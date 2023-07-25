Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 24, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On July 24, 2023, at 3 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To approve the Company entering in a Joint Venture Agreement ("Agreement") with Sodexo Pass do Brasil Serviços e Comércio S.A. ("SPDB" or "Sodexo Brasil"), as set forth in article 17, XIX of the Company's Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS: Having evaluated the management's proposal to proceed with the Agreement between the Company and Sodexo Brasil, the Board of Directors discussed the information received and analyzed on the subject and, unanimously by its members, approved the Agreement and authorized the Executive Board to adopt all necessary measures necessary to the Agreement, including the eventual hiring of advisors and the appropriate disclosures to the market.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was adjourned, and these minutes have been drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Angel Santodomingo Martell, Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors. São Paulo, July 24, 2023.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary