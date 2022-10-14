Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Santander-Chile
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
33.71 CLP   +0.42%
09:13aBanco Santander Chile : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- October 2022
PU
09:13aBanco Santander Chile : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- October 2022
PU
10/13Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- October 2022

10/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2021 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2

25

IFE / Pension

20

withdrawals

15

COVID-19

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

14

12

General CPI

Core CPI

10

CPI minus volatiles

8

6

4

2

0

Jan-16

Jul-17

Jan-19

Jul-20

Jan-22

11,7

0,8

2,1

-1,2

-6,0

2019

2020

2021

2022 (f)

2023 (f)

11,25

7,00

4,0

1,75

0,5

2019

2020

2021

2022 (f)

2023 (f)

13,5

6,6

6,6

2,7

2,7

2019

2020

2021

2022 (f)

2023 (f)

1,6

-2,9

-2,5

-7,3

-7,7

2019

2020

2021

2022 (f)

2023 (f)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
09:13aBanco Santander Chile : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- October 2022
PU
09:13aBanco Santander Chile : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- October 2022
PU
10/13Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary September 2022
PU
10/05Banco Santander Chile : Communication of Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
10/04Banco Santander Chile : Announces Third 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Cal..
GL
09/21Banco Santander Chile : Ifrs
PU
09/20Banco Santander Chile : Credicorp Andean 2022 conference- English
PU
09/12Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary August 2022
PU
09/09Banco Santander Chile : 2Q22 Fixed income presentation- September 2022
PU
09/09Banco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation September 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 453 B 2 603 M 2 603 M
Net income 2022 851 B 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 6 353 B 6 739 M 6 739 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,71 CLP
Average target price 44,50 CLP
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Román Blanco Reinosa Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Manager-Operational Services
Sergio Avila Director-Administration & Costs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE-1.58%6 739
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423