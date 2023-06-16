Banco Santander Brasil S A : Transaction among related parties

CNPJ/MF No. 90.400.888/0001-42
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., in compliance with Annex F of CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022, as amended, inform to the market the following about related- party transactions:
|
Name of the Parties
|
• Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company")
|
|
• Fr1st Tecnologia e Inovação Ltda ("F1rst")
|
|
• Santander Global Technology and Operations, S.L ("SGT")
|
|
|
Description of the
|
On January 1, 2020, the Parties entered into an Agreement that
|
Transaction
|
is in full force, for the leasing, execution and/or development of
|
|
services and projects between SGT and the Company
|
|
("Framework Agreement").
|
|
On November 17, 2020, the Parties signed Annex
|
|
2020BSBRSL01-8 to the Framework Agreement to formalize the
|
|
contracting of software, infrastructure and license maintenance
|
|
services.
|
|
On March 23, 2022, the Parties signed the Appendix to Annex
|
|
2020BSBRSL01-8, to formalize the conditions regarding the
|
|
provision of services for the year 2022.
|
|
On June 13, 2023, the Parties signed the Appendix to Annex
|
|
2020BSBRSL01-8 ("Appendix"), to formalize the conditions
|
|
regarding the provision of services for the year 2023.
|
Relationship with the
|
The Parties have as common, direct, and indirect controller, as
|
issuer
|
applicable, Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander Spain").
|
Purpose of the
|
The Appendix signed between the Parties formalize, for the year
|
transaction
|
2023, the provision of global services focused on the provision
|
|
of global services focused on software, infrastructure and license
|
|
maintenance services aimed at systemic development through
|
|
software acquisition and development, tool management and
|
|
technological support services.
|
Description of the
|
The contracting of services is defined in global and local
|
negotiation process
|
committees, managed by executives who participate in the
|
informing (i) who was
|
technical decision and cost approval.
|
responsible for deciding
|
|
on the contract, (ii)
|
The operation was carried out in compliance with the terms and
|
whether the decision
|
conditions of the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties of
|
was taken by the
|
the Company, especially item 5.1. There is no requirement in