Banco Santander Brasil S A : Distribution of Dividends

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Dividends and Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meetings of the Company's shareholders to be held on 2022 and 2023 respectively, for the distribution of:

Interim Dividends in the total amount of R$ 1,300,000,000.00 (one billion, three hundred million reais), pursuant to the article 37, item I and II, of the Company's Bylaws, calculated based on the balance sheet of December 31, 2021; and Interest on Company's Equity , pursuant to Articles 17, item XVIII, and 37, second paragraph of the Company's Bylaws based on the balance of the Dividend Equalization Reserve, in the gross amount of R$ 1,700,000,000.00 (one billion and seven hundred million reais), which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to

R$ 1,445,000,000.00 (one billion four hundred and forty five million reais), except for immune and/or exempt shareholders:

Interim Interest on Equity Interest on Equity Dividends Shares (gross value) (after tax) (per share) (per share) (per share) ON 0.16595317205 0.21701568653 0.18446333355 (Common) PN 0.18254848926 0.23871725519 0.20290966691 (Preferred) Unit(*) 0.34850166131 0.45573294172 0.38737300046

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Dividends and Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of February 10th, 2022 (including). Therefore, as of February 11th, 2022 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex- Dividends and Interest on Equity".