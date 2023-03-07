Banco Santander Brasil S A : Sale of equities of Webmotors

Secret

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

CNPJ nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Publicy-Held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander") hereby informs shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora"), jointly with Santander, executed a contract for the partial sale of its equities, representing 40% of the stock capital of Webmotors S.A. ("Webmotors") to Carsales.com Investments PTY LTD ("Carsales") for the amount of R$1,240 billion (one billion and two hundred and forty million Reais) ("Transaction"), corresponding to a total Webmotors valuation of R$3,1 billion (three billion and one hundred million Reais). After the closing of the Transaction Santander Corretora will hold 30% and Carsales will hold 70% of the capital stock of Webmotors.

As a result of the Transaction, the stake of Carsales at Webmotors rises to 70% of the share capital, while Santander Brasil maintains its commercial exclusivity and continues to be the credit platform and financial solutions for transactions made through the platform.

The Transaction will allow Webmotors to benefit even more from Carsales expertise in digital marketing, products and services for the automotive ecosystem, improving its value offer to dealerships, franchises, automakers and final customers.

The closing of the Transaction will be subject to compliance with usual suspensive conditions in similar transactions, including obtaining the relevant regulatory authorizations.

São Paulo, March 7, 2023.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investor Relations Officer