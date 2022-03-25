Banco Santander Brasil S A : Transaction among related parties

Thus, on March 16, 2022, the Parties signed Annex 10BRAHQCIBGLOBAL322 to the Framework Agreement ("Annex"), in order to formalize the conditions regarding the provision of services for the year 2022.

On December 15, 2017, the Parties entered into a service agreement, which is in full force, to regulate the provision of global services focused on consulting on models, processes, tools and businesses, aiming to strengthen local businesses with innovative products. globally ("Framework Agreement").

The Annex signed between the Parties formalize, for the year 2022, the provision of global services focused on consulting on models, processes, tools and businesses, to the Company's Corporate Investment Banking area, aiming to strengthen local businesses with innovative global products.

Description of the negotiation process informing (i) who was responsible for deciding on the contract, (ii) whether the decision was taken by the competent administration body; and (iii) the administrators who participated in the decision