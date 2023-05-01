Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
14.31 BRL   +0.63%
06:20aBanco Santander Brasil S A : MINUTE OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON APRIL 28th, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06:20aBanco Santander Brasil S A : ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
06:20aBanco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Banco Santander Brasil S A : ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K

05/01/2023 | 06:20am EDT
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Final Synthetic voting map

In compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, we present the final synthetic voting map consolidating the remote voting instructions and the ones made in person by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters submitted to the approval of the Ordinary General Meeting held on April 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Item Resolution Voting

Class of Shares and total number of

Votes for each Resolution

Common (ON) Preferred (PN)
1 To TAKE the management accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the financial statements, external auditors' opinion and the Audit Committee Report. Approve 3,636,642,222 -
Reject 9,929 -
Abstain 26,156,610 -
2 To DECIDE on the allocation of net income for the year 2022 and the distribution of dividends. Approve 3,662,731,071 -
Reject 8,941 -
Abstain 68,749 -
3 To FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors in the mandate from 2023 to 2025. Approve 3,662,707,736 -
Reject 36,950 -
Abstain 64,076 -
4 Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Single ? Approve 3,656,406,648 -
Reject 3,320,643 -
Abstain 3,081,471 -
5 If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate? Approve 3,565,588,661 -
Reject 97,149,696 -
Abstain 70,404 -
6 In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] Approve 12,762,632 -
Reject 0 -
Abstain 3,513,315,989 -

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
