Banco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting held on April 13, 2023 - Form 6-K

Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting held on April 13, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 13th, 2023, at 08 a.m., by teleconference, the Fiscal Council of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of the totality of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: Regularly called meeting, with the presence of the undersigned members of the Fiscal Council.

MEETING BOARD: José Roberto Machado Filho, President. Bruno Carneiro, Secretary.

AGENDA: Analyze and issue an opinion on the Executive Board proposal for declaration and payment of proceeds of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: The purpose of this meeting was to present to the members of the Fiscal Council the proposal of the Company's Executive Board, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders to be held until April 30, 2024 for the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws based on the balance of the results of the quarter ended in March 31st, 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion and five hundred million reais). After discussing the matter, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, unanimously, favorably expressed the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, as proposed by the Executive Board.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. José Roberto Machado Filho, President. Bruno Carneiro, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. José Roberto Machado Filho; Mrs. Louise Barsi - Members; and Mr. Luciano Faleiros Paolucci - Deputy Member.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meetings Book of the Company.

Bruno Carneiro

Secretary