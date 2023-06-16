Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 and 2235
São Paulo, SP 04543-011
Federative Republic of Brazil
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
NOTICE TO THE MARKET ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., in compliance with Annex F of CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022, as amended, inform to the market the following about related-party transactions:
Name of the Parties
·Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company")
·Fr1st Tecnologia e Inovação Ltda ("F1rst")
·Santander Global Technology and Operations, S.L ("SGT")
Description of the Transaction
On January 1, 2020, the Parties entered into an Agreement that is in full force, for the leasing, execution and/or development of services and projects between SGT and the Company ("Framework Agreement").
On November 17, 2020, the Parties signed Annex 2020BSBRSL01-8 to the Framework Agreement to formalize the contracting of software, infrastructure and license maintenance services.
On March 23, 2022, the Parties signed the Appendix to Annex 2020BSBRSL01-8, to formalize the conditions regarding the provision of services for the year 2022.
On June 13, 2023, the Parties signed the Appendix to Annex 2020BSBRSL01-8 ("Appendix"), to formalize the conditions regarding the provision of services for the year 2023.
Relationship with the issuer
The Parties have as common, direct, and indirect controller, as applicable, Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander Spain").
|
|
The Appendix signed between the Parties formalize, for the year 2023, the provision of global services focused on the provision of global services focused on software, infrastructure and license maintenance services aimed at systemic development through software acquisition and development, tool management and technological support services.
|
|
The contracting of services is defined in global and local committees, managed by executives who participate in the technical decision and cost approval.
The operation was carried out in compliance with the terms and conditions of the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties of the Company, especially item 5.1. There is no requirement in the Bylaws or the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties for approval by a statutory body.
|
|
The adjusted amount to be paid will be €10,800,709.02 (ten million, eight hundred thousand, seven hundred and nine euros and two cents) for the services provided from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.
|
|
Non applicable.
|
Santander Spain, its partners or managers did not participate in the decision or negotiation of the transaction with the Parties.
Reasons why the issuer´s management considers that the transaction was carried out on an arm's length basis or sets forth adequate compensation
The transaction observed commutative conditions, on a strictly commercial basis, duly validated according to parameters and methodologies practiced by the market and parameterized in previous transactions of the same nature.
São Paulo, June 16, 2023.
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Investors Relations Officer
Date: June 16, 2023
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
By:
/S/ Andrea Marques de Almeida
Andrea Marques de Almeida
Executive Vice-President
By:
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviane
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer