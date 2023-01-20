Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023 - Form 6-K

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On January 20, 2023, at 6 p.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the Directors fully representing the Company's Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To acknowledge the resignation of Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial from the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Coordinator of the Nomination and Governance Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Risk and Compliance Committee, with immediate effects.

RESOLUTIONS: after all necessary clarifications were made, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, from the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Coordinator of the Nomination and Governance Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Risk and Compliance Committee, as per the resignation letter presented by Mr. Rial, with immediate effects.

The Board formally noted that Ms. Deborah Stern Vieitas, independent Board member and Vice Chairman of the Board will be the Acting Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for April 28, 2023, with no change in her current position as member of the Board, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 15 of the Company's By Laws. Finally, the Board indicated it will timely decide on recomposing its Advisory Committees.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - Vice Chair; Deborah Patricia Wright, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. São Paulo, January 20, 2023.

This is a free translation of the minutes drawn up in Portuguese.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary