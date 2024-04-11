[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on 2025, for the distribution of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to Articles 17, item XVIII, and 37, second paragraph of the Company's Bylaws based on the balance of the Dividend Equalization Reserve, in the gross amount of R$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion and five hundred million reais), which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 1,275,000,000.00 (one billion two hundred and seventy five million reais), except for immune and/or exempt shareholders:

Interest on Equity Interest on Equity Shares (gross value) (after tax) (per share) (per share) ON 0.19161861696 0.16287582442 (Common) PN 0.21078047866 0.17916340686 (Preferred) Unit(*) 0.40239909562 0.34203923128

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of April 19, 2024 (including). Therefore, as of April 22, 2024 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Intereston Equity".

The amount of these and Interest on Company's Equity approved will be paid as of May 15, 2024 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2024, without any compensation as monetary indexation.