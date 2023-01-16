Banco Santander Brasil S A : General Shareholders' Meeting

[Free English Translation]
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Scheduled date for 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 37 of Resolution No. 81/2022 issued by the Brazilian securities commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that the 2023 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company is scheduled to take place on April 28th ,2023.
Additional information about the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, as well related documents, will be disclosed in due course.
São Paulo, January 15, 2023.
Angel Santodomingo Martell
Investor Relations Officer
