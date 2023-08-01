NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. (" Santander Brasil ") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. (" Santander Corretora ") entered into, on this date, with HB FIT Participações Ltda. (" HB FIT Participações "), shareholder of FIT Economia de Energia S.A. (" FIT Energia "), an investment agreement, through which Santander Corretora will own sixty-five percent (65%) of the total and voting capital stock of FIT Energia and HB FIT Participações will hold thirty-five percent (35%) of said capital ("Transaction").

FIT Energia is a subsidiary of Hy Brazil Energia S.A. (" Hy Brazil "), a group with more than 20 years in renewable energy sector and one of the pioneers and main national players in distributed power generation (i.e., geração distribuída - " GD "), and has a digital platform with national operations that connects renewable sources generation asset holders within the GD framework to consumers interested in saving their electricity bill.

The conclusion of the Transaction will be subject to compliance with certain precedent conditions usual in similar transactions, including the applicable regulatory approvals.

Santander Brasil will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the Transaction.

São Paulo, August 1st, 2023.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investor Relations Officer