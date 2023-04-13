Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (" Company "), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held 2024, for the distribution of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws based on the results of the quarter ended in March 31st, 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion and five hundred million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.19202926704 per common share, R$ 0.21123219374 per preferred share and R$ 0.40326146077 per Unit, which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 1,275,000,000.00 (one billion two hundred and seventy five million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.16322487698 per common share, R$ 0.17954736468 per preferred share and R$ 0.34277224166 per Unit, except for immune and/or exempt shareholders.

Shares Interest on Equity (gross value) (per share) Interest on Equity (after tax) (per share) ON (Common) R$ 0.19202926704 R$ 0.16322487698 PN (Preferred) R$ 0.21123219374 R$ 0.17954736468 Unit(*) R$ 0.40326146077 R$ 0.34277224166

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of April 24th, 2023 (including). Therefore, as of April 25th, 2023 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Interest on Equity".

The amount of the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be paid as of May 15th, 2023 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2023, without any compensation as monetary indexation.