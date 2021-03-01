Log in
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/01/2021 - Composition of the Company's Sustainability Committee

03/01/2021
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 01, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On March 01, 2021, at 10 a.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the Directors fully representing the Company's Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on (i) the acknowledgment of the resignation of Mrs. Tarcila Reis Corrêa Ursini from the position of member of the Company's Sustainability Committee; and (ii) the confirmation of the composition of the Sustainability Committee.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously APPROVED:

(i) know the resignation request of Mrs. Tarcila Reis Corrêa Ursini, Brazilian citizen, married, economist and lawyer, bearer of identity card RG nº 197101379 SSP/SP, registered with CPF/ME under No. 176.122.698-30, to the position of member the Company's Sustainability Committee, presented by letter sent to the Company on this date (Attachment I); and

(iii) to confirm the composition of the Company's Sustainability Committee, all for a term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Mrs. Marilia Artimonte Rocca, Brazilian, divorced, business administrator, bearer of the Identity Card RG No. 24.938.902-2 SSP/SP, registered with CPF/ME under No. 252.935.048-51, as Coordinator of the Sustainability Committee; Mr. Carlos Aguiar Neto, Brazilian, married, engineer, holder of Identity Card RG No. 19129986 SSP/SP, registered with CPF/ME under No. 153.127.368-80; Mr. Carlos Rey de Vicente, Spanish citizen, married, lawyer, bearer of the identity card RNE nº V952766Z, registered with CPF/ME under No. 236.413.938-41; Mr. Mario Roberto Opice Leão, Brazilian, married, banker, holder of Identity Card RG No. 24752106 SSP/SP, registered with CPF/ME under No. 248.745.618-37; and Mr. Tasso Rezende de Azevedo, Brazilian, divorced, forest engineer, bearer of the Brazilian Identity Card RG nº 20.217.603-4 SSP/SP, registered with the Individual Taxpayer Registry ("CPF/ME") under No. 151.404.518-40, all with offices at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A - Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

Signatures: Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman; Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial - Vice Chairman; Deborah Stern Vieitas, Deborah Patricia Wright, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Maria Nus Badía, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
