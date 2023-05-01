Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. (" Santander "), in addition to the information disclosed through the Notice to the Market released on March 7th, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, considering the fulfillment of the applicable conditions precedent, its wholly-owned affiliate Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. (" Santander Corretora ") formalized the closing of the partial sale of its equities, representing 40% of the stock capital of Webmotors S.A. (" Webmotors ") to Carsales.com Investments PTY LTD (" Carsales ").

As a result of the Transaction Santander Corretora becomes shareholder of 30% and Carsales of 70% of Webmotors share capital.

São Paulo, April 28, 2023.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investor Relations Officer