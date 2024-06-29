[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 28, 2024

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On June 28, 2024, at 5 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on the exoneration of Mr. Roberto Alexandre Borges Fischetti, Officer without specific designation of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously approved the exoneration of the Company's Officer without specific designation, Mr. Roberto Alexandre Borges Fischetti, Brazilian, divorced, economist, holder of the Identity Card RG No. 24779964 SSP / SP, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 262.123.698-79.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, Pedro Augusto de Melo and Vanessa de Souza Lobato Barbosa - Directors. São Paulo, June 28, 2024.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary