,721,342 2,477,555 1,553,480 - 0 3,688,536 (991,193) 122,113 6,850,492 (2,871,080) 4,207,570 - 0 949,150 (263,738) - 0 2,021,902 7,396,562 (786,408) - 0 950,816 (268,796) - 0 (5,353,758) 1,938,416 (6,218,177) 7,487,081 - 0 441,770 (260,647) - 0 750,550 2,200,577 1,315,197 (599,848) - 0 440,362 (467,187) (301,447) 1,226,426 1,613,503 (377,498) 10,308,394 - 0 2,782,098 (1,260,368) (301,447) (3,376,783) 7,774,397 NONOPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME 43,487 43,487 125,109 125,109 40,912 40,912 745,607 (648,783) 96,824 955,115 (648,783) 306,332 42,945 42,945 (7,836) (7,836) (1,824) (1,824) 184,874 (148,492) 36,382 218,159 (148,492) 69,667 86,920 86,920 112,380 112,380 10,207 10,207 1,048,304 (1,020,238) 28,066 1,257,811 (1,020,238) 237,573 8,763 8,763 36,633 36,633 67,477 67,477 27,879 27,879 140,752 140,752 78,268 78,268 38,956 38,956 771,590 (750,550) 21,040 (322,407) 301,447 (20,960) 566,407 301,447 (750,550) 117,304 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME AND PROFIT SHARING 1,667,831 (163,634) - 0 813,705 (312,841) 2,005,061 1,428,589 (301,264) - 0 738,043 (307,940) 1,557,428 (529,630) 1,830,534 - 0 775,879 (311,553) 1,765,230 1,335,591 157,869 - 0 775,874 (324,809) - 0 1,944,525 3,902,381 1,523,505 - 0 3,103,501 (1,257,143) - 0 7,272,244 1,675,696 (266,502) - 0 909,246 (364,935) 1,953,505 (554,925) 1,358,929 - 0 909,246 (208,578) 1,504,671 880,233 97,549 - 0 909,246 (213,956) 1,673,072 800,705 137,019 - 0 909,247 (193,023) - 0 1,653,948 2,801,709 1,326,994 - 0 3,636,985 (980,492) - 0 6,785,196 1,183,027 (246,728) - 0 909,246 (245,480) 1,600,065 (612,792) 1,529,144 - 0 909,246 (228,384) 1,597,214 704,827 218,360 - 0 909,247 (227,158) 1,605,277 387,348 667,742 - 0 909,246 (257,372) 1,706,964 1,662,410 2,168,518 - 0 3,636,985 (958,394) - 0 6,509,519 1,536,561 (418,682) - 0 909,246 (277,667) 1,749,458 1,386,484 (323,402) - 0 909,246 (275,143) 1,697,185 (234,115) 1,236,550 - 0 926,988 (256,157) 122,113 1,795,379 (70,623) 1,059,014 - 0 943,056 (182,226) 1,749,221 2,618,307 1,553,480 - 0 3,688,536 (991,193) 122,113 6,991,244 (2,792,812) 4,207,570 - 0 949,150 (263,738) - 0 2,100,170 7,435,518 (786,408) - 0 950,816 (268,796) - 0 (5,353,758) 1,977,372 (5,446,587) 7,487,081 - 0 441,770 (260,647) - 0 (0) 2,221,617 992,790 (599,848) - 0 440,362 (467,187) - 0 1,226,426 1,592,542 188,909 10,308,394 - 0 2,782,098 (1,260,368) (0) (4,127,332) 7,891,700 INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES (323,826) 163,634 - 0 - 0 (160,192) (293,114) 301,264 - 0 - 0 8,150 1,722,693 (1,830,534) - 0 - 0 (107,841) (113,098) (157,869) - 0 - 0 (270,967) 992,655 (1,523,505) - 0 - 0 (530,850) (414,956) 266,502 - 0 - 0 (148,454) 1,345,236 (1,358,929) - 0 - 0 (13,693) (30,442) (97,549) - 0 - 0 (127,991) 130,771 (137,019) - 0 - 0 (6,248) 1,030,609 (1,326,994) - 0 - 0 (296,385) (284,933) 246,728 - 0 - 0 (38,205) 1,436,338 (1,529,144) - 0 - 0 (92,806) 67,256 (218,360) - 0 - 0 (151,104) 432,182 (667,742) - 0 - 0 (235,560) 1,650,843 (2,168,518) - 0 - 0 - 0 (517,675) (687,384) 418,682 - 0 - 0 (268,702) (553,521) 323,402 - 0 - 0 (230,119) 1,076,629 (1,236,550) - 0 - 0 - 0 (122,113) (282,034) 896,953 (1,059,014) - 0 - 0 - 0 (162,061) 732,677 (1,553,480) - 0 - 0 - 0 (122,113) (942,916) 3,799,824 (4,207,570) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (407,746) (3,276,560) 786,408 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,197,147 (293,004) 7,056,057 (7,487,081) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (431,024) 681,743 599,848 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,226,426) 55,166 8,261,064 (10,308,394) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 970,722 (1,076,608) Provision for Income Tax (166,084) 163,634 (2,450) (577,002) 301,264 (275,738) 232,452 (1,830,534) (1,598,082) 83,491 (157,869) (74,378) (427,143) (1,523,505) (1,950,648) (307,155) 266,502 (40,653) (97,229) (1,358,929) (1,456,158) 21,964 (97,549) (75,585) 111,181 (137,019) (25,838) (271,239) (1,326,994) (1,598,233) (375,742) 246,728 (129,014) 201,350 (1,529,144) (1,327,794) (58,829) (218,360) (277,189) 109,935 (667,742) (557,807) (123,286) (2,168,518) - 0 (2,291,804) (120,042) 418,682 298,640 (623,169) 323,402 (299,767) (100,151) (1,236,550) (122,113) (1,458,814) 218,306 (1,059,014) (840,708) (625,056) (1,553,480) (122,113) (2,300,649) (205,999) (4,207,570) (4,413,569) (125,982) 786,408 2,197,147 2,857,574 (101,711) (7,487,081) (7,588,792) (275,944) 599,848 (1,226,426) (902,521) (709,636) (10,308,394) 970,722 (10,047,308) Provision for Social Contribution Tax (114,123) (114,123) (397,415) (397,415) 194,620 194,620 (7,852) (7,852) (324,770) (324,770) (198,488) (198,488) (89,104) (89,104) (17,930) (17,930) 26,422 26,422 (279,100) (279,100) (240,825) (240,825) 94,174 94,174 (83,266) (83,266) (97,147) (97,147) (327,064) - 0 (327,064) (70,583) (70,583) (380,654) (380,654) (84,094) (84,094) 146,376 146,376 (388,955) (388,955) (105,079) (105,079) (81,877) (81,877) (172,646) (172,646) (76,615) (76,615) (436,217) (436,217) Deferred Tax Credits (43,619) (43,619) 681,303 681,303 1,295,621 1,295,621 (188,737) (188,737) 1,744,568 1,744,568 90,687 90,687 1,531,569 1,531,569 (34,476) (34,476) (6,832) (6,832) 1,580,948 1,580,948 331,634 331,634 1,140,814 1,140,814 209,351 209,351 419,394 419,394 2,101,193 - 0 2,101,193 (496,759) (496,759) 450,302 450,302 1,260,874 1,260,874 532,271 532,271 1,746,688 1,746,688 4,110,902 4,110,902 (3,068,701) (3,068,701) 7,330,414 7,330,414 1,034,302 1,034,302 9,406,917 9,406,917 PROFIT SHARING (312,841) 312,841 - 0 (307,940) 307,940 - 0 (311,553) 311,553 - 0 (324,809) 324,809 - 0 (1,257,143) 1,257,143 - 0 (364,935) 364,935 - 0 (208,578) 208,578 - 0 (213,956) 213,956 - 0 (193,023) 193,023 - 0 (980,492) 980,492 - 0 (245,480) 245,480 - 0 (228,384) 228,384 - 0 (227,158) 227,158 - 0 (257,372) 257,372 - 0 (958,394) 958,394 - 0 - 0 (277,667) 277,667 - 0 (275,143) 275,143 - 0 (256,157) 256,157 - 0 (182,226) 182,226 - 0 (991,193) 991,193 - 0 (263,738) 263,738 - 0 (268,796) 268,796 - 0 (260,647) 260,647 - 0 (467,187) 467,187 - 0 (1,260,368) 1,260,368 - 0 MINORITY INTEREST (18,203) (18,203) (16,211) (16,211) (15,898) (15,898) (30,378) (30,378) (80,690) (80,690) (30,834) (30,834) (18,206) (18,206) (35,853) (35,853) (41,186) (41,186) (126,079) (126,079) (43,295) (43,295) (94,454) (94,454) (47,567) (47,567) (62,216) (62,216) (247,532) - 0 (247,532) (53,111) (53,111) (30,297) (30,297) (49,528) (49,528) (65,685) (65,685) (198,621) (198,621) (59,514) (59,514) (9,182) (9,182) (82,487) (82,487) (40,226) (40,226) (191,409) (191,409) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 1,012,961 - 0 - 0 813,705 1,826,666 811,324 - 0 - 0 738,043 1,549,367 865,612 - 0 - 0 775,879 1,641,491 867,306 - 0 - 0 775,874 1,643,180 3,557,203 - 0 - 0 3,103,501 6,660,704 864,971 - 0 - 0 909,246 1,774,217 563,527 - 0 - 0 909,246 1,472,773 599,982 - 0 - 0 909,246 1,509,228 697,267 - 0 - 0 909,247 - 0 - 0 1,606,514 2,725,747 - 0 - 0 3,636,985 - 0 - 0 6,362,732 609,319 - 0 - 0 909,246 - 0 1,518,565 500,708 - 0 - 0 909,246 - 0 1,409,954 497,358 - 0 - 0 909,247 - 0 1,406,605 499,942 - 0 - 0 909,246 - 0 1,409,188 2,107,327 - 0 - 0 3,636,985 - 0 - 0 5,744,312 518,399 - 0 - 0 909,246 - 0 1,427,645 527,523 - 0 - 0 909,246 - 0 1,436,769 536,829 - 0 - 0 926,988 - 0 - 0 1,463,817 578,419 - 0 - 0 943,056 - 0 1,521,475 2,161,170 - 0 - 0 3,688,536 - 0 - 0 5,849,706 683,760 - 0 - 0 949,150 - 0 - 0 1,632,910 3,880,980 - 0 - 0 950,816 - 0 - 0 (3,156,611) 1,675,186 1,266,336 - 0 - 0 441,770 - 0 - 0 (0) 1,708,106 1,167,120 - 0 - 0 440,362 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,607,482 6,998,196 - 0 - 0 2,782,098 - 0 (0) (3,156,611) 6,623,684 Notes: 1. Fiscal Hedge: under Brazilian tax rules, gains (losses) derived from exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency investments are not taxable (tax deductible). This tax treatment leads to exchange rate exposure to taxes. An exchange rate hedge position was set up with the purpose of protecting the net profit from the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations related to this tax exposure. 2. Credit Recovery: reclassified from revenue from loan operations to allowance for loan losses and, from 2017 onwards, it includes provision for guarantees provided. 3. Amortization of goodwill: reversal of goodwill amortization expenses. 5. Non-recurring events in the period: The gains related to the sale of Santander Seguros S.A. ("Santander Seguros") to Zurich Santander Insurance America, stood at R$ 649 million in 4Q11. This value is registered as "Non-operating (expenses) income". Additionally, we increased the provisions for contingencies in the same amount, during the period. 6. Others: Banco Santander recorded equity income gains of R$148.5 million referring to subsidiary that holds private equity investments and businesses related to banking supplementary services. 7. Others: there were two events in 4Q13 ( refers to the gain in the Santander Brasil Asset Management Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários sale and to the installment program and cash payment of tax and social security debts), generating revenue of R$1,508 million after taxes, which was entirely offset by expenses of the same amount, with no impact on net profit. For more details see page 20 of "2013 BR GAAP - EARNINGS". 8. Others: Refers to the effect on the calculation of tax credits resulted from the adhesion to the tax installment payment and payment in cash of tax and social security debts enacted by the Law 12,996/2014. 9. Others Events: a) Net interest income: adjustment to the appreciation of assets corresponding to the impairment of securities. b) Allowance for loan losses: constitution of additional provisions and isolated impacts from large companies. c) Tax Expenses: reversal of the upgrade of the Cofins provision for the year 2015 d) Other operating income/expenses: reversal of COFINS tax provisions totaling R$7.7 billion; the impairment of software, amounting to R$363 million, due to systems obsolescence and discontinuity; the impairment of payroll assets totaling R$534 million; and provisions for civil and tax contingencies amounting to R$735 million. In the 3Q15, the gain regarding to Cofins reimbursement, totaling R$ 765 million; impairment of assets totaling R$ 312 million; and others provisions totaling R$ 515 million. e) Income tax: Of the total of R $ 1,226 million, approximately R $ 800 million refer to the use of tax credits not activated in the fourth quarter of 2015, and the rest is the tax effect of non-recurring events in the margin and allowance for loan losses lines. f) Non-operating income: Sale of the custody business in 3Q15 g) In 3Q17: Adhered to the installment payment program for outstanding taxes and social security debts (in accordance with Provisory Act (MP) 783/2017). h) In 4Q17: Net Interest Income and Allowance for Loan Losses: Reclassification between the lines referring to the adjustment in the valuation of assets related to the impairment of securities. Administrative Expenses and Other Operating Income and Expenses: Adhesion to the installment payment program by the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 9 million in administrative expenses, R$ 27 million in other operating expenses and R$ 179 million reversal in other operating income) and write-down of intangible assets due to impairment in the amount of R$ 306 million. i) In 1Q18: Adhesion effect to the installment payment program for outstanding taxes and social security debts (in accordance with Provisional Measure No. 783/2017). j) In 2Q18: Includes a gain of R$ 816 million from the adjustment of post-employment benefits, additional provisions for contingencies in the amount of R$ 358 million, impairment of intangible assets (systems acquisition and development) in the amount of R$ 306 million and a write-off of tax credits in the amount of R$ 74 million. k) In 3Q18: Net Interest Income, Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Operating Income and Expenses: reclassifications between the lines referring to adjustments in the valuation of assets related to the impairment of securities (R$ 173 MM) and derivative instruments (R$ 127 MM). l) In 4Q18: Net Interest Income and Allowance for Loan Losses: reclassification between the lines referring to adjustments in the valuation of assets related to the impairment of securities. 10. Exchange rate variations/others: This also includes, in addition to the effect of exchange rate changes, reclassifications between results lines (net interest income, income from the allowance for loan losses, other operating income/expenses and non-operating income) for better comparability with previous quarters. Contents Contents Man_Reconciliation 2016 to 2018 RECONCILIAÇÃO BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. MANAGERIAL RECONCILIATION (Thousands of Brazilian Reais) Contents We present below the reconciliation between managerial results and accounting results. Accounting 1Q16 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 1Q16 Accounting 2Q16 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 2Q16 Accounting 3Q16 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 3Q16 Accounting 4Q16 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 4Q16 Accounting 2016 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 2016 Accounting 1Q17 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 1Q17 Accounting 2Q17 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 2Q17 Accounting 3Q17 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 3Q17 Accounting 4Q17 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 4Q17 Accounting 2017 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 2017 Accounting 1Q18 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 1Q18 Accounting 2Q18 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 2Q18 Accounting 3Q18 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 3Q18 Accounting 4Q18 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 4Q18 Accounting 2018 Reclassifications Others9 Managerial 2018 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange rate variation/ Others10 0 FINANCIAL INCOME 21,094,906 (3,433,809) (603,786) - 0 - 0 215,836 285,653 17,558,800 22,297,344 (3,648,378) (797,123) - 0 - 0 280,952 - 0 18,132,795 22,193,707 408,728 (725,468) - 0 - 0 (71,559) - 0 21,805,408 20,318,387 (41,386) (708,558) - 0 - 0 (85,313) 387,785 19,870,914 85,904,345 (6,714,845) (2,834,935) - 0 - 0 339,915 673,437 77,367,918 21,100,350 (966,783) (788,640) - 0 - 0 82,619 - 0 19,427,547 18,626,285 1,665,196 (546,551) - 0 - 0 28,541 - 0 19,773,472 20,025,546 (1,359,484) (622,397) - 0 - 0 45,106 - 0 18,088,770 16,558,601 1,469,375 (647,688) - 0 - 0 (249,974) 492,000 17,622,314 76,310,782 808,304 (2,605,275) - 0 - 0 (93,708) 492,000 74,912,103 19,577,662 166,788 (552,427) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 19,192,023 21,078,301 5,730,030 (576,749) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 26,231,583 19,008,360 1,514,591 (507,855) - 0 - 0 - 0 299,917 20,315,013 19,657,756 (1,544,087) (570,885) - 0 - 0 - 0 321,457 17,864,242 79,322,079 5,867,322 (2,207,915) - 0 - 0 - 0 621,375 83,602,860 Lending Operations 8,057,634 - 0 (603,786) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 7,453,848 8,483,717 - 0 (797,123) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 7,686,594 11,874,339 - 0 (725,468) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,148,871 11,880,163 - 0 (708,558) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,171,605 40,295,852 - 0 (2,834,935) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 37,460,918 10,921,482 - 0 (788,640) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,132,842 12,692,813 - 0 (546,551) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,146,262 10,936,858 - 0 (622,397) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,314,461 12,671,293 - 0 (647,688) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,023,605 47,222,446 - 0 (2,605,275) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 44,617,171 12,501,011 - 0 (552,427) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,948,584 16,480,036 - 0 (576,749) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 15,903,287 13,913,238 - 0 (507,855) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 13,405,383 12,297,058 - 0 (570,885) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,726,173 55,191,343 - 0 (2,207,915) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 52,983,428 Leasing Operations 111,939 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 111,939 111,895 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 111,895 113,922 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 113,922 115,336 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 115,336 453,092 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 453,092 107,465 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 107,465 103,429 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 103,429 97,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 97,671 90,411 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 90,411 398,976 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 398,976 95,769 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 95,769 100,179 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 100,179 98,222 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 98,222 93,826 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 93,826 387,996 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 387,996 Securities Transactions 5,806,990 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 285,653 6,092,643 5,432,271 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,432,271 6,962,548 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,962,548 5,260,161 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 387,785 5,647,945 23,461,969 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 673,437 24,135,406 5,169,224 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,169,224 4,572,978 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,572,978 5,531,526 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,531,526 3,824,935 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 492,000 4,316,935 19,098,663 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 492,000 19,590,663 6,153,221 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,153,221 6,265,357 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,265,357 5,264,712 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 173,180 5,437,892 6,082,296 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 321,457 6,403,753 23,765,586 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 494,637 24,260,223 Derivatives 1,531,966 (3,433,809) - 0 - 0 - 0 215,836 - 0 (1,686,007) 3,244,051 (3,648,378) - 0 - 0 - 0 280,952 - 0 (123,375) 628,813 408,728 - 0 - 0 - 0 (71,559) - 0 965,982 448,414 (41,386) - 0 - 0 - 0 (85,313) - 0 321,714 5,853,244 (6,714,845) - 0 - 0 - 0 339,915 - 0 (521,686) 1,932,217 (966,783) - 0 - 0 - 0 82,619 - 0 1,048,053 (838,648) 1,665,196 - 0 - 0 - 0 28,541 - 0 855,090 2,126,926 (1,359,484) - 0 - 0 - 0 45,106 - 0 812,547 (1,478,791) 1,469,375 - 0 - 0 - 0 (249,974) - 0 (259,390) 1,741,704 808,304 - 0 - 0 - 0 (93,708) - 0 2,456,300 (726,662) 166,788 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (559,874) (3,283,427) 5,730,030 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,446,603 (1,086,170) 1,514,591 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 126,737 555,158 (87,592) (1,544,087) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,631,679) (5,183,851) 5,867,322 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 126,737 810,208 Foreign Exchange Operations 3,973,338 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,973,338 3,277,644 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,277,644 716,127 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 716,127 763,753 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 763,753 8,730,862 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,730,862 1,265,811 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,265,811 653,735 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 653,735 (7,514) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,514) 356,541 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 356,541 2,268,573 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,268,573 654,947 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 654,947 587,648 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 587,648 (163,001) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (163,001) 281,430 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 281,430 1,361,024 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,361,024 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 1,611,934 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,611,934 1,746,315 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,746,315 1,895,934 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,895,934 1,849,085 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,849,085 7,103,268 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 7,103,268 1,703,334 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,703,334 1,438,320 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,438,320 1,337,389 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,337,389 1,090,078 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,090,078 5,569,121 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,569,121 895,228 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 895,228 922,894 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 922,894 991,121 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 991,121 990,738 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 990,738 3,799,981 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,799,981 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 1,105 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,105 1,452 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,452 2,024 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,024 1,476 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,476 6,057 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,057 817 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 817 3,658 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,658 2,690 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,690 4,134 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,134 11,299 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,299 4,148 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,148 5,614 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,614 (9,762) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (9,762) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (12,577,370) - 0 603,786 - 0 - 0 (125,794) (285,653) (12,385,030) (13,462,118) - 0 797,123 - 0 - 0 (175,986) - 0 (12,840,981) (17,118,317) - 0 725,468 - 0 - 0 17,087 - 0 (16,375,762) (15,953,064) - 0 708,558 - 0 - 0 1,959 517,000 (14,725,548) (59,110,868) - 0 2,834,935 - 0 - 0 (282,735) 231,347 (56,327,321) (13,579,622) - 0 838,507 - 0 - 0 (82,619) - 0 (12,823,735) (13,616,356) - 0 545,352 - 0 - 0 35,685 - 0 (13,035,319) (11,239,112) - 0 620,140 - 0 - 0 (35,848) - 0 (10,654,820) (10,928,590) - 0 614,858 - 0 - 0 26,273 (492,000) (10,779,459) (49,363,680) - 0 2,618,856 - 0 - 0 (56,509) (492,000) (47,293,333) (11,920,352) - 0 639,224 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (11,281,129) (18,293,946) - 0 595,542 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (17,698,404) (12,135,193) - 0 518,622 - 0 - 0 - 0 (173,180) (11,789,751) (10,033,689) - 0 565,490 - 0 - 0 - 0 (321,457) (9,789,656) (52,383,179) - 0 2,318,877 - 0 - 0 - 0 (494,637) (50,558,939) Funding Operations (13,126,762) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (13,126,762) (13,230,899) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (13,230,899) (12,606,265) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,606,265) (11,582,093) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (11,582,093) (50,546,019) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (50,546,019) (11,020,390) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (11,020,390) (8,677,513) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,677,513) (9,111,390) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (9,111,390) (6,135,310) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (6,135,310) (34,944,603) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (34,944,603) (7,638,187) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,638,187) (7,834,449) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,834,449) (7,026,437) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,026,437) (8,143,742) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,143,742) (30,642,814) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (30,642,814) Borrowings and Onlendings 3,165,990 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,165,990 2,905,116 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,905,116 (932,690) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (932,690) (463,629) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (463,629) 4,674,787 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,674,787 460,640 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 460,640 (1,997,559) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,997,559) 885,224 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 885,224 (1,988,581) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,988,581) (2,640,276) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,640,276) (991,014) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (991,014) (7,260,188) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,260,188) (2,145,007) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,145,007) 1,340,206 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,340,206 (9,056,003) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (9,056,003) Allowance for Loan Losses (2,616,598) - 0 603,786 - 0 - 0 (125,794) (285,653) (2,424,259) (3,136,334) - 0 797,123 - 0 - 0 (175,986) - 0 (2,515,197) (3,579,362) - 0 725,468 - 0 - 0 17,087 - 0 (2,836,807) (3,907,342) - 0 708,558 - 0 - 0 1,959 517,000 (2,679,826) (13,239,636) - 0 2,834,935 - 0 - 0 (282,735) 231,347 (10,456,089) (3,019,872) - 0 838,507 - 0 - 0 (82,619) - 0 (2,263,985) (2,941,284) - 0 545,352 - 0 - 0 35,685 - 0 (2,360,247) (3,012,946) - 0 620,140 - 0 - 0 (35,848) - 0 (2,428,654) (2,804,699) - 0 614,858 - 0 - 0 26,273 (492,000) (2,655,568) (11,778,801) - 0 2,618,856 - 0 - 0 (56,509) (492,000) (9,708,454) (3,291,151) - 0 639,224 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,651,927) (3,199,309) - 0 595,542 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,603,767) (2,963,749) - 0 518,622 - 0 - 0 - 0 (173,180) (2,618,307) (3,230,153) - 0 565,490 - 0 - 0 - 0 (321,457) (2,986,120) (12,684,362) - 0 2,318,877 - 0 - 0 - 0 (494,637) (10,860,122) GROSS PROFIT FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 8,517,536 (3,433,809) - 0 - 0 - 0 90,042 - 0 5,173,770 8,835,227 (3,648,378) - 0 - 0 - 0 104,966 - 0 5,291,815 5,075,390 408,728 - 0 - 0 - 0 (54,473) - 0 5,429,646 4,365,323 (41,386) - 0 - 0 - 0 (83,355) 904,785 5,145,367 26,793,477 (6,714,845) - 0 - 0 - 0 57,181 904,785 21,040,597 7,520,728 (966,783) 49,867 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,603,812 5,009,929 1,665,196 (1,199) - 0 - 0 64,227 - 0 6,738,153 8,786,434 (1,359,484) (2,257) - 0 - 0 9,257 - 0 7,433,950 5,630,011 1,469,375 (32,830) - 0 - 0 (223,701) - 0 6,842,855 26,947,102 808,304 13,581 - 0 - 0 (150,217) - 0 27,618,770 7,657,310 166,788 86,797 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 7,910,894 2,784,355 5,730,030 18,793 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,533,179 6,873,167 1,514,591 10,767 - 0 - 0 - 0 126,737 8,525,262 9,624,067 (1,544,087) (5,395) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,074,586 26,938,900 5,867,322 110,962 - 0 - 0 - 0 126,737 33,043,921 OTHER OPERATING/(EXPENSES) INCOME (3,710,834) 335,745 - 0 447,415 (318,360) (90,042) - 0 (3,336,076) (3,522,534) 356,725 - 0 458,639 (295,750) (104,966) - 0 (3,107,886) (3,129,474) (39,964) - 0 448,167 (332,913) 54,473 - 0 (2,999,712) (2,674,134) 4,047 - 0 451,351 (261,798) 83,355 (450,000) (2,847,180) (13,036,977) 656,553 - 0 1,805,572 (1,208,821) (57,181) (450,000) (12,290,854) (3,373,829) 94,529 (49,867) 455,661 (319,190) - 0 - 0 (3,192,696) (3,050,684) (162,818) 1,199 455,803 (345,738) (64,227) - 0 (3,166,465) (4,066,359) 132,925 2,257 457,075 (437,843) (9,257) 247,195 (3,674,007) (3,068,224) (143,805) 32,830 166,163 (357,238) 223,701 162,777 (2,983,796) (13,559,096) (79,169) (13,581) 1,534,701 (1,460,009) 150,217 409,972 (13,016,965) (2,816,569) (16,308) (86,797) 69,372 (466,304) - 0 (50,470) (3,367,075) (2,725,013) (460,098) (18,793) 69,782 (433,837) - 0 (152,132) (3,720,091) (3,062,768) 69,949 (10,767) 69,782 (452,175) - 0 (126,737) (3,512,717) (3,633,614) 150,975 5,395 69,782 (259,711) - 0 - 0 (3,667,173) (12,237,965) (255,482) (110,962) 278,718 (1,612,027) - 0 (329,339) (14,267,057) Income from Services Rendered 2,231,679 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,231,679 2,398,435 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,398,435 2,452,921 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,452,921 2,768,813 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,768,813 9,851,849 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 9,851,849 2,711,962 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,711,962 2,761,841 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,761,841 2,792,474 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,792,474 3,116,566 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,116,566 11,382,843 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,382,843 2,975,023 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,975,023 3,074,868 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,074,868 2,946,381 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,946,381 3,490,981 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,490,981 12,487,253 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,487,253 Income from Banking Fees 752,597 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 752,597 817,309 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 817,309 869,464 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 869,464 971,295 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 971,295 3,410,665 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,410,665 997,028 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 997,028 1,030,463 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,030,463 1,078,316 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,078,316 1,122,109 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,122,109 4,227,916 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,227,916 1,164,359 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,164,359 1,199,690 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,199,690 1,188,809 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,188,809 1,245,145 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,245,145 4,798,003 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,798,003 Personnel Expenses (1,788,467) - 0 - 0 - 0 (318,360) - 0 - 0 (2,106,827) (1,761,486) - 0 - 0 - 0 (295,750) - 0 - 0 (2,057,236) (1,803,438) - 0 - 0 - 0 (332,913) - 0 - 0 (2,136,351) (2,135,523) - 0 - 0 - 0 (261,798) - 0 - 0 (2,397,321) (7,488,914) - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,208,821) - 0 - 0 (8,697,735) (1,881,136) - 0 - 0 - 0 (319,190) - 0 - 0 (2,200,326) (1,859,527) - 0 - 0 - 0 (345,738) - 0 - 0 (2,205,265) (1,881,442) - 0 - 0 - 0 (437,843) - 0 - 0 (2,319,285) (2,009,359) - 0 - 0 - 0 (357,238) - 0 - 0 (2,366,597) (7,631,464) - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,460,009) - 0 - 0 (9,091,473) (1,851,170) - 0 - 0 - 0 (466,304) - 0 - 0 (2,317,474) (1,864,194) - 0 - 0 - 0 (433,837) - 0 - 0 (2,298,031) (1,895,039) - 0 - 0 - 0 (452,175) - 0 - 0 (2,347,214) (2,142,951) - 0 - 0 - 0 (259,711) - 0 - 0 (2,402,662) (7,753,354) - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,612,027) - 0 - 0 (9,365,381) Other Administrative Expenses (2,661,487) - 0 - 0 447,415 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,214,072) (2,732,538) - 0 - 0 458,639 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,273,899) (2,747,930) - 0 - 0 448,167 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,299,763) (2,885,203) - 0 - 0 451,351 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,433,852) (11,027,157) - 0 - 0 1,805,572 - 0 - 0 - 0 (9,221,585) (2,884,307) - 0 - 0 455,661 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,428,646) (2,800,227) - 0 - 0 455,803 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,344,424) (3,048,765) - 0 - 0 457,075 - 0 - 0 104,765 (2,486,925) (2,991,319) - 0 - 0 166,163 - 0 - 0 9,129 (2,816,027) (11,724,618) - 0 - 0 1,534,701 - 0 - 0 113,894 (10,076,023) (2,565,888) - 0 - 0 69,372 - 0 - 0 95 (2,496,420) (2,650,457) - 0 - 0 69,782 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,580,675) (2,759,460) - 0 - 0 69,782 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,689,678) (3,169,588) - 0 - 0 69,782 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,099,806) (11,145,393) - 0 - 0 278,718 - 0 - 0 95 (10,866,580) Tax Expenses (1,140,125) 335,745 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (804,380) (1,166,513) 356,725 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (809,788) (781,826) (39,964) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (821,790) (902,647) 4,047 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (898,600) (3,991,110) 656,553 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,334,557) (1,000,244) 94,529 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (905,715) (729,195) (162,818) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (892,013) (1,047,233) 132,925 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (914,308) (810,803) (143,805) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (954,608) (3,587,475) (79,169) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,666,644) (952,279) (16,308) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (968,586) (568,439) (460,098) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,028,537) (1,081,862) 69,949 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,011,914) (1,198,004) 150,975 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,047,029) (3,800,585) (255,482) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,056,067) Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries 1,511 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,511 1,478 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,478 1,051 - 0 - 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,051 2,481 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,481 6,522 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,522 5,371 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,371 10,638 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,638 10,226 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,226 (956) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (956) 25,279 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 25,279 2,516 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,516 6,483 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,483 4,888 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,888 5,025 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,025 18,912 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 18,912 Other Operating Income 1,114,029 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 118,951 - 0 1,232,980 1,113,018 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 88,517 - 0 1,201,535 1,002,206 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (9,281) - 0 992,925 973,715 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (154,283) - 0 819,431 4,202,967 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 43,904 - 0 4,246,871 1,212,596 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,212,596 827,269 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 827,269 958,570 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (76,562) 882,008 1,057,808 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,057,808 4,056,243 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (76,562) 3,979,681 701,724 - 0 (86,797) - 0 - 0 - 0 (52,606) 562,321 1,369,415 - 0 (18,793) - 0 - 0 - 0 (816,157) 534,465 1,328,675 - 0 (10,767) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,317,908 779,276 - 0 5,395 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 784,671 4,179,090 - 0 (110,962) - 0 - 0 - 0 (868,763) 3,199,365 Other Operating Expenses (2,220,571) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (208,993) - 0 (2,429,564) (2,192,238) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (193,483) - 0 (2,385,721) (2,121,924) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 63,754 - 0 (2,058,170) (1,467,066) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 237,638 (450,000) (1,679,428) (8,001,799) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (101,085) (450,000) (8,552,883) (2,535,099) - 0 (49,867) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,584,966) (2,291,946) - 0 1,199 - 0 - 0 (64,227) - 0 (2,354,974) (2,928,505) - 0 2,257 - 0 - 0 (9,257) 218,992 (2,716,513) (2,552,270) - 0 32,830 - 0 - 0 223,701 153,648 (2,142,091) (10,307,820) - 0 (13,581) - 0 - 0 150,217 372,640 (9,798,543.78) (2,290,854) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,041 (2,288,813) (3,292,379) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 664,025 (2,628,354) (2,795,160) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (126,737) (2,921,897) (2,643,498) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,643,498) (11,021,891) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 539,329 (10,482,562) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 4,806,702 (3,098,063) - 0 447,415 (318,360) 0 - 0 1,837,694 5,312,693 (3,291,653) - 0 458,639 (295,750) (0) - 0 2,183,929 1,945,916 368,764 - 0 448,167 (332,913) - 0 - 0 2,429,934 1,691,189 (37,340) - 0 451,351 (261,798) (0) 454,785 2,298,187 13,756,500 (6,058,292) - 0 1,805,572 (1,208,821) (0) 454,785 8,749,743 4,146,899 (872,255) - 0 455,661 (319,190) - 0 - 0 3,411,115 1,959,245 1,502,379 - 0 455,803 (345,738) - 0 - 0 3,571,688 4,720,075 (1,226,559) - 0 457,075 (437,843) - 0 247,195 3,759,943 2,561,787 1,325,570 (0) 166,163 (357,238) - 0 162,777 3,859,059 13,388,006 729,135 (0) 1,534,701 (1,460,009) - 0 409,972 14,601,805 4,840,741 150,480 - 0 69,372 (466,304) - 0 (50,470) 4,543,819 59,342 5,269,932 (0) 69,782 (433,837) - 0 (152,132) 4,813,087 3,810,399 1,584,539 0 69,782 (452,175) - 0 (0) 5,012,545 5,990,453 (1,393,111) (0) 69,782 (259,711) - 0 - 0 4,407,412 14,700,935 5,611,840 - 0 278,718 (1,612,027) - 0 (202,602) 18,776,864 NONOPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME 25,762 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 25,762 (4,669) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,669) 19,887 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 19,887 (455,258) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 450,000 (5,258) (414,277) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 450,000 35,723 (68,400) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (68,400) (209,677) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (209,677) (34,545) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (34,545) 53,027 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 53,027 (259,595) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (259,595) 12,555 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,555 14,721 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 14,721 6,184 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,184 159,599 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 159,599 193,059 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 193,059 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME AND PROFIT SHARING 4,832,464 (3,098,063) - 0 447,415 (318,360) 0 - 0 1,863,456 5,308,024 (3,291,653) - 0 458,639 (295,750) (0) - 0 2,179,260 1,965,803 368,764 - 0 448,167 (332,913) - 0 - 0 2,449,821 1,235,931 (37,340) - 0 451,351 (261,798) (0) 904,785 2,292,929 13,342,223 (6,058,292) - 0 1,805,572 (1,208,821) (0) 904,785 8,785,466 4,078,499 (872,255) - 0 455,661 (319,190) - 0 - 0 3,342,715 1,749,568 1,502,379 - 0 455,803 (345,738) - 0 - 0 3,362,011 4,685,530 (1,226,559) - 0 457,075 (437,843) - 0 247,195 3,725,398 2,614,814 1,325,570 (0) 166,163 (357,238) - 0 162,777 3,912,086 13,128,411 729,135 (0) 1,534,701 (1,460,009) - 0 409,972 14,342,210 4,853,296 150,480 - 0 69,372 (466,304) - 0 (50,470) 4,556,374 74,063 5,269,932 (0) 69,782 (433,837) - 0 (152,132) 4,827,808 3,816,583 1,584,539 0 69,782 (452,175) - 0 (0) 5,018,729 6,150,052 (1,393,111) (0) 69,782 (259,711) - 0 - 0 4,567,011 14,893,994 5,611,840 - 0 278,718 (1,612,027) - 0 (202,602) 18,969,923 INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES (3,302,689) 3,098,063 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (204,626) (3,610,187) 3,291,653 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (318,534) (112,768) (368,764) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (481,533) 542,091 37,340 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (904,785) (325,354) (6,483,554) 6,058,292 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (904,785) (1,330,046) (1,845,271) 872,255 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (973,016) 576,397 (1,502,379) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (925,982) (2,343,079) 1,226,559 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 86,801 (1,029,720) 333,662 (1,325,570) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (75,113) (1,067,021) (3,278,291) (729,135) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,687 (3,995,739) (1,484,923) (150,480) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,349 (1,615,054) 3,421,001 (5,269,932) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 134,904 (1,714,027) (240,109) (1,584,539) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,824,648) (2,431,120) 1,393,111 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,038,009) (735,151) (5,611,840) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 155,253 (6,191,738) Provision for Income Tax (564,035) 3,098,063 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,534,028 (552,898) 3,291,653 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,738,755 (443,947) (368,764) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (812,712) 978,969 37,340 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (904,785) 111,524 (581,912) 6,058,292 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (904,785) 4,571,596 (876,321) 872,255 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,066) (289,861) (1,502,379) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,792,240) (778,733) 1,226,559 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 86,801 534,626 416,747 (1,325,570) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (75,113) (983,936) (1,528,168) (729,135) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 11,687 (2,245,616) (519,667) (150,480) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,349 (649,798) 145,735 (5,269,932) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 134,904 (4,989,293) (309,146) (1,584,539) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,893,685) (575,366) 1,393,111 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 817,745 (1,258,444) (5,611,840) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 155,253 (6,715,031) Provision for Social Contribution Tax (550,641) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (550,641) (471,816) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (471,816) (386,757) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (386,757) 767,545 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 767,545 (641,669) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (641,669) (696,915) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (696,915) (184,382) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (184,382) (520,553) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (520,553) 442,680 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 442,680 (959,170) 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (959,170) (375,557) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (375,557) 142,514 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 142,514 (215,730) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (215,730) (369,436) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (369,436) (818,209) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (818,209) Deferred Tax Credits (2,188,013) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,188,013) (2,585,473) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,585,473) 717,936 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 717,936 (1,204,423) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,204,423) (5,259,973) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (5,259,973) (272,035) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (272,035) 1,050,640 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,050,640 (1,043,793) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,043,793) (525,765) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (525,765) (790,953) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (790,953) (589,699) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (589,699) 3,132,752 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,132,752 284,767 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 284,767 (1,486,318) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,486,318) 1,341,502 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,341,502 PROFIT SHARING (318,360) - 0 - 0 - 0 318,360 - 0 - 0 - 0 (295,750) - 0 - 0 - 0 295,750 - 0 - 0 - 0 (332,913) - 0 - 0 - 0 332,913 - 0 - 0 - 0 (261,798) - 0 - 0 - 0 261,798 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,208,821) - 0 - 0 - 0 1,208,821 - 0 - 0 - 0 (319,190) - 0 - 0 - 0 319,190 - 0 - 0 - 0 (345,738) - 0 - 0 - 0 345,738 - 0 - 0 - 0 (437,843) - 0 - 0 - 0 437,843 - 0 - 0 - 0 (357,238) - 0 - 0 - 0 357,238 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,460,009) - 0 - 0 - 0 1,460,009 - 0 - 0 - 0 (466,304) - 0 - 0 - 0 466,304 - 0 - 0 - 0 (433,837) - 0 - 0 - 0 433,837 - 0 - 0 - 0 (452,175) - 0 - 0 - 0 452,175 - 0 - 0 - 0 (259,711) - 0 - 0 - 0 259,711 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,612,027) - 0 - 0 - 0 1,612,027 - 0 - 0 - 0 MINORITY INTEREST 1,325 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,325 (54,719) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (54,719) (84,600) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (84,600) 21,109 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 21,109 (116,886) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (116,886) (89,583) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (89,583) (100,761) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (100,761) (109,936) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (109,936) (93,254) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (93,254) (393,534) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (393,534) (82,336) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (82,336) (89,014) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (89,014) (85,614) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (85,614) (123,707) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (123,707) (380,671) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (380,671) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 1,212,740 - 0 - 0 447,415 - 0 0 - 0 1,660,155 1,347,368 - 0 - 0 458,639 - 0 (0) - 0 1,806,007 1,435,521 - 0 - 0 448,167 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,883,688 1,537,333 - 0 - 0 451,351 - 0 (0) 0 1,988,684 5,532,962 - 0 - 0 1,805,572 - 0 (0) 0 7,338,534 1,824,455 - 0 - 0 455,661 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,280,116 1,879,466 - 0 - 0 455,803 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,335,269 1,794,672 - 0 - 0 457,075 - 0 - 0 333,995 2,585,742 2,497,984 - 0 (0) 166,163 - 0 - 0 87,664 2,751,810 7,996,577 - 0 (0) 1,534,701 - 0 - 0 421,659 9,952,937 2,819,733 - 0 - 0 69,372 - 0 - 0 (30,121) 2,858,984 2,972,213 - 0 (0) 69,782 - 0 - 0 (17,228) 3,024,767 3,038,685 - 0 0 69,782 - 0 - 0 (0) 3,108,467 3,335,514 0 (0) 69,782 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,405,296 12,166,145 - 0 - 0 278,718 - 0 - 0 (47,349) 12,397,514 Notes: 1. Fiscal Hedge: under Brazilian tax rules, gains (losses) derived from exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency investments are not taxable (tax deductible). This tax treatment leads to exchange rate exposure to taxes. An exchange rate hedge position was set up with the purpose of protecting the net profit from the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations related to this tax exposure. 2. Credit Recovery: reclassified from revenue from loan operations to allowance for loan losses and, from 2017 onwards, it includes provision for guarantees provided. 3. Amortization of goodwill: reversal of goodwill amortization expenses. 5. Non-recurring events in the period: The gains related to the sale of Santander Seguros S.A. ("Santander Seguros") to Zurich Santander Insurance America, stood at R$ 649 million in 4Q11. This value is registered as "Non-operating (expenses) income". Additionally, we increased the provisions for contingencies in the same amount, during the period. 6. Others: Banco Santander recorded equity income gains of R$148.5 million referring to subsidiary that holds private equity investments and businesses related to banking supplementary services. 7. Others: there were two events in 4Q13 ( refers to the gain in the Santander Brasil Asset Management Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários sale and to the installment program and cash payment of tax and social security debts), generating revenue of R$1,508 million after taxes, which was entirely offset by expenses of the same amount, with no impact on net profit. For more details see page 20 of "2013 BR GAAP - EARNINGS". 8. Others: Refers to the effect on the calculation of tax credits resulted from the adhesion to the tax installment payment and payment in cash of tax and social security debts enacted by the Law 12,996/2014. 9. Others Events: a) Net interest income: adjustment to the appreciation of assets corresponding to the impairment of securities. b) Allowance for loan losses: constitution of additional provisions and isolated impacts from large companies. c) Tax Expenses: reversal of the upgrade of the Cofins provision for the year 2015 d) Other operating income/expenses: reversal of COFINS tax provisions totaling R$7.7 billion; the impairment of software, amounting to R$363 million, due to systems obsolescence and discontinuity; the impairment of payroll assets totaling R$534 million; and provisions for civil and tax contingencies amounting to R$735 million. In the 3Q15, the gain regarding to Cofins reimbursement, totaling R$ 765 million; impairment of assets totaling R$ 312 million; and others provisions totaling R$ 515 million. e) Income tax: Of the total of R $ 1,226 million, approximately R $ 800 million refer to the use of tax credits not activated in the fourth quarter of 2015, and the rest is the tax effect of non-recurring events in the margin and allowance for loan losses lines. f) Non-operating income: Sale of the custody business in 3Q15 g) In 3Q17: Adhered to the installment payment program for outstanding taxes and social security debts (in accordance with Provisory Act (MP) 783/2017). h) In 4Q17: Net Interest Income and Allowance for Loan Losses: Reclassification between the lines referring to the adjustment in the valuation of assets related to the impairment of securities. Administrative Expenses and Other Operating Income and Expenses: Adhesion to the installment payment program by the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 9 million in administrative expenses, R$ 27 million in other operating expenses and R$ 179 million reversal in other operating income) and write-down of intangible assets due to impairment in the amount of R$ 306 million. i) In 1Q18: Adhesion effect to the installment payment program for outstanding taxes and social security debts (in accordance with Provisional Measure No. 783/2017). j) In 2Q18: Includes a gain of R$ 816 million from the adjustment of post-employment benefits, additional provisions for contingencies in the amount of R$ 358 million, impairment of intangible assets (systems acquisition and development) in the amount of R$ 306 million and a write-off of tax credits in the amount of R$ 74 million. k) In 3Q18: Net Interest Income, Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Operating Income and Expenses: reclassifications between the lines referring to adjustments in the valuation of assets related to the impairment of securities (R$ 173 MM) and derivative instruments (R$ 127 MM). l) In 4Q18: Net Interest Income and Allowance for Loan Losses: reclassification between the lines referring to adjustments in the valuation of assets related to the impairment of securities. 10. Exchange rate variations/others: This also includes, in addition to the effect of exchange rate changes, reclassifications between results lines (net interest income, income from the allowance for loan losses, other operating income/expenses and non-operating income) for better comparability with previous quarters. Contents Contents Man_Reconciliation from 2019 RECONCILIAÇÃO BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. MANAGERIAL RECONCILIATION (Thousands of Brazilian Reais) Contents We present below the reconciliation between managerial results and accounting results. Accounting 1Q19 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 1Q19 Accounting 2Q19 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 2Q19 Accounting 3Q19 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 3Q19 Accounting 4Q19 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 4Q19 2019 Reclassifications Other events4 2019 Accounting 1Q20 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations Managerial 1Q20 Accounting 2Q20 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations Managerial 2Q20 Extraordinary provision expense4 Managerial 2Q20 w/o extraordinary provision Accounting 3Q20 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations Managerial 3Q20 Accounting 4Q20 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations Managerial 4Q20 2020 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations 2020 Extraordinary provision expense4 Managerial 2020 w/o extraordinary provision Accounting 1Q21 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations Managerial 1Q21 Accounting 2Q21 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 2Q21 Accounting 3Q21 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 3Q21 Accounting 4Q21 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 4Q21 Accounting 2021 Reclassifications Other events4 Getnet + cross-company eliminations Managerial 2021 Accounting 1Q22 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 1Q22 Accounting 2Q22 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 2Q22 Accounting 3Q22 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 3Q22 Accounting 4Q22 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 4Q22 Accounting 2022 Reclassifications Other events4 Managerial 2022 Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing Exchange Hedge1 Credit Recovery2 Amortization of goodwill3 Profit Sharing FINANCIAL INCOME 21,076,296 171,293 (170,697) - 0 - 0 - 0 25,529 21,102,421 18,514,686 (583,898) (323,338) - 0 - 0 - 0 99,000 17,706,451 28,100,880 2,881,499 (239,018) - 0 - 0 - 0 199,584 30,942,946 15,048,550 (1,204,615) (647,789) - 0 - 0 - 0 678,156 13,874,302 82,740,412 1,264,279 (1,380,841) - 0 - 0 - 0 1,002,269 83,626,120 51,691,916 12,825,654 (148,169) - 0 - 0 - 0 433,626 (11,759) 64,791,267 27,871,557 3,327,453 (261,041) - 0 - 0 - 0 80,489 1,544 31,020,003 - 0 31,020,003 21,783,259 2,138,298 (225,963) - 0 - 0 - 0 91,801 1,245 23,788,640 7,641,541 (4,708,393) (121,100) - 0 - 0 - 0 (43,241) 4,572 2,773,379 108,988,273 13,583,012 (756,274) - 0 - 0 - 0 562,675 (4,398) 122,373,289 - 0 122,373,289 37,756,910 2,394,071 (294,375) - 0 - 0 - 0 5,220 3,759 39,865,585 (7,503,768) (3,319,913) (354,440) - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,326) (11,181,447) 39,555,930 2,547,989 (721,139) - 0 - 0 - 0 10,575 41,393,354 29,303,170 889,834 (335,145) - 0 - 0 - 0 122,663 29,980,522 99,112,241 2,511,981 (1,705,099) - 0 - 0 - 0 135,132 3,759 100,058,014 (5,695,103) (301,322) (284,823) - 0 - 0 - 0 (29,803) (6,311,052) 48,094,723 179,446 (213,337) - 0 - 0 - 0 (41,706) 48,019,126 37,313,257 60,371 (271,514) - 0 - 0 - 0 (904) 37,101,210 20,055,744 (67,375) (163,240) - 0 - 0 - 0 41,064 19,866,193 99,768,621 (128,881) (932,914) - 0 - 0 - 0 (31,349) 98,675,478 Lending Operations 13,096,703 - 0 (170,697) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,926,006 13,173,767 - 0 (323,338) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,850,429 15,834,013 - 0 (239,018) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 15,594,995 13,386,778 - 0 (647,789) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,738,989 55,491,261 - 0 (1,380,841) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 54,110,420 20,655,005 - 0 (148,169) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,506,836 13,836,924 - 0 (261,041) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 13,575,883 - 0 13,575,883 12,980,453 - 0 (225,963) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,754,490 10,291,701 - 0 (121,100) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,170,601 57,764,083 - 0 (756,274) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 57,007,809 - 0 57,007,809 15,180,550 - 0 (294,375) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 14,886,175 10,236,522 - 0 (354,440) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 9,882,082 17,990,570 - 0 (721,139) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 17,269,430 17,764,240 - 0 (335,145) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 17,429,096 61,171,882 - 0 (1,705,099) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 59,466,783 13,877,342 - 0 (284,823) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 13,592,519 22,226,085 - 0 (213,337) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 22,012,748 20,893,184 - 0 (271,514) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,621,670 19,034,743 - 0 (163,240) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 18,871,503 76,031,354 - 0 (932,914) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 75,098,440 Leasing Operations 85,034 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 85,034 86,042 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 86,042 97,691 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 97,691 90,246 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 90,246 359,013 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 359,013 82,461 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 82,461 73,799 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 73,799 - 0 73,799 72,546 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 72,546 58,723 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 58,723 287,529 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 287,529 - 0 287,529 53,523 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 53,523 60,711 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 60,711 63,113 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 63,113 73,751 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 73,751 251,098 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 251,098 79,019 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 79,019 82,490 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 82,490 102,442 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 102,442 104,004 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 104,004 367,955 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 367,955 Securities Transactions 5,555,919 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 25,529 5,581,448 6,016,896 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 99,000 6,115,896 12,543,235 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 64,000 12,607,235 796,112 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 660,156 1,456,268 24,912,162 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 848,685 25,760,847 34,381,634 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (18,274) (11,759) 34,351,601 14,820,758 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 489 1,544 14,822,792 - 0 14,822,792 8,105,609 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,801 1,245 8,115,655 (3,073,047) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (43,241) 4,572 (3,111,716) 54,234,954 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (52,225) (4,398) 54,178,332 - 0 54,178,332 15,625,403 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 5,220 3,759 15,634,383 (13,845,006) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,326) (13,848,332) 14,558,192 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,575 14,568,766 9,081,405 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 110,623 9,192,028 25,419,994 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 123,092 3,759 25,546,845 (8,778,666) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (24,682) (8,803,348) 15,069,238 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (44,949) 15,024,289 12,817,932 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,960) 12,815,972 3,687,624 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 42,248 3,729,872 22,796,129 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (29,344) 22,766,785 Derivatives (1,081,401) 171,293 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (910,108) (2,209,028) (583,898) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,792,926) (85,598) 2,881,499 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 135,584 2,931,485 162,103 (1,204,615) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 18,000 (1,024,512) (3,213,924) 1,264,279 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 153,584 (1,796,061) 544,242 12,825,654 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 451,900 - 0 13,821,796 167,427 3,327,453 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 80,000 - 0 3,574,880 - 0 3,574,880 (116,702) 2,138,298 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 83,000 - 0 2,104,596 152,551 (4,708,393) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,555,842) 747,518 13,583,012 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 614,900 - 0 14,945,430 - 0 14,945,430 6,037,724 2,394,071 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,431,795 (2,826,780) (3,319,913) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (6,146,693) 4,295,232 2,547,989 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 6,843,221 905,571 889,834 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,040 1,807,444 8,411,746 2,511,981 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,040 - 0 10,935,767 (10,433,260) (301,322) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (5,121) (10,739,704) 6,989,860 179,446 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,243 7,172,549 1,376,672 60,371 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,057 1,438,099 (3,400,923) (67,375) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,184) (3,469,482) (5,467,652) (128,881) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,005) (5,598,538) Foreign Exchange Operations 2,431,681 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,431,681 407,022 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 407,022 (1,318,344) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,318,344) (175,133) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (175,133) 1,345,226 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,345,226 (4,633,697) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,633,697) (1,383,642) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,383,642) - 0 (1,383,642) 464,997 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 464,997 (53,391) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (53,391) (5,605,733) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (5,605,733) - 0 (5,605,733) 594,617 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 594,617 (1,559,245) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,559,245) 1,979,844 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,979,844 417,479 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 417,479 1,432,696 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,432,696 (1,858,940) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,858,940) 2,039,791 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,039,791 88,806 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 88,806 (1,481,805) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,481,805) (1,212,149) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,212,149) Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 988,360 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 988,360 1,039,987 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,039,987 1,029,883 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,029,883 788,444 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 788,444 3,846,674 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,846,674 662,271 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 662,271 356,291 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 356,291 - 0 356,291 276,356 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 276,356 265,004 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 265,004 1,559,922 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,559,922 - 0 1,559,922 265,093 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 265,093 430,030 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 430,030 668,980 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 668,980 1,060,723 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,060,723 2,424,826 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,424,826 1,419,402 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,419,402 1,687,260 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,687,260 2,034,221 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,034,221 2,112,101 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,112,101 7,252,984 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 7,252,984 Operations of Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (12,830,660) - 0 167,794 - 0 - 0 - 0 (25,529) (12,688,395) (9,037,056) - 0 351,724 - 0 - 0 - 0 (99,000) (8,784,331) (22,252,859) - 0 249,830 - 0 - 0 - 0 (64,000) (22,067,030) (7,639,167) - 0 646,801 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,739,844 (4,252,522) (51,759,742) - 0 1,416,149 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,551,315 (47,792,278) (55,734,144) - 0 144,322 - 0 - 0 - 0 18,274 - 0 (55,571,548) (24,174,961) - 0 242,748 - 0 - 0 - 0 (489) - 0 (23,932,703) 3,200,000 (20,732,703) (14,493,701) - 0 231,010 - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,801) - 0 (14,271,492) 6,651,854 - 0 49,119 - 0 - 0 - 0 43,241 - 0 6,744,215 (87,750,952) - 0 667,199 - 0 - 0 - 0 52,225 - 0 (87,031,528) 3,200,000 (83,831,528) (29,816,689) - 0 220,753 - 0 - 0 - 0 (5,220) - 0 (29,601,156) 20,917,940 - 0 358,948 - 0 - 0 - 0 3,326 21,280,214 (31,148,999) - 0 706,790 - 0 - 0 - 0 (10,575) (30,452,784) (19,749,618) - 0 348,883 - 0 - 0 - 0 (122,663) (19,523,398) (59,797,366) - 0 1,635,373 - 0 - 0 - 0 (135,132) - 0 (58,297,124) 15,319,229 - 0 288,646 - 0 - 0 - 0 29,803 15,637,678 (41,234,983) - 0 203,371 - 0 - 0 - 0 41,706 (40,989,906) (30,985,378) - 0 271,754 - 0 - 0 - 0 904 (30,712,720) (14,752,803) - 0 80,433 - 0 - 0 - 0 (41,064) (14,713,434) (71,653,935) - 0 844,204 - 0 - 0 - 0 31,349 (70,778,382) Funding Operations (7,663,975) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,663,975) (6,386,602) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (6,386,602) (12,580,160) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,580,160) (2,583,816) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,583,816) (29,214,553) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (29,214,553) (29,148,817) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (29,148,817) (12,045,041) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,045,041) - 0 (12,045,041) (6,863,436) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (6,863,436) 2,176,619 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,176,619 (45,880,675) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (45,880,675) - 0 (45,880,675) (16,095,396) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (16,095,396) 10,987,233 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 10,987,233 (16,855,752) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (16,855,752) (12,671,111) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,671,111) (34,635,026) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (34,635,026) 2,408,904 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,408,904 (22,099,299) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (22,099,299) (20,120,365) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (20,120,365) (12,204,924) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,204,924) (52,015,683) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (52,015,683) Borrowings and Onlendings (2,153,239) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,153,239) 694,694 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 694,694 (6,334,573) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (6,334,573) 1,314,182 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,314,182 (6,478,936) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (6,478,936) (22,998,944) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (22,998,944) (5,353,702) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (5,353,702) - 0 (5,353,702) (4,491,590) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,491,590) 7,450,130 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 7,450,130 (25,394,106) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (25,394,106) - 0 (25,394,106) (10,344,451) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (10,344,451) 13,618,042 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 13,618,042 (9,920,763) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (9,920,763) (3,159,060) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0