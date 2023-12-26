SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Bloco A - Vila Olimpia
São Paulo, SP 04543-011
Federative Republic of Brazil
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Public Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067
Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on December 26, 2023
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 12.26.2023, at 11h00 a.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.
CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.
MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.
AGENDA: To resolve on the election of new Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company.
RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the attending members of the Board of Directors unanimously Approved the election, for a complementary term of office, entering in force until the investiture of the elected people at the first Board of Directors' Meeting being held after the 2025 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, as a Vice-President Executive Officer, Mr. Franco Raul Rizza, Argentinian, married, banker, bearer of the Identity Card RNM nº. F9809392 CGPI/DIREX/PF, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry CPF/MF Nº. 719.445.771-73, with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. W Torre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, CEP 04543-011, São Paulo/SP.
It remains recorded in the minute that: (i) the election approved above was recommended by the Company´s Nomination and Governance Committee; and (ii) the Officer just elected declare that he is not forbidden by law to perform the activities proper to his office and fulfill all the conditions set forth in Resolution CMN 4.970/2021, presenting the respective representations and authorizations required by the mentioned Resolution, and shall only take office of his respective office after authorization of their election by the Central Bank of Brazil.
ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Angel Santodomingo Martell, Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi, Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors. São Paulo, December 26, 2023.
I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.
Daniel Pareto
Secretary
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
By:
/S/ Andrea Marques de Almeida
Andrea Marques de Almeida
Executive Vice-President
By:
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviane
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer
