BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting

held on July 26, 2024

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On July 26, 2024, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: Carried out in accordance with art. 16, § 1, of the Company's Bylaws and attended by the majority of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To take resolution about: (i) the acknowledgment of the resignation of Mr. José Antonio García Cantera to the role of Member of the Board of Directors; and (ii) the approval of the Administration Proposal to call an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM ("Administration Proposal").

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously:

ACKNOWLEDGED the resignation request, of Mr. José Antonio García Cantera , Spanish, married, executive, bearer of Spanish Passport No. PAP980700, to the role of Member of the Board of Directors, as presented in the letter sent to the Company on this date; and APPROVED the Administration Proposal to call an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM. to resolve on the following matters: (a) To ELECT a new member to compose the Company's Board of Directors; and (b) To CONFIRM the composition of the Company's Board of Directors.

Finally, the directors thanked Mr. José Antonio García Cantera for his valuable contributions to the Company during the period he was part of its Board of Directors.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi, Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, Pedro Augusto de Melo and Vanessa de Souza Lobato Barbosa - Directors. São Paulo, July 26, 2024.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary