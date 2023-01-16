Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
2023-01-16
15.31 BRL   -3.16%
Banco Santander Brasil S A : General Shareholders' Meeting

01/16/2023 | 01:00pm EST
[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Scheduled date for 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 37 of Resolution No. 81/2022 issued by the Brazilian securities commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that the 2023 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company is scheduled to take place on April 28th ,2023.

Additional information about the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, as well related documents, will be disclosed in due course.

São Paulo, January 15, 2023.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 17:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
