Banco Santander Brasil S A : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeiras

Performance Review

Dear Stockholders:

We present the Performance Commentary on the Condensed Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements from Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Banco Santander or Banco) for the period ended March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, established by the Brazilian Corporate Law, together with the rules of the National Monetary Council (CMN), of the Bank Central do Brasil (Bacen) and model of the document provided for in the Accounting Plan of the Institutions of the National Financial System (Cosif) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as they do not conflict with the rules issued by Bacen.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements prepared based on the international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) for the period ended March 31, 2023 were disclosed simultaneously at the electronic address www.santander.com.br/ri.

1. Macroeconomic Environment

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Banco Santander observed the median of the projections of economic agents regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy indicate Brazilian GDP growth of 0.9% in 2023 compared to the expansion of 2.9% in the previous year. The projection for 2023 is slightly higher than that observed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.8%) and, in the Bank's assessment, reinforces the perception that the economy is in a pace of deceleration in the wake of the contractionary effects arising from the cycle of interest rate hikes that began in 2021 and ended in August 2022. It seems to us that the prospect of permanence of the variation of GDP in positive territory stems from the maintenance of the fiscal stimulus that was implemented throughout 2022 and that was partially extended at the beginning of 2023. The recently released economic activity data came in line with our estimate of GDP contraction in the previous quarter - we estimated a 0.2% drop, which was confirmed by the IBGE - reinforcing our expectation that the Brazilian economy will slow down the pace of growth in 2023. In this way, we maintained our projection of Brazilian GDP expansion of 0.8% in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank witnessed the interannual variation of the IPCA retreat to 5.3% compared to the level of 5.8% observed at the end of 2022. Despite the decrease, the level reached was still above the target of 3.25% determined for 2023. The Bank understands that this inflationary environment and the balance of risks were the reasons why the Central Bank of Brazil justified maintaining the basic rate at 13.75% p.a. between the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Santander believes that this approach to the Selic rate increases the chance that inflation will converge to the established targets within the relevant time horizon for monetary policy, especially after the signal from the elected government that it will increase the amount of public spending starting this year, which could make the disinflation process slower. In this sense, the Bank projects that the Selic rate will reach 13.00% p.a. at the end of 2023 and 11.0% p.a. at the end of 2024.

Regarding the behavior of the exchange rate, Banco Santander saw the quotation of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar fluctuate between R$4.99/US$ and R$5.45/US$ in the first quarter and ended the period quoted at R$5.30/$. In other words, a level higher than the rate of R$5.22/US$ verified at the end of 2022. The volatility demonstrated by the trajectory of the real is in line with our forecast that the exchange rate will have limited space to record significant appreciation in the next years. In fact, we project that the exchange rate will reach R$5.40/US$ by the end of 2023 and R$5.50/US$ by the end of 2025.

The performances mentioned above took place in the midst of an international environment that the Bank judged unfavorable and which highlighted the following themes: 1) maintenance of inflationary pressures around the globe; 2) signs of a more extensive adjustment in US monetary policy; 3) intensification in the pace of normalization of monetary policy in the Euro Zone and; 4) emergence of liquidity problems in banks in the US and Europe that raised concerns about the soundness of the international banking system. In the domestic environment, Santander understands that the main themes were the following: 1) tension with violent demonstrations against the institutional order of public authorities at the beginning of the year; 2) coordination problems between the authorities responsible for monetary and fiscal policies and; 3) deterioration in the expectations of economic agents regarding the inflationary dynamics for the coming years, with damage to the perspective of the beginning of the process of reducing the SELIC rate in 2023 (previously, they indicated the possibility of cuts at the end of the first semester and, currently, they indicate a chance for the beginning of the second half of 2023).