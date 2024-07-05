BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ no. 90.400.888/0001-42
NIRE 35.300.332.067
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil"), in continuation to the Notice to the Market released on March 12, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, upon the fulfillment of all applicable precedent conditions, its subsidiary, Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora"), has formalized the investment in América Gestão Serviços em Energia S.A. ("América Energia"), so that, as of this date, Santander Brasil indirectly holds seventy percent (70%) of the total and voting capital of América Energia.
São Paulo, July 4th, 2024.
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Investor Relations Officer
