    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : Transaction among related parties

03/25/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Ruling No. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, inform to the market the following about related-party transactions:

Name of the Parties

  • Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company")

  • Banco Santander S.A. ("Santander Spain")

Description of the Transaction

On December 15, 2017, the Parties entered into a service agreement, which is in full force, to regulate the provision of global services focused on consulting on models, processes, tools and businesses, aiming to strengthen local businesses with innovative products. globally ("Framework Agreement").

Thus, on March 16, 2022, the Parties signed Annex 10BRAHQCIBGLOBAL322 to the Framework Agreement ("Annex"), in order to formalize the conditions regarding the provision of services for the year 2022.

Relationship with the issuer

Santander Spain is the Company's indirect controller.

Purpose of the transaction

The Annex signed between the Parties formalize, for the year 2022, the provision of global services focused on consulting on models, processes, tools and businesses, to the Company's Corporate Investment Banking area, aiming to strengthen local businesses with innovative global products.

Description of the negotiation process informing (i) who was responsible for deciding on the contract, (ii) whether the decision was taken by the competent administration body; and (iii) the administrators who participated in the decision

The contracting of services is defined in global and local committees, managed by executives who participate in the technical decision and cost approval.

The operation was carried out in compliance with the terms and conditions of the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties of the Company, especially item 5.1. There is no requirement in the Bylaws or the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties for approval by a statutory body.

Main Terms and Conditions

The adjusted amount to be paid will be €19,533,567.00 (nineteen million, five hundred and thirty-three thousand, five hundred and sixty-seven euros) for the services provided from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Absence of withdrawal rights

Non applicable.

Participation of the related party, its

Santander Spain, its partners or managers did not participate in the decision or negotiation of the transaction with the Parties.

partners or administrators in the decision-making process and negotiation of the transaction

Santander Spain, its partners or managers did not participate in the decision or negotiation of the transaction with the Parties.

Reasons why the issuer´s management considers that the transaction was carried out on an arm's length basis or sets forth adequate compensation

The transaction observed commutative conditions, on a strictly commercial basis, duly validated according to parameters and methodologies practiced by the market and parameterized in previous transactions of the same nature.

São Paulo, March 25, 2022.

Angel Santodomingo Martell Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 79 542 M 16 714 M 16 714 M
Net income 2022 17 416 M 3 660 M 3 660 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 B 28 715 M 28 715 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 48 834
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,69 BRL
Average target price 32,49 BRL
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Non-Executive Director
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.17.18%27 674
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-7.25%184 343