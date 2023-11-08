UNITED STATES
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that carried out, on this date, the call option of the instruments issued in 2018, which were part of Tier II of the Company's Reference Equity ("Notes"), as per the issuance notice released to the market on November 5, 2018. In replacement of the Notes, financial letters were issued, authorized to compose the Tier II Capital of the Company's Reference Equity, in accordance with BCB Resolution No. 122, of August 2, 2021, as per the Notice to the market issued on October 20, 2023.

São Paulo, November 08, 2023.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Date: November 8, 2023
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
By:
/S/ Andrea Marques de Almeida
Andrea Marques de Almeida
Executive Vice-President
By:
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviane
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer

