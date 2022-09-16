Banco Santander Brasil S A : NIRE 35.300.332.067 - Form 6-K

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

September 15, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 09.15.2022, at 3 p.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary

AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the exoneration of Mrs. Virginie Genès-Petronilho, member of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company; (ii) the appointment of Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer as a member of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company; and (iii) to confirm the composition of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the appropriate clarification, the members of the Board of directors, unanimously, APPROVED:

(i) the exoneration of Virginie Genès-Petronilho, Brazilian and French citizen, married, business administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 60.015.681-3 SSP-SP, registered with the Individual Taxpayers' Roll ("CPF/ME") nº 226.851.378-58, of her role of member of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company. The board members thanked Mrs. Virginie Genès-Petronilho for her valuable contributions to the Company throughout the period in which she was part of the Risk and Compliance Committee;

(ii) appoint, pursuant to article 14, paragraph 6, of the Company's Bylaws and the favorable recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, for a supplementary term until the investiture of those elected in the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Meeting of 2023, Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer, brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 39.874.333-2 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME nº 352.705.005-15, as a member of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company. It was registered in the minutes that the member herein appointed to the Risk and Compliance Committee fulfill the independence requirements pursuant to the article 45 §5 of the CMN Resolution nº 4.557 of February 23, 2017, as amended; and