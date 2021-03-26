Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/26/2021 - AGM Remote Voting Ballot April 30th

Log in
Last update: 03/26/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

  • (i) all the blank spaces must be duly fulfilled;

  • (ii) all the pages must be initialed;

  • (iii) the last page must be signed by the Shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be and pursuant to the applicable legislation in force.

The following documents have to be sent:

  • (i) original Form, duly fulfilled, initialed and signed; and

  • (ii) copies of the documents that follows:

- Individual (Shareholder or legal representative): Identification document with picture (Identity Card

- RG and CPF/ME; Driver License - CNH or Professional Card issued with public faith and containing the CPF number).

- Legal Entities/Corporations: (i) Articles of Association or Bylaws duly updated, with the document that prove the representation powers (minutes of election); (ii) Identity Card with picture of the representatives (RG and CPF; CNH or Professional Card issued with public faith and containing the CPF number).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder that chooses to exercise the remote voting through its custody agent ("Custody Agent") shall transmit the voting instructions observing the rules determined by the Custody Agent which shall send such voting manifestations to the Depositary Center of B3. The Shareholders must contact their respective Custody Agents to verify the procedures established by them for issuance of the voting instructions through the Form, as well as the documents and information required.

The Shareholder shall transmit the instruction for fulfillment of the Form to the Custody Agent until April 23, 2021, except if a different term is determined by the Custody Agents. The documents must be sent to the shares bookkeeper ("Bookkeeper") within seven (7) days before the Ordinary General Meeting, in fact, until April 23, 2021. After the receipt of such documents, the Bookkeeper, within three (3) days, shall inform the Shareholder about the receipt of such documents and its acceptance. If the sent documents are not considered proper, the Form shall be deemed invalid, being the Shareholder able to regularize it until April 23, 2021. The Forms received by the Bookkeeper after April 23, 2021 shall not be considered for voting purposes.

The documents must be sent to the Company within seven (7) days before the Ordinary General Meeting, in fact, until April 23, 2021. After the receipt of such documents, the Company, within three (3) days, shall inform the Shareholder about the receipt of such documents and its acceptance. If the sent documents are not considered proper, the Form shall be deemed invalid, being the Shareholder able to regularize it until April 23, 2021. The Forms received by the Company after April 23, 2021 shall not be considered for voting purposes.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The documents shall be delivered at the Company's principal place of business, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, No. 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A - Vila Olímpia - São Paulo - SP, 9th floor - Corporate - Legal Department, through the telephone Nos. +55 11 3553-5438 and +55 11 3553- 3854, email:acamargo@santander.com.br.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

The documents shall be sent to the Bookkeeper within 7 days before the date of the EGM, in other words, by 03/24/2021 (including) (i) at the following address: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - Shareholders - Bookkeeping of Shares - Rua Amador Bueno, 474 - 2nd floor - Setor vermelho - Santo Amaro - São Paulo/SP - CEP 04752- 005; or (ii) via email, to the electronic addresscustodiaacionistavotodistancia@santander.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To TAKE the management accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the financial statements, external auditors' opinion and the Audit Committee Report

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. To DECIDE on the allocation of net income for the year 2020 and the distribution of dividends.

Management proposes the following allocation for net income for the year 2020:

  • 1. The amount of R$ 702,807,417.22 to the Company's legal reserve account;

  • 2. The amount of R$ 3,837,085,231.82, as dividends and Interest on Equity to shareholders, which have been the object of decision in the meetings of the Board of Directors held on April 27, 2020, July 28, 2020, October 26, 2020, December, 28 2020 and February 02, 2021, of which R$ 3,325,000,000.00 as and Interest on Equity allocated within the mandatory minimum dividends and R$ 512,085,231.82 as interim dividends; and

3. The balance of the remaining net profit after the distributions above, to the value of R$ 9,516,255,695.45 for the Dividend Equalization Reserve account, pursuant to Article 36, item III-a of the Companys Bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. To FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors in the mandate from 2021 to 2023.

The Company's management proposes that the Board of Directors comprise 9 members.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

4. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law 6404/76?

* Note: This resolution is not included in the agenda of the OGM, and was inserted in compliance with the provisions of article 21-I, item IV, of CVM Instruction 481/09.

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates

Chapa Única

Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Deborah Patricia Wright Deborah Stern Vieitas

Jose Antonio Alvarez Alvarez José de Paiva Ferreira Marília Artimonte Rocca Pedro Augusto de Melo José García Cantera

5. Indication of all members that compose the global proposal - Chapa única (The votes indicated in this option will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the present option for voting on the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election options herein) - Chapa Única

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

6. In case one of the candidates that compose the proposal fails to integrate it, can the votescorresponding to their shares continue to be awarded to the chosen proposal?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

7. In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, do you wish to distribute the vote in percentages to the candidates that compose the proposal? [If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs through the multiple voting process, his vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

8. View of all the candidates that compose the proposal to indicate the percentage of the votes to be assigned

Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza [ ] %

Sergio Agapito Lires Rial [ ] %

Deborah Patricia Wright [ ] %

Deborah Stern Vieitas [ ] %

Jose Antonio Alvarez Alvarez [ ] %

José de Paiva Ferreira [ ] %

Marília Artimonte Rocca [ ] %

Pedro Augusto de Melo [ ] %

José García Cantera [ ] %

Simple Question

9. Indication of candidates for the board of directors by minority shareholders holding shares with voting rights (the shareholder must complete this field if he/she left the general election field blank and holds the shares with which he votes during the immediate three (3) months preceding the general meeting.

*In accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09, only fill in this item if you have left items 4 to 8 blank and hold the shares with

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

10. To fix the annual global compensation of the Company´s management and members of Audit Committee.

- R$ 433,940,000.00 for the management (Board of Directors and Executive Board)

- R$ 4,832,500.00 for the Audit Committee

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

11. You wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to art. 161 of Law 6404/76?

* Note: This resolution is not included in the agenda of the OGM, and was inserted in compliance with the provisions of article 21-K, sole paragraph, of CVM Instruction 481/09.

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 01:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 744 M 12 463 M 12 463 M
Net income 2021 15 024 M 2 610 M 2 610 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 B 26 719 M 26 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 45 147
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 21,64 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Celso Clemente Giacometti Independent Director
José María Nus Badía Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-7.88%26 454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.61%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.85%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%205 422
