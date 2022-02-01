Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/01 04:05:00 pm
17.61 BRL   -1.57%
05:59pBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Distribution of Dividends
PU
01/27BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Atypical Oscillations
PU
01/24BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Formalization of Investment Agreement
PU
Banco Santander Brasil S A : Distribution of Dividends

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Dividends and Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meetings of the Company's shareholders to be held on 2022 and 2023 respectively, for the distribution of:

  1. Interim Dividends in the total amount of R$ 1,300,000,000.00 (one billion, three hundred million reais), pursuant to the article 37, item I and II, of the Company's Bylaws, calculated based on the balance sheet of December 31, 2021; and
  2. Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to Articles 17, item XVIII, and 37, second paragraph of the Company's Bylaws based on the balance of the Dividend Equalization Reserve, in the gross amount of R$ 1,700,000,000.00 (one billion and seven hundred million reais), which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to
    R$ 1,445,000,000.00 (one billion four hundred and forty five million reais), except for immune and/or exempt shareholders:

Interim

Interest on Equity

Interest on Equity

Dividends

Shares

(gross value)

(after tax)

(per share)

(per share)

(per share)

ON

0.16595317205

0.21701568653

0.18446333355

(Common)

PN

0.18254848926

0.23871725519

0.20290966691

(Preferred)

Unit(*)

0.34850166131

0.45573294172

0.38737300046

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Dividends and Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of February 10th, 2022 (including). Therefore, as of February 11th, 2022 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex- Dividends and Interest on Equity".

[Free English Translation]

The amount of these the Dividends approved will be paid as of March 4th, 2022 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2021, without any compensation as monetary indexation.

The amount of these and Interest on Company's Equity approved will be paid as of March 4th, 2022 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2022, without any compensation as monetary indexation.

Regarding holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded in the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE, the payment will be carried out by The Bank of New York Mellon, depositary bank of the ADRs.

Information regarding the US Record Date, payment date, or any further information may be obtained at www.adrbnymellon.com.

São Paulo, February 01, 2022.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
