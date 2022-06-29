Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Banco Santander-Chile
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSAC   US05965X1090

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52 2022-06-29 pm EDT
16.40 USD   -1.29%
03:13pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call
GL
03:13pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call
GL
06/13BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

06/29/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2022 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on July 29, 2022 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 15.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:

United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
USA+1 718 866 4614
Austria+43 720 022981
Brazil+556120171549
Canada+1 587 855 1318
Chile+56228401484
Czech Republic+420 910 880101
Estonia+372 609 4102
Finland+35 8753 26 4477
France+33 1758 50 878
Germany+49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
Peru+51 1 7060950
Poland+48 22 124 49 59
Russia+7 495 283 98 58
Singapore+65 3138 6816
South Africa+27872500455
South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
Turkey+90 850 390 7512
Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl or Rowena Lambert  at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 78.4 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 45.8 billion, deposits of US$ 34.5 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.9 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of March 31, 2022 was 16.8%, with a core capital ratio of 10.4%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.


All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
03:13pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Confe..
GL
03:13pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Confe..
GL
06/13BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary May 2022
PU
06/07BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Fixed income presentation June 2022
PU
06/07BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation June 2022
PU
06/07Itau BBA Downgrades Banco Santander Chile to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
05/23BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Equity Presentation May/June 2022
PU
05/03BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Earnings Transcript 554 KB
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Earnings Webcast 8.1 MB
PU
04/29Banco Santander Chile Posts Higher Q1 Net Income
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 437 B 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net income 2022 821 B 884 M 884 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 6,50%
Capitalization 7 095 B 7 642 M 7 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 37,65 CLP
Average target price 46,13 CLP
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE1.96%7 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%340 169
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.29%259 915
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%241 438
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%182 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.25%157 023