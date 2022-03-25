Banco Santander Brasil S A : Transaction among related parties
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/ME No. 90.400.888/0001-42
NIRE 35.300.332.067
NOTICE TO THE MARKET ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Ruling No. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, inform to the market the following about related-party transactions:
Name of the Parties
•Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company")
•Banco Santander S.A.("Santander Spain")
Description of the Transaction
On December 15, 2017, the Parties entered into a service agreement, which is in full force, to regulate the provision of global services focused on consulting on models, processes, tools and businesses, aiming to strengthen local businesses withinnovative products. globally ("Framework Agreement").
Thus, on March 16, 2022, the Parties signed Annex 10BRAHQCIBGLOBAL322 to the Framework Agreement ("Annex"), in order to formalize the conditions regarding the provision of services for the year 2022.
Relationship with the issuer
Santander Spain is the Company's indirect controller.
Purpose of the transaction
The Annex signed between the Parties formalize, for the year 2022, the provision of global services focused on consulting on models, processes, tools and businesses, to the Company's Corporate Investment Banking area, aiming to strengthen local businesses with innovative global products.
Description of the negotiation process informing (i) who was responsible for deciding on the contract, (ii) whether the decision was taken by the competent administration body; and (iii) the administrators who participated in the decision
The contracting of services is defined in global and local committees, managed by executives who participate in the technical decision and cost approval.
The operation was carried out in compliance with the terms and conditions of the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties of the Company, especially item 5.1. There is no requirement in the Bylaws or the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties for approval by a statutory body.
Main Terms and Conditions
The adjusted amount to be paid will be €19,533,567.00(nineteen million, five hundred and thirty-three thousand, five hundred and sixty-seven euros) for the services provided from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
Absence of withdrawal rights
Non applicable.
Participation of the related party, its
Santander Spain, its partners or managers did not participate in the decision or negotiation of the transaction with the Parties.
partners or administrators in the decision-making process and negotiation of the transaction
Reasons why the issuer´s management considers that the transaction was carriedout on an arm's lengthbasis or sets forth adequate compensation
The transaction observed commutative conditions, on a strictly commercial basis, duly validated according to parameters and methodologies practiced by the market and parameterized in previous transactions of the same nature.
