[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 10, 2024

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 10, 2024, at 5 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To approve the proposal for declaration and payment of Interest Equity, pursuant to the Company's Executive Board proposal.

RESOLUTIONS: The proposal of the Company's Board of Executive Officers was presented to the Board of Directors, as per the meeting held on this date, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders to be held until April 30, 2025, for the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws, in the gross amount of R$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion and five hundred million Brazilian reais), corresponding to R$ 0.19161861696 per common share, R$ 0.21078047866 per preferred share and R$ 0.40239909562 per Unit, which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 1,275,000,000.00 (one billion and two hundred and fifty Brazilian reais), corresponding to R$ 0.16287582442 per common share, R$ 0.17916340686 per preferred share and R$ 0.34203923128 per Unit, except for immune and/or exempt shareholders.

The matter was discussed and approved by all the attending Directors.

It remained formalized that (i) the shareholders registered on the Company's records by the end of April 19, 2024 (including) will be entitled to the Dividends and Interest on Equity hereby approved. Therefore, as of April 22, 2024 (including), the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Interest on Equity"; (ii) the Interest on Equity hereby approved (a) shall be fully considered within the amount of the mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2024; and (b) shall be paid on May 15, 2024, with no compensation of monetary restatement; (iii) the amount of Interest on Equity proposed in the base-year fits the limits settled in the tax legislation; (iv) the Board of Directors authorized the Executive Board to take the actions necessary for the release of the proper "Notice to Shareholders", to disclose to market the resolution just taken; and (v) the support documents of the mentioned declaration and payment of Interest on Equity shall be kept filed at the Company's headquarters.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees.

