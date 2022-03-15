Banco Santander Brasil S A : Registration Form

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the Annual Circular Letter CVM/SEP 2022, issued on February 24, 2022, and considering the entry into force of Law No. 13,818/19 that amended Article 289 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law") , with effect from January 1, 2022, the Company's mandatory publications will no longer be made in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo and will take place exclusively in the Journal "Valor Econômico" in the form established in the Brazilian Corporate Law.

The Company's Registration Form is already updated to reflect the new legal regime.

São Paulo, March 15, 2022.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.