BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/26/2021 - Call Notice Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on April 30th

03/26/2021 | 09:06pm EDT
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company of Authorized Capital CNPJ/ME 90.400.888/0001-42 - NIRE 35.300.332.067

NOTICE OF MEETING - ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM") to be held on April 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at the principal place of business of Banco Santander (Brasil)

S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company"), located at Avenida Presidente Juscelino

Kubitschek No. 2235 and 2014 - 2nd mezzanine, Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP, to resolve upon the following Agenda:

(i) To TAKE the management accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the

Company's Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the financial statements, external auditors' opinion and the Audit Committee Report;

(ii) To DECIDE on the allocation of net income for the year 2020 and the distribution of dividends;

(iii) To FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors in the mandate from 2021 to 2023;

(iv) To ELECT the members of the Company's Board of Directors for a term of office from 2021 to 2023; and

(v) To FIX the annual global compensation of the Company´s management and members of Audit Committee.

Note:

Considering the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic (the new Coronavirus) and the measures taken by health and government authorities to contain the spread of such disease at the time of publication of this Notice, the Company has intensified its sanitation protocols and measures in the physical reception environments, at the place where the OGM will take place, for the benefit of the shareholders who choose to vote in person.

Our recommendation to the shareholders is to make use of remote voting instruments, either by the electronic means available or by sending written votes to the Company, or granting standardized powers of attorney with voting guidance, according to the instructions provided in the Manual.

General Instructions:

1. The shareholders or their legal representatives shall appear at the OGM with the appropriate identity documents. In the event of representation of ashareholder by an attorney-in-fact, shareholders shall leave at the Company's principal place of business, at least seventy-two (72) hours before the OGM is held, a power of attorney granted according to the applicable law; and

2. The documents related to the matters to be examined and resolved at the

OGM are available to shareholders (i) at the Company's principal place of business, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek No. 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A, Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP, 9th floor - Corporate Legal Department, where they can be consulted, on working days, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on its website (www.ri.santander.com.br - at Corporate Governance >> Minutes of the Meeting); (ii) on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br) and (iii) on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br).

3.

Remote Voting Ballot: the Company implemented the remote voting system pursuant to CVM Ruling 481/09, allowing shareholders to send remote voting ballots directly to the Company, to the bookkeeper or their respective custody agents, according to the procedures described in the Manual for Participation.

São Paulo, March 26, 2021 - Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 01:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
