BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has carried out the issuance of financial bills with subordination clause ("Financial Bills"), to be used to compose Tier II of the Reference Equity (RE) of the Company, in the total amount of BRL 6,000,000,000.00 (six billion Brazilian reais), in negotiations with private investors The Financial Bills have maturity term of ten (10) years with repurchase option as of 2028, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The Financial Bills are authorized to be considered in the Tier II Capital of the Company's Reference Equity, with an impact on Tier II capitalization ratio, pursuant to BCB Resolution No. 122, of August 2, 2021.

São Paulo, October 20, 2023.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investor Relations Officer

