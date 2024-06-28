SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Bloco A - Vila Olimpia
São Paulo, SP 04543-011
Federative Republic of Brazil
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Yes _______ No ___X____
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Yes _______ No ___X____
Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
Yes _______ No ___X____
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): N/A
[Free English Translation]
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Public Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067
Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 28, 2024
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On June 28, 2024, at 5 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.
CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.
MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.
AGENDA: To resolve on the exoneration of Mr. Roberto Alexandre Borges Fischetti, Officer without specific designation of the Company.
RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously approved the exoneration of the Company's Officer without specific designation, Mr. Roberto Alexandre Borges Fischetti, Brazilian, divorced, economist, holder of the Identity Card RG No. 24779964 SSP / SP, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 262.123.698-79.
ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, Pedro Augusto de Melo and Vanessa de Souza Lobato Barbosa - Directors. São Paulo, June 28, 2024.
I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.
Daniel Pareto
Secretary
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
By:
/S/ Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro
Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro
Officer without specific designation
By:
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 21:19:22 UTC.