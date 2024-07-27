BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-Held Company of Authorized Capital
CNPJ/MF 90.400.888/0001-42 - NIRE 35.300.332.067
NOTICE OF MEETING - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on August 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at the principal place of business of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company"), located at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek No. 2041 - 2nd mezzanine, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, to resolve upon the following Agenda:
- To ELECT a new member to compose the Company's Board of Directors; and
- To CONFIRM the composition of the Company's Board of Directors.
Observation for participation and Vote during the Meeting
Participation in the Meeting: Shareholders, their legal representatives or attorneys- in-fact may participate in the Meeting in any of the following ways:
In person - The shareholders or their legal representatives shall appear at the OGM with the appropriate identity documents. In the event of representation of a shareholder by an attorney-in-fact, shareholders shall leave at the Company's principal place of business, at least seventy-two (72) hours before the EGM is held, a power of attorney granted according to the applicable law;
Remote Voting Ballot: the Company implemented the remote voting system pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, enabling our Shareholders to send remote voting ballots directly to the Company, to the bookkeeper or through their respective custodian agents, in accordance with the procedures described in the General Meeting Participation Manual.
Our recommendation to the shareholders is to make use of remote voting instruments, either by the electronic means available or by sending written votes to the Company, or granting standardized powers of attorney with voting guidance, according to the instructions provided in the Management Proposal for the EGM to be held on August 30, 2024.
General Instructions
- As provided in CVM Resolution No. 70/22, the minimum percentage of participation in the voting capital required for the application of the multiple voting process for the election of the members of the Board of Directors is 5%;
- As provided in § 2 of article 161 of Law No. 6,404/76 and art. 4 of CVM Resolution No. 70/22, the installation of the Fiscal Council by the General Meeting shall occur at the request of shareholders representing at least 2% (two percent) of the shares with voting rights, or 1% (one per cent) of non-voting shares; and
3. The documents related to the matters to be examined and resolved at the EGM are available to shareholders (i) at the Company's principal place of business, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 Wtorre JK, 9th floor - Corporate Legal Department, where they can be consulted, on working days, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on its website (www.ri.santander.com.br - at Corporate Governance >> Minutes of the Meeting); (ii) on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br) and (iii) on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br).
São Paulo, July 26, 2024
Deborah Stern Vieitas
Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.
