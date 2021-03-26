Log in
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/26/2021 - Manual for Ordinary Shareholders' meeting on April 30th

03/26/2021 | 09:06pm EDT
INVITATION FROM MANAGEMENT

CALL NOTICE

ATTENDANCE

AT THE MEETING

INFORMATIONS ABOUT THE AGENDAEXHIBITS:

FORMS OF

POWER OF ATTORNEY

II RÉSUMÉS OF

THE CANDIDATES FOR

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

INVITATION FROM MANAGEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

It is with great pleasure that I invite you, a shareholder of Santander Brasil, to participate in our Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM").

This Manual was prepared to assist you in understanding the matters presented, providing a conscious and reasoned decision-making process, anticipating possible clarifications and voting guidelines.

In order to facilitate your analysis and appreciation of the matters to be resolved, this Manual includes the information made available in addition to the Call Notice.

This Manual must be read together with the Management Proposal and other documents related to our General Meeting, available on the Company's investor relations website (www.ri.santander.com.br), on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br).

We are at your disposal to clarify any questions through the emailsacionistas@santander.com.broriented at non-financial individual and corporate investors andri@santander.com.brfor institutional investors.

We hope that this Manual fulfills its purpose in assisting your decision making. Your participation is essential for the Company.

DATE & TIME

04/30/2021

3PM

LOCAL

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek nº 2235 e 2041 - 2º mezanino, Vila Olímpia, São

Paulo/SP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 01:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
