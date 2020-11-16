Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : Study on Company's equity stake in Getnet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 05:47pm EST

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company"), in compliance with article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, approved initiating a study to segregate the Company's equity stake in its subsidiary Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamentos S.A. ("Getnet"), through a partial spin-offof the Company ("Potential Spin-off"and "Study", respectively).

Upon the Potential Spin-off, the Company's shareholders would become direct shareholders of Getnet, on a pro rata basis, based on the same equity percentage that they hold in the Company.

The delivery of Getnet's shares/units to the Company's shareholders would occur after:

  1. the granting by the CVM of Getnet's publicly-held company (Category A) registration;
  2. the registration of Getnet's shares/units under the United States
    Securities Exchange Act of 1934;
  3. the listing of Getnet's shares/units in Brazil and the listing or quotation of Getnet's ADR (American Depositary Receipts) in the United
    States; and
  4. the approval of the Potential Spin-Off by the Brazilian Central Bank.

The Potential Spin-off and the listings depend on the completion of the Study, as well as on obtaining necessary approvals, including from shareholders and applicable regulators and markets.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about any relevant development related to this matter.

São Paulo, November 16th, 2020.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investors Relations Officer

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:46:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
05:47pBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Study on Company's equity stake in Getnet
PU
11/13BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 11/13/2020 - 3Q20 - Institutional Presentation
PU
11/05BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/28BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
10/27BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 3Q20 IFRS Financial Statements
PU
10/27BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 3Q20 BRGAAP Financial Statements
PU
10/26BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Distribution of Interest on Equity
PU
09/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Toro's acquisition of participation
PU
08/31BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/31/2020 - Minutes of the Shareholder's Meeting o..
PU
08/31BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/31/2020 - Final Synthetic Voting Map on 08/31/20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 317 M 12 388 M 12 388 M
Net income 2020 12 498 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 B 24 631 M 24 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 45 147
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,48 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Director
José de Paiva Ferreira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-12.96%24 258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.16%347 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.34%233 571
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%202 437
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.42%132 969
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-2.29%108 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group