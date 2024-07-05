UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July, 2024
Commission File Number: 001-34476
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 and 2235
Bloco A - Vila Olimpia
São Paulo, SP 04543-011
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ no. 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.3.00332067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. (B3: SANB11) ("Santander Brasil"), in continuation to the Material Fact released on July 24, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, upon the fulfillment of all applicable precedent conditions, it has formalized the closing of the joint venture transaction with Pluxee Group (ex-Sodexo). As a result of the transaction, Santander Brasil and Pluxee Group holds 20% and 80% respectively of Pluxee Benefícios Brasil S.A., vehicle of the joint venture.

São Paulo, July 3rd, 2024.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investor Relations Officer

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.
Date: July 3, 2024
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
By:
/S/ Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro
Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro
Officer without specific designation
By:
/S/ Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Vice - President Executive Officer

