Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:46 2023-04-24 pm EDT
14.42 BRL   -0.41%
05:18aBanco Santander Brasil S A : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeiras
PU
04/13Banco Santander Brasil S A : 04/13/2023 - Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity
PU
04/13Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 13, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeiras

04/25/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Prepared According to Adopted Accounting Practices in Brazil Applicable to Institutions Authorized to Operate by the Brazilian central bank

March 31, 2023

Index

Performance Review

3

Condensed Balance Sheet

11

Condensed Statement of Income

13

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

14

Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - Bank

15

Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - Consolidated

16

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

18

Condensed Value Added Statement

20

1.

General Information

21

2.

Presentation of Financial Statements

21

3.

Significant Accounting Policies

22

4.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

22

5.

Interbank Investments

22

6.

Securities and Derivatives Financial Instruments

24

7.

Interbank Accounts

39

8.

Credit Portfolio and Allowance for Expected Losses Associated with Credit Risk

39

9.

Other Financial Assets

43

10.

Tax Assets and Liabilities

44

11.

Other Assets

49

12.

Dependences Information and Foreign Subsidiary

50

13.

Investments in Affiliates and Subsidiaries Subsidiary

50

14.

Fixed Assets

53

15.

Intangibles

54

16.

Funding

55

17.

Other Financial Liabilities

58

18.

Other Payables - Other

59

19.

Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities and Legal Obligations - Tax and Social Security

60

20.

Stockholders' Equity

64

21.

Related Parties

66

22.

Income from Services Rendered and Banking Fees

71

23.

Personnel Expenses

71

24.

Other Administrative Expenses

71

25.

Other Operating Income

71

26.

Other Operating Expenses

72

27.

Non-OperatingIncome

72

28.

Employee Benefit Plans - Post-EmploymentBenefits

73

29.

Risk Management, Capital and Sensitivity Analysis

76

30.

Corporate Restructuring

79

31.

Other information

81

32.

Subsequent Events

84

Composition of Management Bodies as of March 31,2023

85

Declaration of directors on the financial statements

87

Statement by the Directors on the Independent Auditors' Report

88

Performance Review

Dear Stockholders:

We present the Performance Commentary on the Condensed Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements from Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Banco Santander or Banco) for the period ended March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, established by the Brazilian Corporate Law, together with the rules of the National Monetary Council (CMN), of the Bank Central do Brasil (Bacen) and model of the document provided for in the Accounting Plan of the Institutions of the National Financial System (Cosif) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as they do not conflict with the rules issued by Bacen.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements prepared based on the international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) for the period ended March 31, 2023 were disclosed simultaneously at the electronic address www.santander.com.br/ri.

1. Macroeconomic Environment

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Banco Santander observed the median of the projections of economic agents regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy indicate Brazilian GDP growth of 0.9% in 2023 compared to the expansion of 2.9% in the previous year. The projection for 2023 is slightly higher than that observed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.8%) and, in the Bank's assessment, reinforces the perception that the economy is in a pace of deceleration in the wake of the contractionary effects arising from the cycle of interest rate hikes that began in 2021 and ended in August 2022. It seems to us that the prospect of permanence of the variation of GDP in positive territory stems from the maintenance of the fiscal stimulus that was implemented throughout 2022 and that was partially extended at the beginning of 2023. The recently released economic activity data came in line with our estimate of GDP contraction in the previous quarter - we estimated a 0.2% drop, which was confirmed by the IBGE - reinforcing our expectation that the Brazilian economy will slow down the pace of growth in 2023. In this way, we maintained our projection of Brazilian GDP expansion of 0.8% in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank witnessed the interannual variation of the IPCA retreat to 5.3% compared to the level of 5.8% observed at the end of 2022. Despite the decrease, the level reached was still above the target of 3.25% determined for 2023. The Bank understands that this inflationary environment and the balance of risks were the reasons why the Central Bank of Brazil justified maintaining the basic rate at 13.75% p.a. between the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Santander believes that this approach to the Selic rate increases the chance that inflation will converge to the established targets within the relevant time horizon for monetary policy, especially after the signal from the elected government that it will increase the amount of public spending starting this year, which could make the disinflation process slower. In this sense, the Bank projects that the Selic rate will reach 13.00% p.a. at the end of 2023 and 11.0% p.a. at the end of 2024.

Regarding the behavior of the exchange rate, Banco Santander saw the quotation of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar fluctuate between R$4.99/US$ and R$5.45/US$ in the first quarter and ended the period quoted at R$5.30/$. In other words, a level higher than the rate of R$5.22/US$ verified at the end of 2022. The volatility demonstrated by the trajectory of the real is in line with our forecast that the exchange rate will have limited space to record significant appreciation in the next years. In fact, we project that the exchange rate will reach R$5.40/US$ by the end of 2023 and R$5.50/US$ by the end of 2025.

The performances mentioned above took place in the midst of an international environment that the Bank judged unfavorable and which highlighted the following themes: 1) maintenance of inflationary pressures around the globe; 2) signs of a more extensive adjustment in US monetary policy; 3) intensification in the pace of normalization of monetary policy in the Euro Zone and; 4) emergence of liquidity problems in banks in the US and Europe that raised concerns about the soundness of the international banking system. In the domestic environment, Santander understands that the main themes were the following: 1) tension with violent demonstrations against the institutional order of public authorities at the beginning of the year; 2) coordination problems between the authorities responsible for monetary and fiscal policies and; 3) deterioration in the expectations of economic agents regarding the inflationary dynamics for the coming years, with damage to the perspective of the beginning of the process of reducing the SELIC rate in 2023 (previously, they indicated the possibility of cuts at the end of the first semester and, currently, they indicate a chance for the beginning of the second half of 2023).

Performance Report

Idenpendent Auditors'

Financial

Explanatory Notes

Executive´s

Report

Statements

Report

  • Values expressed in thousands, unless otherwise indicated.
    2. Performance

Regarding financial performance, the managerial result reached R$2,140 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a +27% variation in the quarter and a -47% decrease when compared to the same period of the previous year. Managerial return on equity was 10.55% in 1Q23, an improvement of +220bps in the last quarter and a decrease of -1,012bps when compared to the same period of the previous year.

The loan portfolio reached R$500,314 million, representing growth of 9.91% compared to the same period of the previous year. Emphasis on the growth of the Large Companies portfolio with a 22.0% growth (mainly for Comex products) and Individuals with a 7.7% growth (mainly due to Payroll, Real Estate and Personal Credit). In the quarter, the portfolio grew 2.2%, with emphasis on Large Companies with a growth of 9.5% and Individuals with a growth of 1.1% - especially for Payroll Loan products (increase in the INSS payroll-deductible margin) and Mortgage Loans , on the other hand, the Consumer Financing segment presents a decrease of -1.2% mainly due to worse market dynamics as well as our greater credit selectivity.

The gross financial margin totaled R$13,145 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by -6% compared to the same period of the previous year and up by +5% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly explained by the growth in the margin with outstanding clients the results in the Funding lines (influenced by the growth in interest rates) in addition to one-off operations carried out in Energy Trading, the credit margin shows a decrease mainly due to a lower number of calendar days (-2DC). Margin with the market practically stable against the previous quarter.

The result of loan losses reached R$11,000 million, a growth of 139% in relation to the previous year and 49% when compared to the last quarter, justified by the increase in defaults mainly in credit operations to individuals, extraordinary event and additional PDD carried out all in 1Q.23.

Total revenues from services rendered decreased by -7% when compared to the last quarter, mainly explained by seasonal events observed in the last quarter (seasonal effects of life insurance policy renewal and change in registration of insurance brokerage competence),

In Other Revenues/Operating Expenses growth in the lines, mainly due to the reversal of tax contingencies in the quarter, highlighted in the FS by item 19 (e). It should be noted that due to this event, we strengthened the balance sheet in the PDD lines.

General expenses reached R$5,913 million in 1Q23, down 2% in the quarter. This variation is justified by the decrease in Administrative expenses, explained mainly by seasonal expenses (sponsorships, Rouanet Law and incentive campaigns, in addition to the higher volume of payment of fees and success fee at the end of 2022) The efficiency ratio was 32.0 % in 1Q23 down 8.61 p.p. in the quarter and -4.0 p.p when compared to the same period of the previous year. We remain committed to the constant search for efficiency, with an omni-channel approach, through the integration of our platform and the industrialization of our processes.

2.1) Corporate Income

Consolidated Income Statements (R$ Millions)

1Q23

1Q22

annual

4Q22

quarterly

changes %

changes %

Financial Income

26,993.7

(5,695.1)

(574.0)

20,055.7

34.6

Financial Expenses

(24,700.7)

15,319.2

(261.2)

(14,752.8)

67.4

Gross Profit From Financial Operations (a)

2,293.0

9,624.1

(76.2)

5,302.9

(56.8)

Other Operating (Expenses) Income (b)

(237.7)

(3,998.2)

(94.1)

(3,284.5)

(92.8)

Operating Income

2,055.3

5,625.9

(63.5)

2,018.4

1.8

Non-Operating Income

80.7

371.5

(78.3)

93.5

(13.7)

Income Before Taxes on Income and Profit Sharing

2,136.0

5,997.4

(64.4)

2,111.9

1.1

Income Tax and Social Contribution (a)

512.8

(1,539.4)

(133.3)

189.0

171.3

Profit Sharing

(558.9)

(475.6)

17.5

(616.7)

(9.4)

Non-Controlling Interest

(27.1)

(36.5)

(25.8)

(75.4)

(64.1)

Consolidated Net Income

2,062.8

3,945.9

(47.7)

1,608.8

28.2

The annualized return for the year based on the accounting result on average equity reached 10.19% (19,9% on march 31, 2022)

2.2) Assets and Liabilities

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Mar/23

Dec/22

changes %

(R$ Millions)

Current and Non-Current Assets

1,034,871.7

1,034,164.2

0.1

Permanent

14,398.2

14,353.7

0.3

Total Assets

1,049,269.9

1,048,517.9

0.1

Current and Long-Term Liabilities

965,210.2

965,102.7

0.0

Non-Controlling Interest

1,358.4

1,353.3

0.4

Stockholders' Equity

82,701.3

82,061.9

0.8

Condensed Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | March 31, 2023 | 4

Performance Report

Idenpendent Auditors'

Financial

Explanatory Notes

Executive´s

Report

Statements

Report

* Values expressed in thousands, unless otherwise indicated.

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

1,049,269.9

1,048,517.9

0.1

2.3) Stockholders' Equity

On March 31, 2023, Banco Santander's consolidated shareholders' equity increased by 0.8% compared to December 31, 2022.

The variation in Shareholders' Equity between March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was mainly due to the net income for the period in the amount of R$2,063 million, the positive equity valuation adjustment (bonds and securities and derivative financial instruments ) in the amount of R$204 million and the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$1,700 million.

For additional information, see explanatory note No. 20.

2.4) Basel Index

Bacen determines that financial institutions maintain Reference Equity (PR), PR Tier I and Core Capital compatible with the risks of their activities, higher than the minimum requirement of Required Reference Equity, represented by the sum of the credit risk installments , market risk and operational risk.

As established in CMN Resolution No. 4,958/2021, the PR requirement is at 11.50%, including 8.00% of Minimum Reference Equity, plus 2.50% of Capital Conservation Additional and 1.00% of Additional Systemic. The Tier I PR is 9.50% and the Minimum Principal Capital is 8.00%.

According to the rules established by CMN Resolution No. 4,955/2021, the determination of capital ratios is calculated on a consolidated basis based on information from the Prudential Conglomerate, whose definition is established by CMN Resolution No. 4,950/2021, as shown below:

Basel Index%

Mar/23

Dec/22

Reference Equity Level I

78,318.8

75,943.7

Principal Capital

71,675.7

69,229.0

Supplementary Capital

6,643.2

6,714.7

Reference Equity Level II

13,254.0

13,109.8

Regulatory Capital (Tier I and II)

91,572.9

89,053.5

Credit Risk

582,238.2

559,230.6

Market Risk

24,142.9

19,332.1

Operational Risk

56,759.7

60,073.2

Total RWA

663,140.8

638,635.9

Basel Level I Ratio

11.81

11.89

Basel Principal Capital

10.81

10.84

Basel Regulatory Capital

13.81

13.94

2.5) Main Subsidiaries

The table below shows the balances of total assets, shareholders' equity, net income and loan portfolio for the period ended March 31, 2023, of Banco Santander's main subsidiaries:

Subsidiaries (R$ Millions)

Total Assets

Stockholders'

Net

Loan

Ownership/Interest

Equity

Income

Portfolio

(%)

Aymoré Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A.

60,934.4

43,647.9

1,340.1

54,632.3

100%

Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil

15,444.6

11,653.8

697.7

2,855.2

100%

Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimento e

Serviços S.A.

16,353.6

5,999.2

373.6

-

100%

Esfera Fidelidade S.A.

3,384.5

1,332.6

208.2

-

100%

Return Capital Serviços de Recuperação de

Créditos S.A.

6,793.8

6,488.4

183.2

-

100%

The financial statements of the Subsidiaries above were prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, established by the Brazilian Corporate Law, together with the rules of the CMN, of the Bacen and the model of the document provided for in the Accounting Plan of the Institutions of the Cosif, of the CVM , insofar as they do not conflict with the rules issued by Bacen, without eliminating operations with related companies.

3. Corporate Restructuring

Condensed Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | March 31, 2023 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
05:18aBanco Santander Brasil S A : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeiras
PU
04/13Banco Santander Brasil S A : 04/13/2023 - Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity
PU
04/13Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 13, 2..
PU
04/13Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting held on April 13, 2023 ..
PU
04/13Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 27, 2..
PU
03/28Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in March 27, ..
PU
03/27Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/27/2023 - Remote Voting Ballot - OGM 04/28/2023
PU
03/27Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/27/2023 - Call Notice - OGM on 04/28/2023
PU
03/27Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/27/2023 - Management Proposal – OGM on 04/28/2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 73 855 M 14 602 M 14 602 M
Net income 2023 11 728 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 99 466 M 19 666 M 19 666 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 52 603
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gustavo Alejo Viviani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deborah Stern Vieitas Vice Chairman
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Marília Artimonte Rocca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-3.48%19 666
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer