Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/26/2021 - Management Proposal - Ordinary General Meeting

Management Proposal Ordinary General Meeting 04.30.2021 - 3 p.m.

SUMMARY

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors ............................... 3

2. Call Notice .................................................................................................. 4

3. Participation of shareholders in the OGM ................................................... 6

3.1. In-person Participation ........................................................................... 6

3.2. Participation by Proxy ............................................................................. 7

3.3. Remote Voting Participation .................................................................... 7

3.4. ADS holders ........................................................................................... 10

4. Matters to be resolved at the OGM ........................................................... 11

EXHIBIT I: POWER OF ATTORNEY ................................................................ 15

EXHIBIT II: COMMENTS OF THE MANAGEMENT TO THE FINANCIAL

CONDITION OF THE COMPANY (Pursuant to item III of article 9 of CVM

Instruction 481) ........................................................................................... 17

EXHIBIT III: BOARD PROPOSAL FOR ALLOCATION OF NET PROFIT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR (Pursuant to item II of the sole paragraph of article 9, Annex 9-1-II to CVM Instruction 481) ...................................................................... 119

EXHIBIT IV: PROPOSAL FOR ELECTION OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Information on compliance with items 12.5 to 12.10 of Appendix 24 of CVM Instruction 480, pursuant to Annex A of CVM Instruction 552) ........................................................................................................... 127

EXHIBIT V: ITEM 13 of Annex 24 of CVM Instruction 481 (Pursuant to item II of Article 12 to CVM Instruction 481) ......................................................... 137

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholder,

It is with great pleasure that I invite you, a shareholder of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company"), to participate in our Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM"), to be held on April 30, 2021, at 3:00 P.M.

Besides this Management Proposal ("Proposal") a Manual for Participation in the OGM ("Manual") was prepared to assist you in understanding the matters presented, providing a conscious and reasoned decision-making process, anticipating possible clarifications and voting guidelines.

Pursuant to the Call Notice made available, we shall take resolutions on the following matters:

(i) To TAKE the management accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the financial statements, external auditors' opinion and the Audit Committee Report;

(ii) To DECIDE on the allocation of net income for the year 2020 and the distribution of dividends;

(iii) To FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors in the mandate from 2021 to 2023;

(iv) To ELECT the members of the Company's Board of Directors for a term of office from 2021 to 2023; and

(v) To FIX the annual global compensation of the Company´s management and members of Audit Committee.

As established by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in order to facilitate its analysis and evaluation of the matters to be resolved, this Proposal includes exhibits containing the information made available in addition to the Call Notice.

We are at your disposal to clarify any questions through the emails acionistas@santander.com.br oriented at non-financial individual and corporate investors and ri@santander.com.br for institutional investors.

We hope that this Proposal and the Manual fulfills its purpose in assisting your decision making. Your participation is essential for the Company.

Sincerely,

Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza Chairman of the Board of Directors

2. Call Notice of Meeting

[to be published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico" in editions of March 29, 30 and 31, 2021; and in the "Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo", in editions of March 27, 30 and 31, 2021]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company of Authorized Capital CNPJ/ME 90.400.888/0001-42 - NIRE 35.300.332.067

NOTICE OF MEETING - ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM") to be held on April 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at the principal place of business of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company"), located at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek No. 2235 and 2014 - 2nd mezzanine, Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP, to resolve upon the following Agenda:

Note:

Considering the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic (the new Coronavirus) and the measures taken by health and government authorities to contain the spread of such disease at the time of publication of this Notice, the Company has intensified its sanitation protocols and measures in the physical reception environments , at the place where the OGM will take place, for the benefit of the shareholders who choose to vote in person.

Our recommendation to the shareholders is to make use of remote voting instruments, either by the electronic means available or by sending written votes to the Company, or granting standardized powers of attorney with voting guidance, according to the instructions provided in the Manual.

General Instructions: