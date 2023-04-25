Banco Santander Brasil S A : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeiras
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Prepared According to Adopted Accounting Practices in Brazil Applicable to Institutions Authorized to Operate by the Brazilian central bank
March 31, 2023
Index
Performance Review
3
Condensed Balance Sheet
11
Condensed Statement of Income
13
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
14
Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - Bank
15
Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - Consolidated
16
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
18
Condensed Value Added Statement
20
1.
General Information
21
2.
Presentation of Financial Statements
21
3.
Significant Accounting Policies
22
4.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
22
5.
Interbank Investments
22
6.
Securities and Derivatives Financial Instruments
24
7.
Interbank Accounts
39
8.
Credit Portfolio and Allowance for Expected Losses Associated with Credit Risk
39
9.
Other Financial Assets
43
10.
Tax Assets and Liabilities
44
11.
Other Assets
49
12.
Dependences Information and Foreign Subsidiary
50
13.
Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries Subsidiary
50
14.
Fixed Assets
53
15.
Intangibles
54
16.
Funding
55
17.
Other Financial Liabilities
58
18.
Other Payables - Other
59
19.
Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities and Legal Obligations - Tax and Social Security
60
20.
Stockholders' Equity
64
21.
Related Parties
66
22.
Income from Services Rendered and Banking Fees
71
23.
Personnel Expenses
71
24.
Other Administrative Expenses
71
25.
Other Operating Income
71
26.
Other Operating Expenses
72
27.
Non-OperatingIncome
72
28.
Employee Benefit Plans -Post-EmploymentBenefits
73
29.
Risk Management, Capital and Sensitivity Analysis
76
30.
Corporate Restructuring
79
31.
Other information
81
32.
Subsequent Events
84
Composition of Management Bodies as of March 31,2023
85
Declaration of directors on the financial statements
87
Statement by the Directors on the Independent Auditors' Report
88
Performance Review
Dear Stockholders:
We present the Performance Commentary on the Condensed Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements from Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Banco Santander or Banco) for the period ended March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, established by the Brazilian Corporate Law, together with the rules of the National Monetary Council (CMN), of the Bank Central do Brasil (Bacen) and model of the document provided for in the Accounting Plan of the Institutions of the National Financial System (Cosif) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as they do not conflict with the rules issued by Bacen.
The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements prepared based on the international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) for the period ended March 31, 2023 were disclosed simultaneously at the electronic address www.santander.com.br/ri.
1. Macroeconomic Environment
At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Banco Santander observed the median of the projections of economic agents regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy indicate Brazilian GDP growth of 0.9% in 2023 compared to the expansion of 2.9% in the previous year. The projection for 2023 is slightly higher than that observed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.8%) and, in the Bank's assessment, reinforces the perception that the economy is in a pace of deceleration in the wake of the contractionary effects arising from the cycle of interest rate hikes that began in 2021 and ended in August 2022. It seems to us that the prospect of permanence of the variation of GDP in positive territory stems from the maintenance of the fiscal stimulus that was implemented throughout 2022 and that was partially extended at the beginning of 2023. The recently released economic activity data came in line with our estimate of GDP contraction in the previous quarter - we estimated a 0.2% drop, which was confirmed by the IBGE - reinforcing our expectation that the Brazilian economy will slow down the pace of growth in 2023. In this way, we maintained our projection of Brazilian GDP expansion of 0.8% in 2023.
In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank witnessed the interannual variation of the IPCA retreat to 5.3% compared to the level of 5.8% observed at the end of 2022. Despite the decrease, the level reached was still above the target of 3.25% determined for 2023. The Bank understands that this inflationary environment and the balance of risks were the reasons why the Central Bank of Brazil justified maintaining the basic rate at 13.75% p.a. between the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Santander believes that this approach to the Selic rate increases the chance that inflation will converge to the established targets within the relevant time horizon for monetary policy, especially after the signal from the elected government that it will increase the amount of public spending starting this year, which could make the disinflation process slower. In this sense, the Bank projects that the Selic rate will reach 13.00% p.a. at the end of 2023 and 11.0% p.a. at the end of 2024.
Regarding the behavior of the exchange rate, Banco Santander saw the quotation of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar fluctuate between R$4.99/US$ and R$5.45/US$ in the first quarter and ended the period quoted at R$5.30/$. In other words, a level higher than the rate of R$5.22/US$ verified at the end of 2022. The volatility demonstrated by the trajectory of the real is in line with our forecast that the exchange rate will have limited space to record significant appreciation in the next years. In fact, we project that the exchange rate will reach R$5.40/US$ by the end of 2023 and R$5.50/US$ by the end of 2025.
The performances mentioned above took place in the midst of an international environment that the Bank judged unfavorable and which highlighted the following themes: 1) maintenance of inflationary pressures around the globe; 2) signs of a more extensive adjustment in US monetary policy; 3) intensification in the pace of normalization of monetary policy in the Euro Zone and; 4) emergence of liquidity problems in banks in the US and Europe that raised concerns about the soundness of the international banking system. In the domestic environment, Santander understands that the main themes were the following: 1) tension with violent demonstrations against the institutional order of public authorities at the beginning of the year; 2) coordination problems between the authorities responsible for monetary and fiscal policies and; 3) deterioration in the expectations of economic agents regarding the inflationary dynamics for the coming years, with damage to the perspective of the beginning of the process of reducing the SELIC rate in 2023 (previously, they indicated the possibility of cuts at the end of the first semester and, currently, they indicate a chance for the beginning of the second half of 2023).
Values expressed in thousands, unless otherwise indicated.
2. Performance
Regarding financial performance, the managerial result reached R$2,140 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a +27% variation in the quarter and a -47% decrease when compared to the same period of the previous year. Managerial return on equity was 10.55% in 1Q23, an improvement of +220bps in the last quarter and a decrease of -1,012bps when compared to the same period of the previous year.
The loan portfolio reached R$500,314 million, representing growth of 9.91% compared to the same period of the previous year. Emphasis on the growth of the Large Companies portfolio with a 22.0% growth (mainly for Comex products) and Individuals with a 7.7% growth (mainly due to Payroll, Real Estate and Personal Credit). In the quarter, the portfolio grew 2.2%, with emphasis on Large Companies with a growth of 9.5% and Individuals with a growth of 1.1% - especially for Payroll Loan products (increase in the INSS payroll-deductible margin) and Mortgage Loans , on the other hand, the Consumer Financing segment presents a decrease of -1.2% mainly due to worse market dynamics as well as our greater credit selectivity.
The gross financial margin totaled R$13,145 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by -6% compared to the same period of the previous year and up by +5% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly explained by the growth in the margin with outstanding clients the results in the Funding lines (influenced by the growth in interest rates) in addition to one-off operations carried out in Energy Trading, the credit margin shows a decrease mainly due to a lower number of calendar days (-2DC). Margin with the market practically stable against the previous quarter.
The result of loan losses reached R$11,000 million, a growth of 139% in relation to the previous year and 49% when compared to the last quarter, justified by the increase in defaults mainly in credit operations to individuals, extraordinary event and additional PDD carried out all in 1Q.23.
Total revenues from services rendered decreased by -7% when compared to the last quarter, mainly explained by seasonal events observed in the last quarter (seasonal effects of life insurance policy renewal and change in registration of insurance brokerage competence),
In Other Revenues/Operating Expenses growth in the lines, mainly due to the reversal of tax contingencies in the quarter, highlighted in the FS by item 19 (e). It should be noted that due to this event, we strengthened the balance sheet in the PDD lines.
General expenses reached R$5,913 million in 1Q23, down 2% in the quarter. This variation is justified by the decrease in Administrative expenses, explained mainly by seasonal expenses (sponsorships, Rouanet Law and incentive campaigns, in addition to the higher volume of payment of fees and success fee at the end of 2022) The efficiency ratio was 32.0 % in 1Q23 down 8.61 p.p. in the quarter and -4.0 p.p when compared to the same period of the previous year. We remain committed to the constant search for efficiency, with an omni-channel approach, through the integration of our platform and the industrialization of our processes.
2.1) Corporate Income
Consolidated Income Statements (R$ Millions)
1Q23
1Q22
annual
4Q22
quarterly
changes %
changes %
Financial Income
26,993.7
(5,695.1)
(574.0)
20,055.7
34.6
Financial Expenses
(24,700.7)
15,319.2
(261.2)
(14,752.8)
67.4
Gross Profit From Financial Operations (a)
2,293.0
9,624.1
(76.2)
5,302.9
(56.8)
Other Operating (Expenses) Income (b)
(237.7)
(3,998.2)
(94.1)
(3,284.5)
(92.8)
Operating Income
2,055.3
5,625.9
(63.5)
2,018.4
1.8
Non-Operating Income
80.7
371.5
(78.3)
93.5
(13.7)
Income Before Taxes on Income and Profit Sharing
2,136.0
5,997.4
(64.4)
2,111.9
1.1
Income Tax and Social Contribution (a)
512.8
(1,539.4)
(133.3)
189.0
171.3
Profit Sharing
(558.9)
(475.6)
17.5
(616.7)
(9.4)
Non-Controlling Interest
(27.1)
(36.5)
(25.8)
(75.4)
(64.1)
Consolidated Net Income
2,062.8
3,945.9
(47.7)
1,608.8
28.2
The annualized return for the year based on the accounting result on average equity reached 10.19% (19,9% on march 31, 2022)
2.2) Assets and Liabilities
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Mar/23
Dec/22
changes %
(R$ Millions)
Current and Non-Current Assets
1,034,871.7
1,034,164.2
0.1
Permanent
14,398.2
14,353.7
0.3
Total Assets
1,049,269.9
1,048,517.9
0.1
Current and Long-Term Liabilities
965,210.2
965,102.7
0.0
Non-Controlling Interest
1,358.4
1,353.3
0.4
Stockholders' Equity
82,701.3
82,061.9
0.8
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
1,049,269.9
1,048,517.9
0.1
2.3) Stockholders' Equity
On March 31, 2023, Banco Santander's consolidated shareholders' equity increased by 0.8% compared to December 31, 2022.
The variation in Shareholders' Equity between March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was mainly due to the net income for the period in the amount of R$2,063 million, the positive equity valuation adjustment (bonds and securities and derivative financial instruments ) in the amount of R$204 million and the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$1,700 million.
For additional information, see explanatory note No. 20.
2.4) Basel Index
Bacen determines that financial institutions maintain Reference Equity (PR), PR Tier I and Core Capital compatible with the risks of their activities, higher than the minimum requirement of Required Reference Equity, represented by the sum of the credit risk installments , market risk and operational risk.
As established in CMN Resolution No. 4,958/2021, the PR requirement is at 11.50%, including 8.00% of Minimum Reference Equity, plus 2.50% of Capital Conservation Additional and 1.00% of Additional Systemic. The Tier I PR is 9.50% and the Minimum Principal Capital is 8.00%.
According to the rules established by CMN Resolution No. 4,955/2021, the determination of capital ratios is calculated on a consolidated basis based on information from the Prudential Conglomerate, whose definition is established by CMN Resolution No. 4,950/2021, as shown below:
Basel Index%
Mar/23
Dec/22
Reference Equity Level I
78,318.8
75,943.7
Principal Capital
71,675.7
69,229.0
Supplementary Capital
6,643.2
6,714.7
Reference Equity Level II
13,254.0
13,109.8
Regulatory Capital (Tier I and II)
91,572.9
89,053.5
Credit Risk
582,238.2
559,230.6
Market Risk
24,142.9
19,332.1
Operational Risk
56,759.7
60,073.2
Total RWA
663,140.8
638,635.9
Basel Level I Ratio
11.81
11.89
Basel Principal Capital
10.81
10.84
Basel Regulatory Capital
13.81
13.94
2.5) Main Subsidiaries
The table below shows the balances of total assets, shareholders' equity, net income and loan portfolio for the period ended March 31, 2023, of Banco Santander's main subsidiaries:
Subsidiaries (R$ Millions)
Total Assets
Stockholders'
Net
Loan
Ownership/Interest
Equity
Income
Portfolio
(%)
Aymoré Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A.
60,934.4
43,647.9
1,340.1
54,632.3
100%
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil
15,444.6
11,653.8
697.7
2,855.2
100%
Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimento e
Serviços S.A.
16,353.6
5,999.2
373.6
-
100%
Esfera Fidelidade S.A.
3,384.5
1,332.6
208.2
-
100%
Return Capital Serviços de Recuperação de
Créditos S.A.
6,793.8
6,488.4
183.2
-
100%
The financial statements of the Subsidiaries above were prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, established by the Brazilian Corporate Law, together with the rules of the CMN, of the Bacen and the model of the document provided for in the Accounting Plan of the Institutions of the Cosif, of the CVM , insofar as they do not conflict with the rules issued by Bacen, without eliminating operations with related companies.
3. Corporate Restructuring
