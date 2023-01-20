Banco Santander Brasil S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K

Material Fact

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company presented the Board with his resignation letter for the position of member of the Board of Directors Brasil and for the positions he held until now in the Board Advisory Committees. Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 15 of the Company's By Laws, Ms. Deborah Stern Vieitas, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors will be the Acting Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for April 28, 2023, with no change in her current position as member of the Board.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

CFO and Investor Relations Officer