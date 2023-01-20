Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:40 2023-01-20 pm EST
15.45 BRL   +0.91%
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander Brasil S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K

01/20/2023 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Material Fact

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company presented the Board with his resignation letter for the position of member of the Board of Directors Brasil and for the positions he held until now in the Board Advisory Committees. Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 15 of the Company's By Laws, Ms. Deborah Stern Vieitas, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors will be the Acting Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for April 28, 2023, with no change in her current position as member of the Board.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 22:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20,..
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20,..
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
01/19Banco Santander Brasil S A : 01/19/2023 - Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity
PU
01/19Banco Santander Brasil S A : Notice to the Market – New head of IR
PU
01/19Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
01/19Banco Santander S.A. Announces Change of Head of Investor Relations
CI
01/17Americanas' Rial says billionaire backers fully supported 'course correction'
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16Banco Santander Brasil S A : General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 72 432 M 13 925 M 13 925 M
Net income 2022 14 190 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 B 20 747 M 20 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 51 214
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Non-Executive Director
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.3.75%20 649
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.84%395 249
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%265 733
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 682
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%164 662
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%163 952