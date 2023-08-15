Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on August 11, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On August 11, 2023, at 2 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on the acknowledgment of the resignation submitted by Mr. Tiago Celso Abate to the position of Officer without specific designation of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously approved the acknowledgment of the resignation presented by the Officer without specific designation of the Company, Mr. Tiago Celso Abate, Brazilian, married, banker, holder of the Identity Card RG nº. 33.053.431-2 SSP-SP, registered in the CPF/MF under the nº. 217,489,338-09, pursuant to the Letter of Resignation filed at the Company's headquarters.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Angel Santodomingo Martell, Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors. São Paulo, August 11, 2023.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

1/1