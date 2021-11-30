Banco Santander Brasil S A : Form 8937

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Attachment to Form 8937, Part II Part I Question 10 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Getnet Adqui rência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. ("Getnet"), each representing one un it which is composed of one common share, no par value, and one preferred share, no par value, of Getnet, trade under the CUSIP 37428A103. Part II Question 14 On October 21, 2021, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") completed the previously announced spin-off of Getnet, which was completed through the distribution ("Distribution") of all of the units, common shares and preferred shares of Getnet held by Santander Brasil to holders of Santander Brasil units, common shares and preferred shares, including holders of Santander Brasil units represented by ADSs of Santander Brasil, on a pro rata basis (excluding treasury shares). In the Distribution, each holder of Santander Brasil common shares, preferred shares or units received 0.25 common share, preferred share or unit, respectively, of Getnet, for each Santander Brasil common share, preferred share or unit held. As each Getnet ADS represents two Getnet units, holders of Santander Brasil ADSs received Getnet ADSs at a rate of 0.125 Getnet ADS for each Santander Brasil ADS held. As used herein, "Santander Brasil Shares" refer to Santander Brasil common shares, preferred shares, units or Santander Brasil ADSs and "Getnet Shares" refer to Getnet common shares, preferred shares, units or Getnet ADSs. Question 15 See response to Question 16. Question 16 Except as otherwise indicated, this discussion assumes that a holder will take the position that the Distribution qualified as a transaction described in Section 355 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), as d iscussed in the Getnet Form 20-F filed on September 20, 2021. If the Distribution did not so qualify, Getnet Shares received in the Distribution generally would constitute dividend income and, to that #95178478v2

extent, the Distribution generally would not affect the holder's basis in the Santander Brasil Shares. This Form 8937 does not constitute tax advice. Santander Brasil shareholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the particular consequences of the Distribution to them, including the applicability and effect of all U.S. federal, state and local, and non-U.S.tax laws. The aggregate tax basis of the Santander Brasil Shares and Getnet Shares held by each holder immediately after the Distribution will be the same as the aggregate tax basis of the Santander Brasil Shares held immediately before the Distribution, allocated between the Santander Brasil Shares and Getnet Shares in proportion to their relative fair market values immediately after the Distribution. There are a number of ways to determine the fair market value of Santander Brasil Shares and Getnet Shares. One way of allocation is to use the closing trading price of Santander Brasil ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange and Getnet ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, on October 22, 2021, which was the first day of "regular-way" trading of Getnet ADSs following the Distribution. Other valuation methodologies exist, however, and holders should consult their own tax advisors regarding these basis allocation calculations. The following example illustrates the tax basis allocation. The closing trading prices of Santander Brasil ADSs and Getnet ADSs on October 22, 2021 were $6.14 and $1.99, respectively. Assume a U.S. holder held 400 Santander Brasil ADSs, acquired before the Distribution for $5 per ADS, for an aggregate tax basis of $2,000. In the Distribution, such shareholder received 50 Getnet ADSs. Taking into account the method of allocation described above, the U.S. holder allocate basis as follows. Closing FMV of Allocated price on ADSs post Percentage of Allocated tax basis Number of ADSs 10/22/2021 distribution total FMV tax basis per ADS Santander Brasil ADSs 400 $6.14 $2,456.00 96.11% $1,922.13 $4.81 Getnet ADSs 50 $1.99 $99.50 3.89% $77.87 $1.56 Holders of Santander Brasil Shares that acquired blocks of Santander Brasil Shares at different times or at different prices should perform the foregoing allocation separately with respect to each such block of Santander Brasil Shares. Such holders should consult their own tax advisors in performing the foregoing allocation with respect to such blocks of Santander Brasil Shares. Question 17 2 #95178478v2

Sections 355 and 358. Question 18 No, except with respect to cash received in lieu of fractional shares. Question 19 The Distribution was completed on October 21, 2021. For a holder of Santander Brasil Shares with a calendar tax year, the stock basis adjustments are taken into account in 2021. The foregoing discussion is not a complete analysis or discussion of all the potential tax consequences of the Distribution. Holders should consult their own tax advisors as to the specific tax consequences to such holders of the Distribution, including tax return reporting requirements and the applicability and effect of U.S. federal, state, local and foreign income and other tax laws in light of such holders' particular circumstances. 3 #95178478v2