    BSAC   US05965X1090

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2023-01-09 pm EST
16.16 USD   +1.35%
07:19aBanco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
2022Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary November 2022
PU
2022Banco Santander Chile included in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for third consecutive year
GL
Banco Santander Chile: Announces fourth quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

01/09/2023 | 01:15pm EST
SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 9.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 4Q 2022 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on February 3, 2023 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 23.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
USA+1 718 866 4614
Austria+43 720 022981
Brazil+556120171549
Canada+1 587 855 1318
Chile+56228401484
Czech Republic+420 910 880101
Estonia+372 609 4102
Finland+35 8753 26 4477
France+33 1758 50 878
Germany+49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
Peru+51 1 7060950
Poland+48 22 124 49 59
Russia+7 495 283 98 58
Singapore+65 3138 6816
South Africa+27872500455
South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
Turkey+90 850 390 7512
Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert  at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Claudia Villalon at Claudia.villalon@santander.cl

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 77.4 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 40.1 billion, deposits of US$ 29.1 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.0 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 16.8%, with a core capital ratio of 10.1%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.


