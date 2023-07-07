Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in
July 7, 2023
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 07.07.2023, at 10h30, by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all its members.
CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.
PRESIDING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.
AGENDA: To resolve on (i) the amendment to the Internal Regulation of the Company's Sustainability Committee; (ii) the election of Mrs. Vivianne Naigeborin to the position of member of the Sustainability Committee; and (iii) the confirmation of the composition of the Sustainability Committee.
RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously APPROVED:
(i) the amendment to the Internal Regulation of the Sustainability Committee, in order to establish that the referred Committee be compose by a minimum of 3 (three) members;
(ii) the election, pursuant to article 14, §6 of the Company's Bylaws and the favorable recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, for a complementary term, which shall be in force until the investiture of the members that shall be elected on the first Board of Directors' meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025, of Mr. Vivianne Naigeborin, Brazilian, married, entrepreneur, bearer of the Brazilian Identity Card RG nº 12.885.453-4 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry ("CPF/MF") under No. 106.720.678-70, with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, no. 2041, CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, CEP 04543-011, as a member of the Company's Sustainability Committee. The member herein appointed represent that she is not involved in any crime in which pursuant to the applicable law would prevent she from exercising commercial activities, particularly those mentioned in § 1°, of Article 147 of the Brazilian Corporate Law; and
(iii) to confirm the composition of the Company's Sustainability Committee, all for a term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2025 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Ms. Marilia Artimonte Rocca, Brazilian, legally separated, administrator, holder of the identity card RG nº 24.938.902-2 SSP/SP, enrolled with the CPF/MF under nº 252.935.048-51, as Coordinator; Mrs. Andrea Marques de Almeida, Brazilian, divorced, engineer, holder of the Identity Card RG nº. 07.648.624-0, enrolled in the CPF/MF under the nº. 014.701.357-79; Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Portuguese, married, economist, holder of the RNE identity card No. W401505-E, enrolled with the CPF/MF under No. 249.630.118-91; Mr. Carlos
