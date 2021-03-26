Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/26/2021 - Manual for Ordinary Shareholders' meeting on April 30th

1 2 3

INVITATION FROM MANAGEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

It is with great pleasure that I invite you, a shareholder of Santander Brasil, to participate in our Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM").

This Manual was prepared to assist you in understanding the matters presented, providing a conscious and reasoned decision-making process, anticipating possible clarifications and voting guidelines.

In order to facilitate your analysis and appreciation of the matters to be resolved, this Manual includes the information made available in addition to the Call Notice.

This Manual must be read together with the Management Proposal and other documents related to our General Meeting, available on the Company's investor relations website (www.ri.santander.com.br), on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br).

We are at your disposal to clarify any questions through the emailsacionistas@santander.com.broriented at non-financial individual and corporate investors andri@santander.com.brfor institutional investors.

We hope that this Manual fulfills its purpose in assisting your decision making. Your participation is essential for the Company.

DATE & TIME

04/30/2021

3PM

LOCAL

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek nº 2235 e 2041 - 2º mezanino, Vila Olímpia, São

Paulo/SP

4