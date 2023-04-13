Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 13, 2023 - Form 6-K

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 13, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 13, 2023, at 1 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To approve the proposal for declaration and payment of Interest Equity, pursuant to the Company's Executive Board proposal.

RESOLUTIONS: The proposal of the Company's Board of Executive Officers was presented to the Board of Directors, as per the meeting held on this date, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meetings of the shareholders to be held until April 30, 2024, for the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws based on the balance of the results of the quarter ended in March 31st, 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion and five hundred million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.19202926704 per common share, R$ 0.21123219374 per preferred share and R$ 0.40326146077 per Unit, which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 1,275,000,000.00 (one billion two hundred and seventy five million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.16322487698 per common share, R$ 0.17954736468 per preferred share and R$ 0.34277224166 per Unit, except for immune and/or exempt shareholders.

The matter was discussed and approved by all the attending Directors.

It remained formalized that (i) the shareholders registered on the Company's records by the end of April 24th, 2023 (including) will be entitled to the Dividends and Interest on Equity hereby approved. Therefore, as of April 25th, 2023 (including), the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Interest on Equity"; (ii) Interest on Equity hereby approved (a) shall be fully considered within the amount of the mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2023; and (b) shall be paid on May 15th, 2023, with no compensation of monetary restatement; (iv) the amount of Interest on Equity proposed in the base-year fits the limits settled in the tax legislation; (v) the Board of Directors authorized the Executive Board to take the actions necessary for the release of the proper "Notice to Shareholders", to disclose to market the resolution just taken; and (vi) the support documents of the mentioned declaration and payment of Interest on Equity shall be kept filed at the Company's headquarters.

