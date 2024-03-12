BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

CNPJ 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora") has executed, on this date, with the shareholders of América Gestão Serviços em Energia S.A. ("América Gestão"), a share purchase and sale agreement and other covenants, whereby, once the transaction is implemented, it will hold 70% of América Gestão share capital ("Transaction").

América Energia is an energy management company with a diversified client portfolio and a large range of services offering. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector.

The conclusion of the Transaction will be subject to compliance with certain precedent conditions usual in similar transactions, including the applicable regulatory approvals.

Santander Brasil will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the Transaction.

São Paulo, March 12, 2023.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investor Relations Officer

