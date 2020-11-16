Banco Santander Brasil S A : Study on Company's equity stake in Getnet

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company"), in compliance with article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, approved initiating a study to segregate the Company's equity stake in its subsidiary Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamentos S.A. ("Getnet"), through a partial spin-offof the Company ("Potential Spin-off"and "Study", respectively).

Upon the Potential Spin-off, the Company's shareholders would become direct shareholders of Getnet, on a pro rata basis, based on the same equity percentage that they hold in the Company.

The delivery of Getnet's shares/units to the Company's shareholders would occur after:

the granting by the CVM of Getnet's publicly-held company (Category A) registration; the registration of Getnet's shares/units under the United States

Securities Exchange Act of 1934; the listing of Getnet's shares/units in Brazil and the listing or quotation of Getnet's ADR (American Depositary Receipts) in the United

States; and the approval of the Potential Spin-Off by the Brazilian Central Bank.

The Potential Spin-off and the listings depend on the completion of the Study, as well as on obtaining necessary approvals, including from shareholders and applicable regulators and markets.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about any relevant development related to this matter.

São Paulo, November 16th, 2020.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investors Relations Officer

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.