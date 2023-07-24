UNITED STATES

For the month of July, 2023

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 and 2235

Bloco A - Vila Olimpia

São Paulo, SP 04543-011

Federative Republic of Brazil

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

July 24, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 24.07.2023, at 10h30, by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all its members.

PRESIDING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on (i) the election of Mrs. Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi to the position of member of the Nomination and Governance Committee; (ii) the election of Mr. José Mauricio Pereira Coelho to the position of member of the Risk and Compliance Committee; and (iii) the confirmation of the composition of the Company's Governance Committee and Risk and Compliance Committee.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously APPROVED:

(i) the election, pursuant to article 14, §6 of the Company's Bylaws and the favorable recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, for a complementary term, which shall be in force until the investiture of the members that shall be elected on the first Board of Directors' meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025, of Mr. Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of the identity card RG No. 26.378.342-X SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/MF under No. 285.220.788-58, with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, no. 2041, CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, CEP 04543-011, as a member of the Company's Nomination and Governance Committee . The member herein appointed represent that she is not involved in any crime in which pursuant to the applicable law would prevent she from exercising commercial activities, particularly those mentioned in § 1°, of Article 147 of the Brazilian Corporate Law;

(ii) the election, pursuant to article 14, §6 of the Company's Bylaws and the favorable recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, for a complementary term, which shall be in force until the investiture of the members that shall be elected on the first Board of Directors' meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025, of Mr. José Mauricio Pereira Coelho, brazilian, married, accountant, holder of the identity card RG No. 06.109.071-81-IFP/RJ, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 853.535.907-91, with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, no. 2041, CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, CEP 04543-011, as a member of the Company's Risk and Compliance Committee . The member herein appointed represent that she is not involved in any crime in which pursuant to the applicable law would prevent she from exercising commercial activities, particularly those mentioned in § 1°, of Article 147 of the Brazilian Corporate Law; and

(iii) to confirm the composition of: (a) the Company's Nomination and Governance Committee, all for a term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2025 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Ms. Deborah Stern Vieitas, brazilian, single, public administrator and journalist, holder of the identity card RG No. 3.839.280-X SSP/SP, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 013.968.828-55, as Coordinator ; Ms. Deborah Patricia Wright, Brazilian, divorced, business administrator, holder of the identity card RG No. 9.252.907-0 SSP / SP, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 031.544.298-08; Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of the identity card RG No. 26.378.342-X SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/MF under No. 285.220.788-58, all with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, no. 2041, CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, CEP 04543-011; and Mr. Jose Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, Spanish, married, business administrator, holder of Spanish Passport No. PAC890563, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 233.771.448-97, resident and domiciled in Madrid, Spain, with business address at Avenida de Cantabria, s/n, Edificio Pereda, 1ª Planta, 28660, Boadilla del Monte, Madrid/Spain, as Members ; and (b) the Company's Risk and Compliance Committee, all for a term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2025 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Mr. José de Paiva Ferreira, Portuguese, married, business administrator, holder of the identity card for foreigners RNE No. W274948-B, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 007.805.468-06, as Coordinator ; Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of the identity card RG nº 39.874.333-2 SSP/SP, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 352.705.005-15; and José Mauricio Pereira Coelho, brazilian, married, accountant, holder of the identity card RG No. 06.109.071-81-IFP/RJ, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 853.535.907-91, as Members , all with with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, no. 2041, CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, CEP 04543-011;.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Angel Santodomingo Martell, Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors. São Paulo, July 24, 2023.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Date: July 24, 2023

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. By: /S/ Andrea Marques de Almeida Andrea Marques de Almeida

Executive Vice-President

