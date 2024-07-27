Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - BCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. to be held on 08/30/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

all the blank spaces must be duly fulfilled; all the pages must be initialed; the last page must be signed by the Shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be and pursuant to the applicable legislation in force.

The following documents have to be sent:

original Form, duly fulfilled, initialed and signed; and copies of the documents that follows:

- Individual (Shareholder or legal representative): Identification document with picture (Identity Card

- RG and CPF/ME; Driver License - CNH or Professional Card issued with public faith and containing the CPF number).

- Legal Entities/Corporations: (i) Articles of Association or Bylaws duly updated, with the document that prove the representation powers (minutes of election); (ii) Identity Card with picture of the representatives (RG and CPF; CNH or Professional Card issued with public faith and containing the CPF number).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder that chooses to cast remote voting through his/her/its respective custodian agent ("Custodian) shall convey his/her/their voting instructions in accordance to the rules determined by the Custodian, which shall forward said voting ballots to the Central Depository of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. Shareholders shall contact his/her/their respective Custodians to check the procedures established by them for issuance of ballot voting instructions, as well as the documents and information required to do so.

The Shareholder shall convey the instructions for completion of the Ballot to his/her/their Custody agents by 08/23/2024 (including), unless defined otherwise by them.

The documents shall be sent to the Bookkeeper within 7 days before the date of the EGM, in other words, by 08/23/2024 (including) (i) at the following address: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

Shareholders - Bookkeeping of Shares - Rua Amador Bueno, 474 - 2nd floor - Setor vermelho - Santo Amaro - São Paulo/SP - CEP 04752- 005; or (ii) via email, to the electronic address acoes@santander.com.br.

After receiving the documents, the Bookkeeper, within three (3) days, will inform the Shareholder regarding the receipt of the documents and their acceptance. If the submitted documentation is not considered suitable, the Ballot shall be considered invalid, and the Shareholder may regularize it by 08/23/2024.

Ballots received by the Bookkeeper after 08/23/2024 shall be disregarded

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - Investor Relations Department - Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitscheck, 2041- 26º andar - Vila Nova Conceição- São Paulo/SP - CEP 04543-011.E-mail: ri@santander.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - Shareholders - Bookkeeping of Shares - Rua Amador Bueno,

474 - 2nd floor - Setor vermelho - Santo Amaro - São Paulo/SP - CEP 04752- 005; email: acoes@santander.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SANB11;SANB3]

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 1

1. Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).

Javier Maldonado Trinchant

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain