    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
16.23 BRL   -1.16%
Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION - Form 6-K
Banco Santander Brasil S A : PIS and COFINS decision
Banco Santander Brasil S A : Acquisition of Toro Participações
Banco Santander Brasil S A : Transaction among related parties

06/16/2023 | 06:52pm EDT
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/MF No. 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., in compliance with Annex F of CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022, as amended, inform to the market the following about related- party transactions:

Name of the Parties

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company")

Fr1st Tecnologia e Inovação Ltda ("F1rst")

Santander Global Technology and Operations, S.L ("SGT")

Description of the

On January 1, 2020, the Parties entered into an Agreement that

Transaction

is in full force, for the leasing, execution and/or development of

services and projects between SGT and the Company

("Framework Agreement").

On November 17, 2020, the Parties signed Annex

2020BSBRSL01-8 to the Framework Agreement to formalize the

contracting of software, infrastructure and license maintenance

services.

On March 23, 2022, the Parties signed the Appendix to Annex

2020BSBRSL01-8, to formalize the conditions regarding the

provision of services for the year 2022.

On June 13, 2023, the Parties signed the Appendix to Annex

2020BSBRSL01-8 ("Appendix"), to formalize the conditions

regarding the provision of services for the year 2023.

Relationship with the

The Parties have as common, direct, and indirect controller, as

issuer

applicable, Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander Spain").

Purpose of the

The Appendix signed between the Parties formalize, for the year

transaction

2023, the provision of global services focused on the provision

of global services focused on software, infrastructure and license

maintenance services aimed at systemic development through

software acquisition and development, tool management and

technological support services.

Description of the

The contracting of services is defined in global and local

negotiation process

committees, managed by executives who participate in the

informing (i) who was

technical decision and cost approval.

responsible for deciding

on the contract, (ii)

The operation was carried out in compliance with the terms and

whether the decision

conditions of the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties of

was taken by the

the Company, especially item 5.1. There is no requirement in

competent

the Bylaws or the Policy for Transactions with Related Parties for

administration body;

approval by a statutory body.

and (iii) the

administrators who

participated in the

decision

Main Terms and

The adjusted amount to be paid will be €10,800,709.02 (ten

Conditions

million, eight hundred thousand, seven hundred and nine euros

and two cents) for the services provided from January 1, 2023

to December 31, 2023.

Absence of withdrawal

Non applicable.

rights

Participation of the

related party, its

Santander Spain, its partners or managers did not participate in

partners or

the decision or negotiation of the transaction with the Parties.

administrators in the

decision-making

Santander Spain, its partners or managers did not participate in

process and negotiation

the decision or negotiation of the transaction with the Parties.

of the transaction

Reasons why the

issuer´s management

The transaction observed commutative conditions, on a strictly

considers that the

commercial basis, duly validated according to parameters and

transaction was carried

methodologies practiced by the market and parameterized in

out on an arm's length

previous transactions of the same nature.

basis or sets forth

adequate compensation

São Paulo, June 16, 2023.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 22:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
