Bloco A - Vila Olimpia
São Paulo, SP 04543-011
Federative Republic of Brazil
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ no. 90.400.888/0001-42
NIRE 35.3.00332067
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. (B3: SANB11) ("Santander Brasil"), in continuation to the Material Fact released on July 24, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, upon the fulfillment of all applicable precedent conditions, it has formalized the closing of the joint venture transaction with Pluxee Group (ex-Sodexo). As a result of the transaction, Santander Brasil and Pluxee Group holds 20% and 80% respectively of Pluxee Benefícios Brasil S.A., vehicle of the joint venture.
São Paulo, July 3rd, 2024.
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Investor Relations Officer
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
By:
/S/ Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro
Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro
Officer without specific designation
By:
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer
