Bloco A - Vila Olimpia
São Paulo, SP 04543-011
Federative Republic of Brazil
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ nº 90.400.888/0001-42
NIRE 35.300.332.067
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that carried out, on this date, the call option of the instruments issued in 2018, which were part of Tier II of the Company's Reference Equity ("Notes"), as per the issuance notice released to the market on November 5, 2018. In replacement of the Notes, financial letters were issued, authorized to compose the Tier II Capital of the Company's Reference Equity, in accordance with BCB Resolution No. 122, of August 2, 2021, as per the Notice to the market issued on October 20, 2023.
São Paulo, November 08, 2023.
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Investor Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
/S/ Andrea Marques de Almeida
Andrea Marques de Almeida
Executive Vice-President
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviane
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer
